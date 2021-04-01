Billings Triangular
Boys
Billings Senior 6, Billings Skyview 2
Singles: Cruz Allies, Senior, def. Ridge Wohler, 8-1; Joseph Discoll, Senior, def. Tyler LeFevre, 8-3; Evan Kidd, Senior, def. Kenton Miller, 8-2; Jaden Jones, Skyview, def. Izzy French, 8-4.
Doubles: Goudy/Brown, Senior, def. Partridge/Bjornstad, 8-0; Bach/Brunner, Senior, def,. Jefferson/Wilson, 8-1; Senitte/Ebel, Skyview, def. Breum/Charette, 8-6; Schreiber/George, Senior, def. Pearson/Piccioni, 8-6;
Billings West 5, Skyview 3
Singles: Dayton Magone, West, def. Keaton Miller, 8-2; Jake Wassmer, West, def. Ridge Wohler, 8-4; Jaden Jones, Skyview, def. Ben Walker, 8-3; Tyler LeFevre, Skyview, def. Joel Townsend, 8-3;
Doubles: Bruyere/Worthington, West, def. Pearson/Piccioni, 8-5; Kazmierski/Paulsen, West, def. Partridge/Bjornstad, 8-0; Ramirez/Wells, West, def. Jefferson/Wilson, 8-1; Senitte/Ebel, Skyview, def. Collins/Hein, 8-6;
Senior 6, West 2
Singles: Ben Walker, West, def. Izzy French, 8-7 (7-4); Joe Driscoll, Senior, def. Joel Townsend, West, 8-3; Cruz Allies, Senior, def. Jake Wassmer, 8-5; Evan Kidd, Senior, def. Dayton Magone, 8-4;
Doubles: Breum/Charette, Senior, def. Collins/Hein, 8-5; Bruyere/Worthington, West, def. Schrieber/George, 8-1; Goudy/Brown, Senior, def. Kazmierski/Paulson, 8-4; Bach/Brunner, Senior, def. Ramirez/Wells 8-4.
Girls
Billings Senior 5, Billings Skyview 3
Singles: Riley Gilsdorf, Senior, def. Sarah Abeyta, 8-3; Katherine Sanders, Senior, def. Ava Rose, 8-6; Sydney Luderitz, Skyview, def. Helena Brown, 8-3; Amine Bailey, Skyview, def. Joelle Loomans, 8-3;
Doubles: Rentz/Johnson, Senior, def. Stubson/Bowers, 8-5; Novasio/Helmer, Skyview, def. Kock/Michels, 8-1; Meyer/Kidd, Senior, def. Abeyta/Williams, 8-3; Blee/Lee, Senior, def. Light/Light, 8-0.
Billings Skyview 8, Billings West 0
Singles: Sydney Luderitz, Skyview, def. Hayden Trost, 8-1; Sarah Abeyta, Skyview, def. Claire Finneman, 8-0; Amine Bailey, Skyview, def. injury, def; Ava Roe, Skyview, def. Kate Finneman, 8-0.
Doubles: Light/Light, Skyview, def. McDonald/Pierson, 8-4; Stubson/Bowers, Skyview, def. O'Connor/Poepping, 8-2; Franco/Lubkeman, Skyview, def. DeGrossi/Goodman, 8-0; Abeyta/Williams, Skyview, def. Mulvaney/Dringman, 8-0.
Billings Senior 8, Billings West 0
Singles: Joelle Loomans, Senior, injury, def; Katherin Sanders, Senior, def. Kate Finneman, 8-0; Riley Gilsdorf, Senior, def. Clarie Finneman, 8-4; Helen Brown, Senior, def. Hayden Trost, 8-0.
Doubles: Meyer/Kidd, Senior, def. Mulvaney/Dringman, 8-2; Blee/Lee, Senior, def. McDonald/Pierson, 8-3; Rentz/Johnson, Senior, def. O'Connor/Poepping, 8-6; Kock/Michels, Senior, def. Degrossi/Goodman, 8-1.
Photos: Billings Triangular kicks off tennis season for Billings schools
Billings Tennis Triangular
Billings Tennis Triangular
Billings Tennis Triangular
Billings Tennis Triangular
Billings Tennis Triangular
Billings Tennis Triangular
Billings Tennis Triangular
Billings Tennis Triangular
Billings Tennis Triangular
Billings Tennis Triangular
Billings Tennis Triangular
Billings Tennis Triangular
Billings Tennis Triangular
Billings Tennis Triangular
Billings Tennis Triangular
Billings Tennis Triangular
Billings Tennis Triangular
Billings Tennis Triangular
Billings Tennis Triangular
Billings Tennis Triangular
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.