Billings Triangular

Boys

Billings Senior 6, Billings Skyview 2

Singles: Cruz Allies, Senior, def. Ridge Wohler, 8-1; Joseph Discoll, Senior, def. Tyler LeFevre, 8-3; Evan Kidd, Senior, def. Kenton Miller, 8-2; Jaden Jones, Skyview, def. Izzy French, 8-4. 

Doubles: Goudy/Brown, Senior, def. Partridge/Bjornstad, 8-0; Bach/Brunner, Senior, def,. Jefferson/Wilson, 8-1; Senitte/Ebel, Skyview, def. Breum/Charette, 8-6; Schreiber/George, Senior, def. Pearson/Piccioni, 8-6; 

Billings West 5, Skyview 3

Singles: Dayton Magone, West, def. Keaton Miller, 8-2; Jake Wassmer, West, def. Ridge Wohler, 8-4; Jaden Jones, Skyview, def. Ben Walker, 8-3; Tyler LeFevre, Skyview, def. Joel Townsend, 8-3; 

Doubles: Bruyere/Worthington, West, def. Pearson/Piccioni, 8-5; Kazmierski/Paulsen, West, def. Partridge/Bjornstad, 8-0; Ramirez/Wells, West, def. Jefferson/Wilson, 8-1; Senitte/Ebel, Skyview, def. Collins/Hein, 8-6; 

Senior 6, West 2

Singles: Ben Walker, West, def. Izzy French, 8-7 (7-4); Joe Driscoll, Senior, def. Joel Townsend, West, 8-3; Cruz Allies, Senior, def. Jake Wassmer, 8-5; Evan Kidd, Senior, def. Dayton Magone, 8-4; 

Doubles: Breum/Charette, Senior, def. Collins/Hein, 8-5; Bruyere/Worthington, West, def. Schrieber/George, 8-1; Goudy/Brown, Senior, def. Kazmierski/Paulson, 8-4; Bach/Brunner, Senior, def. Ramirez/Wells 8-4.

Girls

Billings Senior 5, Billings Skyview 3

Singles: Riley Gilsdorf, Senior, def. Sarah Abeyta, 8-3; Katherine Sanders, Senior, def. Ava Rose, 8-6; Sydney Luderitz, Skyview, def. Helena Brown, 8-3; Amine Bailey, Skyview, def. Joelle Loomans, 8-3;

Doubles: Rentz/Johnson, Senior, def. Stubson/Bowers, 8-5; Novasio/Helmer, Skyview, def. Kock/Michels, 8-1; Meyer/Kidd, Senior, def. Abeyta/Williams, 8-3; Blee/Lee, Senior, def. Light/Light, 8-0. 

Billings Skyview 8, Billings West 0

Singles: Sydney Luderitz, Skyview, def. Hayden Trost, 8-1; Sarah Abeyta, Skyview, def. Claire Finneman, 8-0; Amine Bailey, Skyview, def. injury, def;  Ava Roe, Skyview, def. Kate Finneman, 8-0.

Doubles: Light/Light, Skyview, def. McDonald/Pierson, 8-4;  Stubson/Bowers, Skyview, def. O'Connor/Poepping, 8-2; Franco/Lubkeman, Skyview, def. DeGrossi/Goodman, 8-0; Abeyta/Williams, Skyview, def. Mulvaney/Dringman, 8-0.

Billings Senior 8, Billings West 0

Singles: Joelle Loomans, Senior, injury, def; Katherin Sanders, Senior, def. Kate Finneman, 8-0; Riley Gilsdorf, Senior, def. Clarie Finneman, 8-4; Helen Brown, Senior, def. Hayden Trost, 8-0.

Doubles: Meyer/Kidd, Senior, def. Mulvaney/Dringman, 8-2; Blee/Lee, Senior, def. McDonald/Pierson, 8-3; Rentz/Johnson, Senior, def. O'Connor/Poepping, 8-6; Kock/Michels, Senior, def. Degrossi/Goodman, 8-1.

Tags

Load comments