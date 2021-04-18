BPS Flighted Tennis Tournament
Saturday, at Pioneer Park
Boys Singles 1 & 2
Cruz Allies (Senior) def. Jake Wassmer (West) 3-6, 6-3, 10-8 (for 1st & 2nd)
Joe Driscoll (Senior) def. Dayton Magone (West) 6-4, 2-6, 10-8 (for 3rd & 4th)
Boys Singles 3 & 4
Tyler LaFevere (Skyview) def. Ben Walker (West) 7-5, 6-1 (for 1st & 2nd)
Joel Townsend (West) def. Zack Myers (Senior) 2-6, 6-3, 10-4 (for 3rd & 4th)
Boys Doubles 1 & 2
Schreiber/George (Senior) def. Worthington/Bruyere (West) 6-4, 7-5 (1st & 2nd)
Wohler/Pearson (Skyview) def. Breum/Charette (Senior) 8-3 (3rd & 4th)
Boys Doubles 3 & 4
Goudy/Brunner (Senior) def. Bach/Hertz (Senior) 8-4 (1st & 2nd)
Paulson/Kazmirski (West) def. Ramirez/Wells (West) 6-1, 6-1 (3rd & 4th)
Girls Singles 1 & 2
Riley Gilsdorf (Senior) def. Claire Finneman (West) 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) (1st & 2nd)
Sydney Luderitz (Skyview) def. Sarah Abeyta (Skyview) 6-3, 6-0 (3rd & 4th)
Girls Singles 3 & 4
Katherine Sanders (Senior) def. Joelle Loomans (Senior) 6-0, 6-1 (1st & 2nd)
Trann Lubkeman (Skyview) def. Adisyn O'Connor (West) 6-0, 6-1 (3rd & 4th)
Girls Doubles 1 & 2
Meyer/Kidd (Senior) def. Roe/Baily (Skyview) 4-6, 6-4, 10-4 (1st & 2nd)
Blee/Lee (Senior) def. Light/Light (Skyview) 8-4 (3rd & 4th)
Girls Doubles 3 & 4
Bowers/Helmer (Sky) def. Williams/Franco (Skyview) 3-6, 6-1, 10-2 (1st & 2nd)
Ottman/Johnson (Senior) def. Koch/Nyquist (Senior) 6-1, 6-2 (3rd & 4th)
