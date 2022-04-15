Thursday at Valley Christian
Boys
Loyola 7, Anaconda 0
Singles: Jake Bellamah def. Will Griffis 6-0, 6-1; Joe Kirschenmann def. Ammon Law 6-0, 6-0; Nathaniel Read-Smith def. Joseph Howell 6-2, 6-1; Brendan Nedrud def. Travis Baley 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Carter Topp/Dillon Taylor def. Liamm Villasenor/Canyon Hurley 6-2, 6-0; Sam Caras/Montas O'Neil def. Ammon Law/Dylan Clark 6-0, 6-0; Bryan Williams/Matthew Caw def. Bryley Krumm/Tucker Jette 6-0, 6-0.
Valley Christian 6, Anaconda 1
Singles: Caleb Glidewell (V) def. Will Griffis 6-1, 6-1; Zachary Hoaglin (V) def. Ammon Law 6-3, 6-0; Blaine Munoz (V) def. Joseph Howell 6-0, 6-0; Michael Brass (V) def. Travis Bailey 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.
Doubles: Liamm Villasenor/Canyon Hurley (A) def. Gabriel Shaffer/Ross Cruikshank 6-4, 6-7(7), 7-6 (7-3); Preson Reimer/Spencer Sweet (V) def. Rylen Gaona/Dylan Clark 6-1, 6-0; Dawson Hoaglin/Keaton Reimer (V) def. Bryley Krumm/Tucker Jette 6-0, 6-0.
Girls
Valley Christian 6, Anaconda 1
Singles: Emersyn DeGroot (V) def. Keilana Clark 6-0,6-0; Addie Glidewell (V) def. Joselyn Fullmer 6-3, 6-2; Molly Harvey (V) def. Farahbeth Barrington 6-4, 1-0 ret; Patience Lorenz (V) def. Kiera Skocilich 1-6, 6-2 10-7.
Doubles: Katelyn Bell/Maggie Harvey (V) def. Keilana Clark/Joselyn Fullmer 6-1, 6-2; Farahbeth Barrington/Samantha Staley (A) 6-4, 6-4.
Loyola 3, Anaconda 2
Singles: Hailey Camp (L) def. Keilana Clark 6-0, 6-1; Olivia Wamsley (L) def. Joselyn Fullmer 6-1, 6-2; Farahbeth Barringon, (A) def. Silvia Von Doreston 4-6, 7-6(2), 10-4; Violet Reis (L) def. Samantha Staley 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: N/A
