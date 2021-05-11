High school

Boys

(Monday)

Billings Senior 7, Billings West 1

Singles: Jake Wassmer, West, d. Cruz Allies, 6-3, 6-0; Evan Kidd, Senior, d. Dayton Magone, 6-4, 6-2; Joseph Driscoll, Senior, d. Ben Walker, 6-1, 6-2; Izzy French, Senior, d. Noah Krumdieck, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Ryan Schreiber/Calvin George, Senior, d. Carson Bruyere/Kade Worthington, 4-6, 6-4, 10-4; Luke Breum/Alex Charette, Senior, d. Abel Paulsen/Joel Townsend, 6-3, 6-1; Isaac Goudy/Tyler Brunner, Senior, d. Jason Ramirez/Tanner Wells, 6-1, 6-1; Adam Bach/Robby Brown, Senior, d. Isaac Hein/Trevin Collins, 6-2, 6-2.

