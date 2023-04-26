Billings Skyview at Miles City
Tuesday
Boys
Billings Skyview 5, Miles City 3
Singles: Chris Piccioni (SHS) lost to Samson Hostman (MC) 5-7, 1-6; Keaton Miller (SHS) won against Charlie Lang (MC) 6-3, 4-6, (10-6); Caige Bjornstad (SHS) lost to CJ Lang (MC) 2-6, 1-6; Carsen Paske (SHS) won against Kordt Smith (MC) 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles: Josh Ebel & Ridge Wohler (SHS) won against Ryder Lee & Jake Larson (MC) 6-3, 4-6, (10-8); Kaelor Jones & Willes Frederick (SHS) lost to Owen Schieffert & Isaac Pileski (MC) 2-6, 6-3, (6-10); Isaac Mosser & Karsh Wohler (SHS) won against Tiegan March & Gentry Holmen (MC) 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), (10-8); Beau Detra & Caiden Clark (SHS) won against Saul Hostman & Brennan Holmen (MC) 1-6, 6-1, (10-7).
Girls
Billings Skyview 5, Miles City 3
Singles: Hazel Demaray (SHS) def. Bryn Coffin (MC) 6-0, 6-0; Alina Kot (MC) def. Leah Light (SHS) 6-2, 7-5; Olivia Brooke (SHS) def. Kinzie Brimmer (MC) 4-6, 6-3, 10-8; Randeigh Bailey (SHS) def Aliese Arthur (MC) 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Ava Roe/Brooklyn Helmer (SHS) def. Lainey Smith/Emma Barlog 6-1, 6-1; Demi Williams/Chloe Dickman (MC) def. Zoey Franco/Ashley Doney (SHS) 6-3, 6-4; Clea Rapson/Brylee Hager (MC) def. Madeline Tranel/Ava Williams (SHS) 0-6, 6-4, 10-6; Eloise Bailey/Ramsey Biehl (SHS) def. Maggie Morris/Chloe Chappell (MC) 6-4, 6-2.