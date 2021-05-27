State AA
at Great Falls
Boys
Team scores: Helena Capital 8, Missoula Sentinel 8, Bozeman 7, Kalispell Glacier 7, Missoula Hellgate 6, Bozeman Gallatin 5, Helena 5, Billings Senior 4, Kalispell Flathead 4, Missoula Big Sky 4, Great Falls CMR 3, Billings Skyview 2, Billings West 1, Belgrade 0, Butte 0, Great Falls 0.
Semifinal pairings
Singles: Nolan White, Kalispell Flathead, vs. Jace Tolleson Knee, Missoula Big Sky; Rory Smith, Kalispell Glacier, vs. Ryan Ashley, Helena Capital.
Doubles: Noah Nelson/Nathan Zimmerman, Missoula Sentinel, vs. Jame Fame/Ayden Schonhoff, Bozeman Gallatin; Jerrick Olson/Ashton Shipley, Helena Capital, vs. Luke Rayonvich/Josh Angell, Bozeman.
Girls
Team scores: Bozeman 12, Missoula Hellgate 11, Great Falls CMR 10, Helena 8, Billings Skyview 4, Helena Capital 4, Belgrade 3, Missoula Big Sky 3, Bozeman Gallatin 3, Billings Senior 3, Kalispell Flathead 2, Missoula Sentinel 1, Butte 0, Kalispell Glacier 0, Great Falls 0, Billings West 0.
Semifinal pairings
Singles: Hailey Buss, Bozeman, vs. Meg McCarty, Bozeman; Qayl Kujala, Helena, vs. Regan Hanson, Helena Capital.
Doubles: Mackayla Kennedy-Harris/Bailee Sayler, Missoula Hellgate, vs. Emma Hasquet/Eva Santos, Helena; Madison George/Becca Sherman, Great Falls CMR, vs. Maicy McCarty/Laine Banzinger, Bozeman.
at Billings
Boys
Team scores: Not available at press time.
Semifinal pairings
Singles: Niels Getts, Columbia Falls, vs. Josh Currie, Havre; Jayce Cripe, Whitefish, vs. Dalton Polesky, Miles City.
Doubles: Ben Noteboom/Kent Swisse, Hardin, vs. Josh Warp/Trenton Maloughney, Havre; Jace Guptill/Sean Mehling, Hardin, vs. Michael Smith/Torrin Ellis, Polson.
Girls
Team scores: Not available at press time.
Semifinal pairings
Singles: Hannah Schweikert, Columbia Falls, vs. Eliana Foss, Hamilton; Gracie Smyley, Whitefish, vs. Maddie Weber, Stevensville.
Doubles: Macie Flamm/Rilee Green, Hardin, vs. Berkely Ellis/Qia Harlan, Polson; Taylor Collinge/Clara Todd, Polson, vs. Ara Mercer/Megan Rost, Polson.
