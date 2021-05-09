Helena 8, Billings West 0
Singles: Qayl Kujala, Helena, d. Hayden Trost, 6-0, 6-1; Annika Johnson, Helena, d. Claire Finneman, 6-0, 6-1; Keaton Normandy, Helena, d. Krissy Dringman, 6-0, 6-0; Brynja Severtson, Helena, won by forfeit.
Doubles: Emma Hasquet/Eva Santos, Helena, d. Samantha McDonald/Kate Finneman, 6-0, 6-0; Natalie Seburn/Morin Blaise, Helena, d. Madelyn Pierson/Brooke Mulvaney, 6-0, 6-1; Maya Goetz/Liv Peterson, Helena, d. Jaci Ludwig/Adisyn O’Connor, 6-3, 6-1; Hannah Romney/Kimber Miller, Helena, d. Lydia Phillips/Cami Goodman, 6-0, 6-1.
Butte 5, Billings West 3
Singles: Ashlyn Burnett, Butte, d. Claire Finneman, 6-3, 7-5; Hayden Trost, West, d. Carley Trefts, 6-4, 1-6, (12-10); Ashley Olson, Butte, d. Brooke Mulvaney, 6-3, 6-1; Tylee Thornley, Butte, d. Krissy Dringman, 6-2, 4-6, (10-6).
Doubles: Samantha McDonald/Kate Finneman, West, d. Maisy Taylor/Ayrika Gerry, 6-1, 6-3; Kennedy Lean/Shandelle Whalen, Butte, d. Madelyn Pierson/Lexi Poepping, 6-4, 7-5; Frankie Cox/Maisy Taylor, Butte, d. Jaci Ludwig/Adisyn O’Connor, 6-1, 6-1; Lydia Phillips/Cami Goodman, West, d. Maya Dare/Rebecca Radoicich, 3-6, 6-4, (10-6).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.