Helena 8, Billings West 0

Singles: Qayl Kujala, Helena, d. Hayden Trost, 6-0, 6-1; Annika Johnson, Helena, d. Claire Finneman, 6-0, 6-1; Keaton Normandy, Helena, d. Krissy Dringman, 6-0, 6-0; Brynja Severtson, Helena, won by forfeit.

Doubles: Emma Hasquet/Eva Santos, Helena, d. Samantha McDonald/Kate Finneman, 6-0, 6-0; Natalie Seburn/Morin Blaise, Helena, d. Madelyn Pierson/Brooke Mulvaney, 6-0, 6-1; Maya Goetz/Liv Peterson, Helena, d. Jaci Ludwig/Adisyn O’Connor, 6-3, 6-1; Hannah Romney/Kimber Miller, Helena, d. Lydia Phillips/Cami Goodman, 6-0, 6-1.

Butte 5, Billings West 3

Singles: Ashlyn Burnett, Butte, d. Claire Finneman, 6-3, 7-5; Hayden Trost, West, d. Carley Trefts, 6-4, 1-6, (12-10); Ashley Olson, Butte, d. Brooke Mulvaney, 6-3, 6-1; Tylee Thornley, Butte, d. Krissy Dringman, 6-2, 4-6, (10-6).

Doubles: Samantha McDonald/Kate Finneman, West, d. Maisy Taylor/Ayrika Gerry, 6-1, 6-3; Kennedy Lean/Shandelle Whalen, Butte, d. Madelyn Pierson/Lexi Poepping, 6-4, 7-5; Frankie Cox/Maisy Taylor, Butte, d. Jaci Ludwig/Adisyn O’Connor, 6-1, 6-1; Lydia Phillips/Cami Goodman, West, d. Maya Dare/Rebecca Radoicich, 3-6, 6-4, (10-6).

