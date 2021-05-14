Girls

Eastern B-C, at Baker

Team scores: Baker 46, Wolf Point 41, Poplar 12, Forsyth 10.

Singles: 1, Tai Setinc, Baker; 2, Demi Kegley, Wolf Point; 3, Katelynn Gaub, Baker; 4, Angelica Sutton, Wolf Point.

Doubles: 1, Houg/Smoker, Wolf Point; 2, Graham/Barkley, Baker; 3, Pinkerton/Hlad, Forsyth; 4, Charbonneau/LeMay, Poplar.

