Eastern AA
at Pioneer Park
(Top 4 singles and doubles teams advance to state)
Boys
Team scores: Billings Senior 58, Billings West 23, Billings Skyview 21, Belgrade 15
Singles
Final: Cruz Allies, Sen, def. Evan Kidd, Sen, 6-1, 6-0.
Third/fourth: Dayton Magone, West, def. Joseph Driscoll, Sen, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
Final: Calvin George/Ryan Schreiber, Sen, def. Kade Worthington/Carson Bruyere, Sky, 6-2, 6-2.
Third/fourth: Ridge Wohler/Tyler Pearson, Sky, def. Josh Ebel/Ryan Senitte, Sky, 6-2, 6-1.
Girls
Team scores: Belgrade 38, Billings Skyview 31, Billings Senior 26, Billings West 9
Singles
Final: Bella Anderson, Bel, def. Sydney Luderitz, Sky, 6-0, 6-1.
Third/fourth: Alexa Dreyer, Bel, def. Maliah Beauchaine, Bel, 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles
Final: Alison Blee/Gussie Lee, Sen, def. Ava Roe/Amine Bailey, Sky, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
Third/fourth: Marin Meyer/Hannah Kidd, Sen, def. Bekah Light/Leah Light, Sky, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
