Tennis
Hardin Invitational
Dual scores
Friday
Girls
Glendive 3, Lewistown 3
Baker 7, Townsend 0
Billings Central 5, Miles City 2
Glendive 4, Townsend 3
Lewistown 3, Livingston 3
Baker 7, East Helena 0
Billings Central 4, Glendive 3
Miles City 7, East Helena 0
Baker 6, Lewistown 1
Boys
Glendive 3, Lewistown 1
Miles City 4, Billings Central 2
Livingston 4, Lewistown 3
East Helena 3, Glendive 2
Billings Central 6, Lewistown 1
Livingston 4, East Helena 3
Saturday
Girls
Billings Central 6, Townsend 1
Livingston 4, East Helena 1
Miles City 7, Lewistown 0
Billings Central 5, Livingston 2
Sheridan, Wyo., 6, Baker 1
Lewistown 4, Townsend 3
Billings Central 6, East Helena 1
Baker 4, Livingston 3
Sheridan, Wyo., 6, East Helena 0
Miles City 5, Townsend 2
Boys
Billings Central 6, East Helena 1
Miles City 5, Lewistown 1
Sheridan, Wyo., 5, Billings Central 1
Sheridan, Wyo., 5, Livingston 2
Miles City 6, East Helena 0
Livingston 4, Billings Central 3
East Helena 4, Lewistown 2
Sheridan, Wyo., 3, Miles City 2
