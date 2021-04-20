Tennis

Hardin Invitational

Dual scores

Friday

Girls

Glendive 3, Lewistown 3

Baker 7, Townsend 0

Billings Central 5, Miles City 2

Glendive 4, Townsend 3

Lewistown 3, Livingston 3

Baker 7, East Helena 0

Billings Central 4, Glendive 3

Miles City 7, East Helena 0

Baker 6, Lewistown 1

Boys

Glendive 3, Lewistown 1

Miles City 4, Billings Central 2

Livingston 4, Lewistown 3

East Helena 3, Glendive 2

Billings Central 6, Lewistown 1

Livingston 4, East Helena 3

Saturday

Girls

Billings Central 6, Townsend 1

Livingston 4, East Helena 1

Miles City 7, Lewistown 0

Billings Central 5, Livingston 2

Sheridan, Wyo., 6, Baker 1

Lewistown 4, Townsend 3

Billings Central 6, East Helena 1

Baker 4, Livingston 3

Sheridan, Wyo., 6, East Helena 0

Miles City 5, Townsend 2

Boys

Billings Central 6, East Helena 1

Miles City 5, Lewistown 1

Sheridan, Wyo., 5, Billings Central 1

Sheridan, Wyo., 5, Livingston 2

Miles City 6, East Helena 0

Livingston 4, Billings Central 3

East Helena 4, Lewistown 2

Sheridan, Wyo., 3, Miles City 2

