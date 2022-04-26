High school tennis

Girls

Monday

Bozeman 7, Billings West 1

Singles: Izabel Barr (Bozeman) def. Jenner Mathison 6-0 6-0; Bella Raecke (Bozeman) def. Leighton Green 6-0 6-2; Jane West (Bozeman) def. Brooke Mulvaney 6-1 6-2; Maeve O’Brien (Bozeman) def. Krissy Dringman 6-0 6-1

Doubles: Hailey Buss/Nora Schrank (Bozeman) def. Samantha McDonald/Jo-ann Scholer 6-1 6-2; Hayden Trost/Kate Finneman (West) def. Alexis LaMeres/Ava Couture 6-6 7-5 6-3; Emeline Smith/ Frida Kelly (Bozeman) def. Lexi Poepping/Madelyn Pierson 6-0 6-3; Tavin Stacy/Kristen Graham (Bozeman) def. Jaci Ludwig/Katie Combs 6-2 6-3

Gallatin 6, Billings West 2

Singles: Makayla Otey (G) def. Jenner Mathison 6-1 6-2; Mal Gregory (G) def. Leighton Green 6-4 6-6 7-5; Ritu Bajwa (G) def. Brooke Mulvaney by Forfeit; Alivia Ballenger (G) def. Krissy Dringman 6-1 6-2

Doubles: Sophia Mansour/Olivia Mansour (G) def. Samantha McDonald/Jo-ann Scholer 6-0 6-3; Hayden Trost/Kate Finneman (West) def. Mandi Faure/Ryan Eddins 6-0 6-4; Julia Stevenson/Trinity Simmons (G) def. Lexi Poepping/Madelyn Pierson 6-0 6-2; Jaci Ludwig/Katie Combs (West) def. Samantha Dahlhauser/Arya Cavender 6-3 6-4

