State AA Tennis
At Kalispell
Thursday-Friday
Boys
Team scores: Bozeman Gallatin 29, Kalispell Glacier 23, Great Falls CMR 23, Bozeman 15, Helena Capital 13, Missoula Sentinel 8, Billings Skyview 7, Missoula Hellgate 7, Billings Senior 3, Billings West 2, Belgrade 0, Missoula Big Sky 0, Butte 0, Kalispell Flathead 0, Great Falls 0, Helena 0.
Singles
Championship: Mason McCarty, Gall, d. Ryan Ashley, Capi, 6-2, 6-3.
Third place: Oliver Ward, Boze, d. Carson Rich, CMR, 6-4, 6-4.
People are also reading…
Fifth place: Will Rudbach, Glac, d. Sebastian Silverstein, Hell, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.
Doubles
Championship: Harrison Sanders/Timothy Glanville, Glac, d. Brody Smith/Braeden Butler, Gall, 6-3, 6-4.
Third place: Josh Stimac/Brady Pike, CMR, d. Noah Nelson/Jamie Navarro, Sent, 6-3, 6-4.
Fifth place: Josh Ebel/Ridge Wohler, Skyv, d. Keaton Miller/Chris Piccioni, Skyv, 7-5, 6-7(3), 7-5.
Girls
Team scores: Missoula Hellgate 32, Billings Skyview 16, Bozeman Gallatin 15, Kalispell Glacier 14, Helena 13, Great Falls CMR 9, Great Falls 8, Billings Senior 7, Kalispell Flathead 6, Bozeman 5, Missoula Big Sky 4, Helena Capital 1, Billings West 0, Belgrade 0, Butte 0, Missoula Sentinel 0.
Singles
Championship: Elliotte Banziger, Hell, d. Qayl Kujala, Hele, 6-0, 6-1.
Third place: Hazel Demaray, Skyv, d. Lilly Langbein, Grea, 7-5, 6-4.
Fifth place: Alexis Kerstein, Flat, d. Bella Rogge, Seni, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
Championship: Brooke Best/Laine Banziger, Hell, d. Haven Speer/Sarah Downs, Glac, 6-3, 6-0.
Third place: Olivia Mansour/Sophia Mansour, Gall, d. Becca Sherman/Olivia Martello, CMR, 6-3, 6-2.
Fifth place: Alex Mansour/Averi Smith, Gall, d. Ava Roe/Brooklyn Helmer, Skyv, 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-2.
State A Tennis
At Missoula
Thursday and Friday
NOTE: Team scores weren’t available on mhsa.org.
Boys
Team champion: Polson.
Singles
Championship: Andy Purcell, Hamilton, d. Torrin Ellis, Polson, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
Third place: Ryan Beagle, Libby, d. Jameson Noteboom, Hardin, 6-1, 6-2.
Fifth place: Colin Hanley, Hamilton, d. Ryan Hutchison, Corvallis, 6-7(6-8), 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
Championship: Owen McElwee/Trent Wilson, Polson, d. Matthew Newbury/Gabbo Giammattei, Billings Central, 6-3, 6-3.
Third place: Mason Kelch/Dane Hunt, Whitefish, d. Sean Mehling/Derek Blankenship, Hardin, 6-3, 6-2.
Fifth place: Colter Wilson/Tate Barensten, Polson, d. Christopeher Jessop/Grant Wilcox, Corvallis, 7-6(7-4), 6-2
Girls
Team champion: Miles City.
Singles
Championship: Clara Todd, Polson, d. Cloey Ramage, Columbia Falls, 6-1, 6-1.
Third place: Alina Kot, Miles City, d. Bryn Coffin, Miles City, 6-4, 6-0.
Fifth place: Ciara Hanley, Hamilton, d. Debra Don’t Mix, Hardin, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
Championship: Rachel Fluckinger/Eden Kindberg, Dillon, d. Jayde Venema/Brecklyn Jessop, Corvallis, 3-6, 7-6(7-2), 6-4.
Third place: Evie Reck/Billie Cate Schmitt, Billings Central, d. Lainey Smith/Emma Barlog, Miles City, 6-2, 7-5.
Fifth place: Katie Smith/Lucy Violett, Polson, d. Oceilly Black Eagle/Johanna Limberhand, Hardin, 6-1, 6-2.
State B-C Tennis
At Great Falls
Thursday-Saturday
Boys
Team scores: Missoula Loyola 37, Valley Christian 33, Terry 17, Darby 13, Cut Bank 10, Great Falls Central 10, Anaconda 9, Bigfork 7, St. Ignatius 3, Simms 1.
Singles
Championship: Taylor, Loy, d. Rouse, Dar, 6-4, 7-6(2).
Third place: Schmit, GFC, d. Glidewell, VC, 6-4, 7-6(4).
Fifth place: Hurley, Ana, d. DePietro, Terry, 6-2, 6-3
Doubles
Championship: Topp/Kirschenmann, Loy, d. Shaffer/Reimer, VC, 6-2, 6-2.
Third place: Hoaglin/Karvandi, VC, d. Burke/Berkram, CB, 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (4).
Fifth place: Holden/Pinacho, Terry, d. Porrovecchio/Christians, BF, 6-3, 6-4.
Girls
Team scores: Simms 35, Chinook 32, Missoula Loyola 21, Choteau 16, Fairfield 16, Wolf Point 14, Baker 13, Townsend 13, Chester 11, Darby 11, Conrad 8, Valley Christian 7, Bigfork 7, Fort Benton 5, Three Forks 5, Foryth 4, Cut Bank 3, Jefferson 3, Superior 3, Lone Peak 3, St. Ignatius 2, Red Lodge 2, Great Falls Central 1, Poplar 1, Anaconda 0, Philipsburg 0, Harlem 0, Terry 0, Troy 0.
Singles
Championship: Berreth, Chin, def. Wilson, Ff, 6-2, 6-4.
Third place: Peach, Cho, d. Nelson, Dar, 6-4, 6-4.
Fifth place: Molyneaux, Chin, vs. Standiford, CJI, result not available on MHSA website.
Doubles
Championship: Zietzke/Zietzke, Simms, d. Bellamah/Horner, Loy, 6-3, 6-4.
Third place: Herman/Oakes, Simms, def. Johnson/Tolves, WP, result not available on MHSA website.
Fifth place: Howard/Collins, Bro, d. Hadley/Hadley, Bak, result not available on MHSA website.