BILLINGS — High winds in the area Tuesday forced Billings Public Schools to postpone and reschedule several events.

Track meets scheduled at Billings West and Billings Skyview were moved to Thursday with a 3:30 p.m. start time. The track meet scheduled at Billings Senior was canceled, and BPS director of activities Mark Wahl said it likely won’t be rescheduled since the Broncs already have a dual with Butte on Thursday.

The tennis dual scheduled between Billings Central and Billings West was also postponed, with no make-up date set.

Also on Tuesday, the West at Bozeman Gallatin track triangular, originally scheduled for Saturday, was moved to Friday.

In Laurel, the track meet scheduled at the LHS Sports Complex was moved to Thursday.

