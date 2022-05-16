This week Sidelines reports the top-10 placing of a local junior gymnast at nationals, and the Class B/C divisional tourney successes of the Elkhorn area girls tennis teams.

Gymnastics

Helena native Reese Esponda placed sixth in the all-around at the Womens DEV Gymnastics Nationals in Mesa, Arizona. Esponda competed in the Level 10 Junior A division in the 12-13 age group, with Roots Gymnastics of Missoula.

Reese Esponda

Highlighted by her third-place medal on the balance beam with a score of 9.550 - featuring an Aerial, which is "basically a cartwheel with no hands" - she achieved a career PR in the all-around, amassing 37.675 points.

Rounding out the former Gym406 Club gymnast's principle showings were an eighth-place finish on the vault, with a 9.450-point score; 14th on the uneven parallel bars, at 9.425; and 32nd on the floor exercise, with 9.250 points. A Home-schooled 7th-grader, Reese is the daughter of Mark and Lindsay (Moon) Esponda.

Tennis

The Townsend girls tennis team captured its' 17th consecutive division championship at the Southeastern B/C Divisional Tennis Tournament recently, outdistancing runner-up 42-34. Jefferson High placed fourth with 24 points.

Townsend divisional net champs, Lexi Howard and Zoey Wickens.

Coach John O'Dell's Lady Bulldog netters qualified two doubles teams and a singles netter. Leading the way for Townsend were the championship doubles pair of Lexi Howard and Zoey Wickens. The duo has tasted defeat but twice this year, improving their record to a sparkling 28-2.

Townsend went 1-2 in the tourney, with the tandem of Liz Collins and Jade Martin placing runner-up. They will enter state with a fine 25-4 mark. Teammate Angie Theriault finished fourth in the singles, and stands at 19-12 on the year.

Jefferson will send three gals to State, in the persons of singles player Candela Ruiz de Erenchum, who placed third, and the fifth-place doubles tandem of Rylee Baird and Aliza Hayes.

