This week Sidelines reports the top-10 placing of a local junior gymnast at nationals, and the Class B/C divisional tourney successes of the Elkhorn area girls tennis teams.
Gymnastics
Helena native Reese Esponda placed sixth in the all-around at the Womens DEV Gymnastics Nationals in Mesa, Arizona. Esponda competed in the Level 10 Junior A division in the 12-13 age group, with Roots Gymnastics of Missoula.
Highlighted by her third-place medal on the balance beam with a score of 9.550 - featuring an Aerial, which is "basically a cartwheel with no hands" - she achieved a career PR in the all-around, amassing 37.675 points.
Rounding out the former Gym406 Club gymnast's principle showings were an eighth-place finish on the vault, with a 9.450-point score; 14th on the uneven parallel bars, at 9.425; and 32nd on the floor exercise, with 9.250 points. A Home-schooled 7th-grader, Reese is the daughter of Mark and Lindsay (Moon) Esponda.
Tennis
The Townsend girls tennis team captured its' 17th consecutive division championship at the Southeastern B/C Divisional Tennis Tournament recently, outdistancing runner-up 42-34. Jefferson High placed fourth with 24 points.
Coach John O'Dell's Lady Bulldog netters qualified two doubles teams and a singles netter. Leading the way for Townsend were the championship doubles pair of Lexi Howard and Zoey Wickens. The duo has tasted defeat but twice this year, improving their record to a sparkling 28-2.
Townsend went 1-2 in the tourney, with the tandem of Liz Collins and Jade Martin placing runner-up. They will enter state with a fine 25-4 mark. Teammate Angie Theriault finished fourth in the singles, and stands at 19-12 on the year.
Jefferson will send three gals to State, in the persons of singles player Candela Ruiz de Erenchum, who placed third, and the fifth-place doubles tandem of Rylee Baird and Aliza Hayes.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com<mailto:curt52synness@gmail.com>. He's also on Twitter @curt.synness_IR
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.