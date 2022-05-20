If the Southern AA Divisional tennis tournament was any indication, the Bozeman tennis teams are going to have a good time at the state tournament.
In the team race at the divisional tournament in Helena between Helena High, Capital, Bozeman and Gallatin, the Hawks swept the boys and girls team titles, while winning the girls singles and girls doubles titles along the way.
Meg McCarty, the defending Class AA state champion in girls singles, cruised to another divisional title and won the championship match 6-0, 6-0 over Qayl Kujala of Helena. In four matches, McCarty dropped just one set.
Hailey Buss and Nora Schrank captured the girls doubles title and after knocking off Miranda Sheafor and Abby Wiles of Capital in the semifinals on Friday, they defeated Olivia Mansour and Sophia Mansour in straight sets to take the title.
Helena Capital sophomore Ryan Ashley successfully defended his divisional title and knocked off Blake Phillippi 6-4, 6-2 to win the Southern AA crown once again.
In addition to winning divisionals again, it was a much more comfortable day for Ashley and the other players as the meet was moved indoors to the Last Chance Tennis Center because of the rain.
"It feels really good," he said of hits title. "But it was rough along the way. It was nice to be able to play in here without the wind blowing the ball about 20 feet. There were a lot of mishits. It was really hard."
But it didn't slow down Ashley, who didn't drop a set in the 16-player tournament and now heads to state with momentum.
"I feel good coming off that win," he said. "I feel I can do pretty well at state."
Making it a clean sweep of top seeds winning their brackets, Gallatin's Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff also won four matches without dropping a single set to win the boys doubles title, something all four champions, singles and doubles, achieved.
While every finalist advanced to state, others had to work their way through the consolation bracket to qualify for the state tournament and in boys doubles, the group of Luke Rayonvich and Owen Sanford of Bozeman did just that as did their teammates T.J. Ward and Oliver Ward.
Rayonvich and Sanford took third after defeating Ward and Ward. Capital's Ashton Shipley came back to get third place in the boys singles bracket and will advance to state along with Ashley. Will Johnson of Helena took fourth after losing the consolation final but he'll head to state too.
On the girls side of things, Helena's doubles teams of Natalie Seburn and Morin Blaise, advanced to the consolation final against the Gallatin tandem of Aydan Paul and Molly O’Connor, and beat the Raptors duo 6-4, 5-7, 10-5 to go from un-seeded to third place.
Helena High's Keaton Normany also finished off a strong weekend with a fourth-place finish. She was unseeded but defeated semifinalist Bella Raecke to advance to state before settling for fourth after dropping the consolation final to Izabel Barr of Bozeman.
