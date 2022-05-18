BUTTE — The Butte Central tennis teams battled the conditions and postseason-ready opponents during the first day of the Southwest A Divisional tournament in Butte on Wednesday.
The Maroons girls were represented by Mollie Drew and Maycee Anderson in the singles bracket and partners Peyton Hartwick and Sage Wall, Miranda Murray and Meredith Varady and Kate Johnston and Lucy Kelly in the doubles brackets.
"My girls played tough today," Butte Central head coach Becky Hancock said. "They battled through the long cold, kind of windy day."
Drew went 3-1 and will begin Thursday's action with a match against Hamilton's Janessa Chaplin in the consolation quarterfinals.
"She's kind of making a comeback there on the backside, she had some good wins to end the day back there," Hancock said.
Drew opened with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Hamilton's Sophia Lewanski, but then lost by the same score to Dillon's Alanah Rose.
Drew then went on to beat a pair of East Helena Vigilantes in the consolation bracket. In the first round of consolations Drew beat Kyleigh Queen 6-1, 6-2 and then Janelle Taylor 6-0, 6-4.
Anderson lost to Dillon's Brooklyn Williams 6-0, 6-1 in her first match of the day and then was eliminated from the tournament by another Dillon Beaver, this time Mikelle Mosher by a score of 6-3, 6-2.
Two of Central's three girls doubles teams are still alive in the consolation bracket.
Hartwick and Wall won their first match 6-0, 6-0 against East Helena's Zoe Bihler and Gianna Gutowski. Their second match was close but Corvallis' Kennedy Yaskus and Lilly Trail prevailed 6-4, 6-4. The fifth-seeded Maroons duo, will begin Thursday with another match against another Corvallis opponent, 14th-seeded Alivia Jessop and Jayde Venema.
Murray and Varady, seeded ninth, also went 1-1 on Wednesday. They lost their opener to Mary Niederstadt and Bailey Bergen 6-1, 6-3, but bounced back with a win against Hamilton's Gwen Wolfe and Anna Twardoski 6-3, 6-1. Stevensville's Megan Liedtka and CHloe Milsten await the Maroons on Thursday.
Johnston and Kelly lost their matches 6-3, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-3.
The two remaining doubles teams are on opposite sides of the bracket and could only play each other if they both advance to the third-place game.
Only one of Butte Central's three boys single players will still be in action on Thursday.
Nick Lester won his first-round match against Hamilton's Dawson Berglung 6-4, 6-3, before being knocked to the consolation round by top-seeded Ryan Hutchison of Corvallis.
Lester is back to playing singles tennis after spending most of the year playing doubles. But when his usual partner was unable to compete at divisionals, Lester was placed into the singles bracket.
"He's a good little athlete," Hancock said. "He holds his own and he's definitely rose to the occasion there in that singles spot."
Lester beat Dillon's Xavier Currie 6-0, 6-0 in his first consolation match and will face Dillon's Mila Glassa on Thursday.
Glassa beat Butte Central's Patrick Stimatz 1-6, 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the match against Lester.
Stimatz went 0-2 but gave both of his opponents a challenge. He lost his first match 4-6, 2-6 to East Helena's Walker Young.
Trevor Phillips lost his first match 6-0, 6-0 to Corvallis' Jackson Chavez. He lost his first-round consolation match as well, though scores were unavailable by press time.
Drew Badovinac and Gage Guldseth were seeded fourth in the boys doubles bracket. They won their first match against Hamilton's Jacob Rollins and James Truax before being upended by fifth-seeded Chance Jessop and Grant Wilcox of Corvallis.
Badovinac and Guldseth fell to the second round of the consolation bracket, where await the result of Thursday morning's first-round matches.
Fellow Maroons Justus McGee and Owen McPartland could face Badovinac and Guldseth if the former beat Corvallis' Corbin Kirland and Jeffrey Vai.
Enrico Oiesek and Coy Campbell played only one match, a 6-0, 6-1 in the first round.
The top four finishers of each of the four brackets make it to the state tournament.
Hancock said the boys tournament was slightly behind schedule on Wednesday but the goal is still to complete the tournament on Thursday. A series of three-set matches or rain delays could force the consolation and championship finals to Friday morning.
The girls tournament is being held at Stodden Park while the boys matches are being played at West Elementary.
