MISSOULA — Like western Montana weather in springtime, the sport of doubles is fickle.

Fortunes flip quickly — especially on the high school level, where teams try to find a rhythm in bone-chilling weather and local standouts may not even play tennis in the offseason due to commitments with other sports or activities.

In a way, it makes the sport even more captivating.

On Friday morning at Fort Missoula, Sentinel's Megan Prentice and Summer Palmer pulled the biggest win of their tennis careers. Palmer doesn't play much in the offseason because of her volleyball commitments. Prentice doesn't play any other sport.

Yet, competing together for only the third time, they knocked off a team that finished sixth in the State AA meet last May — Missoula Big Sky's Kaydn Easter and Amber Williams. You might say it was a memorable roller-coaster ride for Prentice and Palmer, who bounced back from a rough second set to win, 6-4, 0-6, 10-3.

"We did a good job of making each other stay positive," said Palmer, who together with her playing partner exacted revenge after losing to Easter and Williams in straight sets last week.

"I also think having our entire team there cheering us on helped a lot. I think it was the most high-stakes game I've played in my career, so it was fun."

Win or lose, Prentice maintains her perspective on high school competition.

"Our team is more about having fun than being the best," she said, "And having the support system of our teammates today was very helpful. I think it hyped us up a lot more than when we have one or two watching."

You might say Prentice and Palmer are a perfect example of how much joy can be derived from Montana high school tennis. Not only are they off to a strong start, they've formed a friendship that may endure long after tennis season is over.

They've also learned a few life lessons on the hardcourts.

"Today was just a matter of keeping calm and keeping each other's heads up," Prentice said. "We tend to get down when we're losing. But if we hype each other up, we can usually get back. We went down in the second set 0-6 but we got it back."

The next challenge for Palmer and Prentice will be dealing with expectation. The duo shares a level of athleticism and consistency that could net them some state success in late May in Kalispell.

"They've played against 1s and 2 for a couple years and it's hard to have success when you're not quite at that level yet," Sentinel coach Kelly Crisp said. "Now they're starting to see, 'I can play with them.' They've got a taste of (success) now. So they know they can go play and know they can beat a decent team."

Friday's match was a fascinating study in momentum. Prentice and Palmer looked like the more confident team in the first set, hitting out on their strokes. Easter and Williams turned the tide in the second set with strong serving and damaging ground strokes.

Then, suddenly, Prentice and Palmer regained control in the match tiebreaker. Palmer had a service winner and overhead that gave the Spartans a critical 3-1 lead because it set a tone. Prentice served her team to a 5-1 lead and then it was just a matter of finishing after the Spartans stretched their lead to 9-1.

"Aggressiveness finally," Crisp said with a smile. "They usually get timid and back up and everything is going the wrong direction. Now today was going toward the net rather than away."

Palmer said she and Prentice have learned a lot in their three matches together this month. "The first match of the season (against Easter and Williams) was a lot of nerves and it was our first time on a court this season, so there was a lot of anxiety about it.

"Practicing and playing against other teams has helped get us in a better mindset. And winning today gives me more hope we can compete at state. Seeing girls that placed last year and beating them is a good sign we can go farther."

After the morning dual between Sentinel and Big Sky, the Spartans and Eagles both played Butte in the afternoon. Complete results were not available at press time.

Photos: Missoula Big Sky vs. Sentinel tennis