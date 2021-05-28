BILLINGS — Hardin’s Ben Noteboom spent the final three weeks of his high school tennis career playing with a heavy heart.
On May 9, Noteboom’s grandfather, Robert Koyama, perished in a vehicle/train accident at the age of 70. Earlier that day, Noteboom spent time talking on-court schemes and scenarios with Koyama, who was a fixture in the Hardin community and an enthusiastic supporter of his grandchildren.
Shock turned to sadness, but Noteboom managed to lift himself from his grief to not only capture last week’s Southeast A divisional doubles title with partner Kent Swisse, but the duo capped a season-long quest Friday by winning the state doubles crown at Pioneer Park with a 6-2, 6-4 triumph over the Polson tandem of Michael Smith and Torrin Ellis.
Noteboom, who is Hardin’s class valedictorian with a perfect GPA in advance placement courses and some college-level work, had his grandfather on his mind afterward.
“We were talking on the day it happened. We were talking strategy,” Noteboom said. “We were trying to figure out the brackets for divisionals. He was telling me, ‘Hit it at ’em.’”
That advice worked Friday, as Noteboom and Swisse kept volleys alive and consistently returned serves. When it was over, the tandem exchanged congratulations with coaches, teammates and friends.
Noteboom hugged his mom and twin sister Abi, which carried more meaning on this day.
“It means everything. It gave Ben something to play for,” Swisse said. “His family is probably so proud of him right now. They are — I know they are. It means the world to Ben. I know it does.”
Havre’s boys, without a singles or doubles champion, outlasted several challengers in the standings to claim the team championship. The Blue Ponies finished with 23 points, edging Whitefish (21 points), Hardin (20) and Miles City (17).
A third-place showing by doubles duo Josh Warp and Trenton Maloughney put Havre over the top. It is the Blue Ponies’ seventh Class A title and their first since winning six straight from 2000-05.
It was a runaway in the girls standings, as Polson won the team title with 37 points. The Pirates’ top placers were Berkely Ellis and Qia Harlan, who defeated teammates Ara Mercer and Megan Rost in the doubles final.
This is Polson’s fourth girls championship and the first since 2018. Whitefish, with 19 points, was the runner up while Corvallis, with 14, finished in third place.
It was a family affair in the boys singles bracket for Miles City’s Dalton Polesky, who won the state title with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Havre’s Josh Currie.
With the victory, Polesky joined his father in the ranks of Class A singles champions. Keith Polesky won a title at Glendive in 1986.
“He got me into tennis. I don’t know if I would have even played if it wasn’t for him,” said Polesky, a junior. “We’ve always talked about it.”
“I just maintained my focus. I concentrated point by point,” Polesky added. “Obviously going into the season it was a goal I wanted. I wanted to win it. I knew it would be really tough, but it’s one of those things. Every player has that goal. It feels great to win.”
In girls singles, Whitefish’s Gracie Smyley reached the state-tourney pinnacle for the second time, but it took two years to do so in the aftermath of the pandemic-canceled 2020 season.
Smyley defeated Columbia Falls’ Hannah Schweikert 6-4, 6-2 in the final round to join the two-time champions club. She previously won the title as a sophomore in 2019.
“That hurt. I was really bummed out about that,” Smyley said of losing her junior season. “Honestly, very grateful that we got to have a season in the first place. I’m really happy to just be here.”
Smyley said Schweikert, a familiar foe from the western side of the state, was a formidable opponent and posed the biggest threat. Smyley had to work through some early struggles before settling in.
“There was some pressure,” she said. “I was going for too much at the beginning and then I took it a step down. Way too many unforced errors, hitting the ball too hard, not enough spin. I started to figure out my backhand the match before that and I started getting more into a rhythm.”
The Polson duo of Ellis and Harlan fell short in the girls doubles title match two years ago but finished the job Friday in a unique setting against Mercer and Rost.
Ellis and Harlan defeated their friends by a 6-1, 6-1 score.
Ellis said it was “so special” to play in an all-Polson title match, and that “it was definitely really hard two years ago. But I think that motivated us, and it got us where we are. It’s really special. It’s our senior year so it’s the best way to go out and end the season. I wouldn’t want anything else.”
As for the strategy of playing against such well-known opponents?
“It didn’t really change that much. We just played our best,” Harlan said. “We were fierce at the net. We are proud of that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.