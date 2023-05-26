Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MISSOULA — Because of the travel challenges high school tennis teams face in spacious Montana, players may confront the same opponent many times in one season.

It can be quite daunting mentally. Losing to a player you've already beaten four times would no doubt hurt more than your garden-variety loss.

For Polson senior Clara Todd, the biggest match of her undefeated season came against a girl she had already beaten four times this spring, Columbia Falls' Cloey Ramage. Just last weekend, Ramage handed Todd her first set loss of the season in divisionals, so the final promised to be a good one Friday afternoon at the Peak Racquet Club in Missoula.

As it turned out, that set loss might have played to Todd's advantage. She was razor sharp from the beginning in Friday's final and kept the momentum throughout in a 6-1, 6-1 win.

"We kind of talked about how awesome it was that two girls from the West ended up in the championship," Todd said. "It was good for me to lose that set in the divisional championship because it taught me how to overcome things. It kind of paved the way to get to here.

"I'm actually grateful that happened."

Todd, who will play for Whitworth in Spokane in the fall, had her toughest state match in the semifinal round Friday. She rallied to beat Alina Kot of Miles City, a Ukrainian refugee whose only loss prior to this weekend came against a Class AA foe, by the score of 3-6, 6-0, 6-1.

"I had to adjust to her playing style," Todd said of Kot, who has a strong serve and utilizes spin on her ground strokes to keep her opponent off balance. "It was moving her around in different ways that helped."

In the boys' singles final, Hamilton's Andy Purcell capped an undefeated season with a hard-fought win over Polson's Torrin Ellis, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. It was a much different match than the one they had in the regular season that saw Purcell win in straight sets.

"I just kind of bonked in that second set after going three sets (in the semifinals) with Ryan Beagle of Libby," Purcell said. "My quads were cramping. But after I got some protein in me and a nice cold ice pack I was ready."

Purcell credited Ellis for a gutsy effort. Purcell also showed a lot of character fighting through a nagging injury.

"It was a little bit scary getting tendinitis this week because I haven't been able to hit a forehand," he said. "I just made the most of it, took some Advil and called it good."

Polson's Owen McElwee and Trent Wilson won the boys' doubles bracket, topping Billings Central's Matthew Newbury and Gabbo Giammattei in the finals, 6-3, 6-3. The Pirate duo reached the finals with a hard-fought win over Hardin's Sean Mehling and Derek Blankenship, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

"I thought they would place, but this was the weekend they clicked," Polson coach Bob Hislop said. "They would be honest that they haven't clicked necessarily and played their best tennis all year. So very good today."

Dillon's Rachel Fluckinger and Eden Kindberg won a marathon girls doubles final against Corvallis' Jayde Venema and Brecklyn Jessop, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

The team titles went to the Polson boys and Miles City girls.

"It's our first state girls championship since 1992," Miles City coach Scott Rapson noted. "We had five seniors that all contributed, then we also had a girl from Ukraine who went on to take third (Alina Kot in singles). It was just sort of a perfect storm this year for this to happen."

Polson's boys team title was its first in a decade.

"You can say it about a lot of groups, but this is the nicest group of boys you'll ever meet — well-mannered, fabulous students and they play a little tennis too," Hislop said. "They're just phenomenal kids and multi-sport athletes. They rose up and came for the moment.

"We knew we had to have a bunch of points out of (Ellis). He didn't have the toughest draw but he didn't have an easy draw. We were hoping we'd get 13 or 16 points out of him and we got 13, so that's good."