MISSOULA — Ryan Ashley kept his cool when adversity reared its head.
His reward was a gold medal.
The wiry Helena Capital sophomore capped an undefeated tennis season in winning the State AA boys singles title Friday afternoon at Fort Missoula. Showing poise beyond his years, he regrouped after rough starts in the first and third sets in beating Bozeman senior Blake Phillippi, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.
"I just really focused in on what I was doing and made sure to be patient with my shots and not over hit, because when you over hit, that's when you shank your shots," said Ashley, who won all but two of his matches this season in straight sets.
"The first game of the third set that I lost, I hadn't played in 10 minutes with the break we had, so it was just getting back into it."
Ashley's superior technique and impressive variety — he can win from the baseline or the net and managed to keep Phillippi from getting comfortable on the baseline with occasional drop shots — are no accident. He worked hard on his game after taking fourth at state as a freshman.
"A lot of practice," he said. "Two-hour practices and just focusing on strategy mostly and getting that repetition in."
Mother Nature seemed to lend a hand in the fateful third set.
"The wind calmed down a little," he noted, "so I could hit with more spin, be a little more precise with my shots."
In the girls singles final, junior Meg McCarty capped a perfect season with a win over her Bozeman teammate, freshman Izabel Barr, 6-0, 6-0. McCarty has never lost a high school set and has lost just two games in two years.
McCarty, whose team won its 10th straight championship, showed no emotion after beating Barr. But she was all smiles in her interview afterwards.
"It's always bittersweet having to play a teammate, especially in the final, but I'm excited to be here," she said. "I'm grateful that the season is done, but I've had such a fun time these last couple months."
McCarty, who has aspirations to play college tennis and has looked at several schools out east, feels her game has evolved since last spring.
"I've got a lot better on my fitness and fine-tuned a lot of my shots," she said. "Mentally I'm tougher now, which has helped a lot.
"With some of the wind you have to move your feet so much, just to make sure you're always in position. Other than that, it wasn't too bad today."
McCarty is proud to be part of the Hawks' team dynasty.
"Bozeman has always had such a strong program, and this year we have so much depth," she said. "It's our coaching atmosphere, our team atmosphere. Everyone does such a great job together.
"As soon as divisionals hit we have one goal, to make it to state, and then eventually win state. Everyone's hopes are high."
In boys' doubles, Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff of Bozeman Gallatin took took honors. The beat Carter Corn and Josh Stimac of Great Falls CMR in the finals, 6-1, 6-2.
In girls' doubles, Hailey Buss and Nora Schrank of Bozeman mined gold. They swept past Sophia and Olivia Mansour of Gallatin in the title match, 6-1, 6-4.
Missoula's top finisher was the doubles team of Bailee Sayler and Laine Banziger of Hellgate. They took third. Hellgate's Brooke Best took sixth in singles and Missoula Big Sky's girls doubles team of Kadyn Easter and Amber Williams took sixth.
While Bozeman earned a dominant team win on the girls' side, the Bozeman boys shared top team honors with Great Falls CMR.
