Regardless of regular-season success, Montana's State AA tennis tournament is bound to stir nerves in all participants.

It's all about how each player handles the burden. Some are better than others and Missoula Hellgate freshman Elliotte Banziger seems to have figured it all out in a hurry this week in Kalispell.

Banziger breezed into Friday's girls singles semifinals with a pair of dominating wins. Up next for her is Lilly Langbein of Great Falls, who knocked off 2022 state finalist Izabel Barr of Bozeman in straight sets in the quarterfinals. In Friday's other semifinal, Qayl Kujala of Helena will face Hazel Demaray of Billings Skyview.

"I felt like I was hitting the ball very well today and not making a lot of unforced errors," Banziger said. "My serve was looking a lot better than it was last week at divisionals.

"Nerves are something you have to endure. I find that once I get into the match, it's not as difficult to deal with. But there are definitely nerves."

Banziger is looking forward to playing Langbein for the first time.

"She's an exchange student from Germany that joined the team a little bit later," Banziger noted. "She's a very good player. She has a very good first serve and can hit the ball very hard, which is difficult to play against. I'm excited to see how that goes."

In girls doubles, Hellgate's team of Laine Banziger and Brooke Best reached the semifinals with a pair of impressive wins. Up next Friday is a tough foe from Bozeman Gallatin in Olivia and Sophia Mansour. In the other doubles semifinal, Haven Speer and Sarah Downs of Kalispell Glacier will face Ava Roe and Brooklyn Helmer of Billings Skyview.

In boys singles, Hellgate's Sebastian Silverstein reached the semifinals with a pair of straight-set wins. He will battle unbeaten freshman Mason McCarty of Bozeman Gallatin in a Friday semifinal. In the other semifinal, defending champion Ryan Ashley of Helena Capital will play Oliver Ward of Bozeman.

In boys doubles, Missoula Sentinel's Noah Nelson and Jamie Navarro punched their ticket into Friday's semifinals with a comeback win over Bozeman's Nate Brooks at Collin Gross, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. They will play Kalispell Glacier's Harrison Sanders and Timothy Glanville.

In the other boys doubles semifinal, Bozeman Gallatin's Brody Smith and Braeden Butler will face Josh Stimac and Brady Pike of Great Falls CMR.