Call it a picture-perfect Friday for the Missoula Hellgate girls tennis team.

The Knights ended Bozeman's string of 10 straight championships, smothering the Hawks and the rest of the field at the State AA meet in Kalispell. Freshman Elliotte Banziger won the singles title and sister Laine Banziger teamed with Brooke Best to win the doubles championship.

"It's nice to finally get over the hump," Hellgate veteran coach Brian Hanford said. "I've had six second-place finishes since I started.

"We talked early in the season about someone else winning that title. Good for (Bozeman) dominating for a long time, but it feels really good to not be runner-up. Just to watch our kids grow throughout the season and believe in what we do every day and put in the hard work was really special."

Certainly the Banziger family will be talking about Friday for a while. The last time the Knights were team champs in 1992, Elliotte and Laine's aunt, Brette, was part of the team. In fact, two of their aunts and their mom, Hallie Bornstein Banziger, all enjoyed success for Hellgate.

"It's just great and we worked really hard for it," said Laine, who ironically won a state doubles title playing for Bozeman two years ago as a freshman.

"We all knew we really wanted it and wanted to give it our best shot. Brian (Hanford) was trying to keep us in the moment. We had our ups and downs in doubles today but we were able to pull ourselves out of it pretty well. Our volleys, especially when we were playing well, they were really good."

The ease in which Laine Banziger and Best won their two matches Friday was noteworthy. First they whipped a Bozeman Gallatin team that many considered to be the favorite, Olivia and Sophia Mansour, in straight sets in a semifinal, 6-1, 6-0. Then they dumped Haven Speer and Sarah Downs of Kalispell Glacier in the finals, 6-3, 6-0.

"They went out in the final and played a competitive first set, then really showed their quality in the second set," Hanford said.

Equally impressive was the Friday performance of Elliotte Banziger. She swept German foreign exchange student Lilly Langbein of Great Falls in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-4, then dominated Qayl Kujala of Helena in the finals, 6-0, 6-1.

"Elliotte's semifinal match was one the best high school tennis matches I've ever seen," Hanford said. "The quality was incredible. Almost every point was won instead of someone losing it (with an unforced error). There were points where an average freshman would have crumbled and Elliotte stepped up to the challenge every time."

In summing up the day for her family, Elliotte said "it's kind of crazy.'"

"I've been playing for a really long time and it's awesome to see how the hard work paid off," she added. "There's a lot of good players here and I'm grateful to be here.

"In my semifinal what really worked was changing the pace (and arc) of the ball. She hits really well and when she gets into a groove she is usually going to win those points, so I was trying to hit higher shots and slicing it. Then my forehand down the line was working well, especially off of her serve."

Hellgate piled up 32 points on the girls' side. The doubles team of Kendall Adler and Mae Michaelson also contributed for the Knights, winning two consolation matches. Billings Skyview took second with 16 points. Bozeman finished 10th with five points.

The boys singles bracket was also won by a freshman, Bozeman Gallatin's Mason McCarty. He knocked off 2022 champion Ryan Ashley of Helena Capital for the third time this season, 6-2, 6-3. Hellgate's Sebastian Silverstein lost to McCarty in the semifinals, 6-3, 6-3.

Sparked by McCarty's performance, the Raptors took top team honors with 29 points. Glacier was second with 22.

In boys doubles, Glacier's Harrison Sanders and Timothy Glanville beat Gallatin's Brody Smith and Braeden Butler in the championship, 6-3, 6-4. Sentinel's Noah Nelson and Jamie Navarro lost to Sanders and Glanville in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-1.