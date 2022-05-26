MISSOULA — Laine Banziger already has a AA state tennis title on her belt, and knows a thing or two about playing with some of the best.
A sophomore was part of Bozeman's stellar, AA girls title winning doubles tandem last season along with Maicy McCarty — who graduated — but now she plays the lead a bit further west.
She and her family moved to Missoula before the school year, which brings her to Missoula Hellgate where she and doubles teammate Bailee Sayler, who will play hoops for Montana State Billings next year, took the top spot at the Western AA divisionals as they entered the state tourney as the No. 1 seed out of the west.
The pair opened the AA tourney Thursday afternoon at Fort Missoula with a win, as they cruised past Billings West's tandem by a score of 6-2, 6-0, but the Hellgate duo ran into a tough out when they were knocked out of the winners bracket by Sophia and Olivia Mansour from Bozeman Gallatin — who are the No. 2 seed from the Southern AA.
Sayler and Banziger had to face their current teammates, Ashley Young and Moana Massey, in the consolation bracket. The former took a 6-2, 6-1 win to advance as they will face Billings Skyview's Leah Light and Amine Bailey on Friday.
While it was not exactly how the pair wanted their first day to go, they relish the chance to play at state and Sayler has found playing with her title-experience partner fun as her high school sports career nears its end.
"It's a lot of fun playing with her," Sayler said. "She helps me with things I struggle with and we both help each other out, but her experience has made me a better player overall. ... It's still exciting. I know Laine obviously wanted more, but she has two more years, and we are excited for it. It's more tennis and more games for me in my last year."
For Banziger, who hopes to pass her mom's mark of three state titles by the time her high school career is over, the thought of running into a Bozeman team and her old teammates has crossed her mind. She jokes and talks with some of the Hawks, but with the way the bracket has broken down after Day 1 the chances of the matchup happening aren't that large.
"It's interesting, but as long as everything goes to plan we shouldn't have to face them until finals," she noted earlier in the day. " ... I'm excited (if it happens) I think they would be fun matches and close. I think we can make it close if not win."
After the way the day finished up, the only way Banziger can face her old team is if she and Sayler advance to the consolation finals where a Bozeman team could be knocked to.
Elsewhere at Fort Missoula, the No. 1E seed, Billings Skyview's tandem Leah Light and Amine Bailey fell to the No. 2N seed, Great Falls CMR's Hannah Bingham and Becca Sherman, 6-2, 7-5, in the first No. 1 seed to fall out of the winners bracket.
On the singles side, Bozeman's Izabel Barr, Helena High's Qayl Kujata, Hellgate's Brooke Best and Bozeman's Meg McCarty advanced to the semifinals.
Boys
The boys got their AA tourney rolling over at Playfair Park just behind the Missoula YMCA, as the semifinals are set with three one seeds and a two-seeded singles player left on that side.
Billings Senior's No. 1, and top seed from the Eastern AA, Cruz Allies advanced and will face Bozeman's Blake Phillipi, who is the No. 2S seed and knocked off the No. 1W seed Sebastian Silverstein from Hellgate. On the other side of the winners bracket CMR's Luca Alvisi, the No. 1N seed, will face No. 1S seed Ryan Ashley out of Helena Capital.
Just like the singles, the boys doubles semifinals went the route of three No. 1 seeds and one No. 2 seed.
Billings West's Carson Bruyere and Dayton Magone, the top seed from the east, will face CMR's Carter Corn and Josh Stimac, the top-seeded duo from the north. Billings Senior's Ryan Schrieber and Joseph Driscoll, the No. 2E, will play Gallatin's No. 1S-seeded duo Jake Fame and Ayden Schonhoff.
The boys and girls tournaments continue Friday. Matches will be at the Peak Racquet Club or Fort Missoula, depending if rain forces the rest of the tourney to move inside.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.