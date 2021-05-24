MISSOULA — Jace Tolleson Knee found a way to turn a negative into a positive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I just had all that free time with school being off and the one thing I really turned to was just playing tennis," said the Missoula Big Sky senior, who earned a divisional singles title last week and will try to make waves at the State AA tourney Thursday and Friday in Great Falls.
"The hours I put in really helped."
You might say Tolleson Knee has all his eggs in one basket this season. Never had he qualified for the state tennis meet prior to last week. He might have made it last year, putting in extra practice time ahead of his junior season. But the pandemic wiped out everything.
"I had really stepped up how much I was playing and getting good coaching from Scott Potter and Jan Steenekamp before my junior year," Tolleson Knee said of two well-known tennis pros at the Peak, the latter of which has moved on to Tulsa, Oklahoma.
"Then I just carried it over to this year. We had a group out there at the Peak that would hit a couple times a week this summer and pretty much all season. Most of them go to Loyola and Logan Roberts, who is on my team, was in the group."
Two members of the group, Loyola's Evelyn Dechans and Jake Bellamah, earned State B-C singles titles last Friday in Missoula. Winning the State AA boys singles title would be a Herculean feat for Tolleson Knee, but he's excited to give it a try.
"It's going to be windy in Great Falls," he predicted. "You never know what the weather is going to do, so you just have to be ready. When it's windy, you can't go for as many lines and have to make sure you keep the ball in play as much as you can."
Rory Smith of Kalispell Glacier is the favorite to come away on top in the boys singles bracket after winning the event as a sophomore two years ago. The good news for Tolleson Knee is he's on the opposite side of the bracket from Smith and Helena Capital's Ryan Ashley — two players that beat Big Sky's top singles player this season.
Tolleson Knee will play his first state match against Joseph Driscoll of Billings Senior on Thursday.
"It's one match at a time for sure," Tolleson Knee said. "I'd definitely say Rory (Smith) is the player to beat. I played him my very first match this year and I didn't do so hot."
Big Sky will also be represented by a divisional singles champion on the girls side in Roberts. She will play Avery Cherot of Kalispell Flathead in her first match. The heavy favorite to win the girls singles competition is Bozeman sophomore Meg McCarty, who has yet to lose a set this season.
Missoula Hellgate will take five doubles teams to the state meet. The tandem with the best shot to bust through to the state finals may be Chris Ledyard and Colton Quirk, who won a divisional championship last week with a win over Missoula Sentinel's Haiden Crews and Andrew Hauser in the championship.
Other Missoula boys competing at state include: Hellgate's doubles team of Zach Johnson and Leslie Park and singles players Ethan Schroeder and Cyrus Kiely; Sentinel's doubles teams of Crews/Hauser and Noah Nelson/Nathan Zimmerman and singles player Tyler Delridge.
Missoula girls competing at state include: Hellgate doubles teams Lily Wright/Ashley Young, Kennadi McCulloch/Piper Spidel and Mackayla Kennedy-Harris/Bailee Sayler and singles players Brooke Best and Sophia Geranios; Sentinel's doubles team of Mia McLennen and Jayden Johnston and Big Sky singles standout Roberts.
