Three was a magic number for the Missoula Loyola boys Saturday at the State B-C tennis meet in Great Falls.

Three as in third straight team championship for the Rams. Three as in third time was a charm for Loyola's Dillon Taylor, who avenged a pair of losses to Clay Rouse of Darby this season by beating him in straight sets in the singles final, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Last but not least, three as in the three biggest trophies. Not only did the Rams take home those in team and singles competition, they took home the big one in doubles, where Carter Topp and Joe Kirschenmann steamrolled to a title Saturday.

"Oh my gosh, it was unbelievable," Loyola coach Patti Danforth said. "I kept saying all year, the boys will win, the boys will win, but I'm not somebody who counts their chickens before they're hatched. I kept telling the boys, we can't take this for granted. So the fact we won our third (team title) in a row is pretty incredible."

The singles final netted the most spellbinding win for the Rams because Taylor and Rouse both had to fight through a case of nerves.

"Clay (Rouse) walked in and he was super nervous. He even told one of my coaches, 'I am super nervous,' Danforth related. "Dillon (Taylor) was locked in early. I mean, he dialed it in quickly and just blasted through that first set.

"The second set, toward the end Dillon was up 5-3 and then started getting tight. Next thing I knew it went to a tiebreaker. But Dillon, you could see the difference between the first two points of that tiebreak and the end of it. The look on his face of determination and I am not losing this — he knew what he had to do and talked himself through it."

Taylor said he adopted a different mindset after losing to Rouse in divisionals last week.

"There wasn't a whole lot I worked on, just being more confident in my shots. I was trying to steer the ball in divisionals," he said. "After (Rouse) won the first two points of the tiebreaker, I did something different, being more aggressive and confident."

The boys doubles final was not nearly as dramatic. The unbeaten duo of Topp and Kirschenmann made quick work of Valley Christian's Gabriel Shaffer and Preston Reimer.

"They pretty much just walked over that match," Danforth said. "Carter has taken lessons all year, Joe has been taking lessons for the last three months with Carter. I have never seen them that determined to reach their goal.

"They would come off court during changeovers today and say we got this, we got this. It was what a true doubles championship should be about."

Valley Christian took second in the team race, four points behind Loyola. Besides their second-place finish in doubles, Caleb Glidewell took fourth in singles for the Eagles.

Simms took home top team honors on the girls' side, ending Loyola's three-year reign as champs. Key to their success was a state championship in doubles as twins Laura and Kaylee Zietzke stunned defending champions Gio Horner and Ava Bellamah of Loyola, 6-3, 6-4.

It marked the only loss in two years for Horner and Bellamah.

"We were tight," Danforth said. "I've been saying all year, 'We have a target on us.'

"We should have been able to rise above it. But take nothing away from Simms. They played well. They came out to win. It's postseason and you can throw away all the records."

Mya Berreth of Chinook won the singles title, stopping Maya Wilson of Fairfield in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4. Berreth won all five of her state matches in straight sets and her team finished second.

All of Saturday's matches started with 2-2 set scores to save time.