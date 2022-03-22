MISSOULA — Regardless of the winning tradition she helped build at Loyola Sacred Heart the past eight years, tennis coach Patti Danforth is reluctant to bring up the past with her new crop of players each spring.
That has changed this season, in large part because of her senior leaders, Evelyn Dechans and Jake Bellamah. Both secured State B-C singles titles last season and keyed team titles for the Breakers and Rams.
"We have more kids out this year than we've ever had (24), and I think it's because of the state titles the past few years," Danforth said.
"Evelyn and Jake are my team captains. They made it very clear that we have state titles to defend, and I've said, too, 'Wouldn't it be great to have another one? Think of how much fun that would be.' This year has been a little different because we have both state (team) titles."
Dechans is the rarest of B-C tennis talents. She will be shooting for her third straight singles championship in May and probably would be shooting for a fourth straight if not for the 2020 season being canceled due to COVID-19.
"It's my last season and I have the feeling of I want to make it memorable, so I have to put that pressure on myself to be a leader, and hopefully make all the other kids want to be better and strive for a state championship," Dechans said. "I know we have a couple good doubles teams and good singles players and a couple freshmen that are looking good too."
Dechans has never lost to a B-C foe and has committed to play college tennis at NCAA Division III St. Mary's in Notre Dame, Indiana. She has been a multi-sport contributor her entire prep career, competing in soccer when she first entered high school and basketball all four seasons.
"Evelyn and Jake carry a pretty big weight on their shoulders," said Danforth, whose Loyola program has won state team hardware each of the past eight seasons. "I use them quite a bit for coach's helpers.
"Evelyn has really jumped on board with that this year, keeping the kids pumped up and coming up with fun games to do for conditioning. They're both very involved. Jake is a little quieter but he's still right there, willing to help those younger kids with their ground strokes or whatever. They're just great kids, both of them."
It's not just the dynamic leaders that make Loyola such an unusual force on the small-school level. It's the depth of tennis talent.
On the girls' side, 2021 state doubles champion Ava Bellamah is back. She will have new partner this season in Gio Horner, who lost to Dechans in the state singles final last season.
"It will be good stuff," Danforth said.
The Breakers have three more battle-tested players expected to make noise at state in Hailey Camp, Olivia Wamsley and Megan Reis. Dedicated newcomer Morgan Neibauer is also expected to be a major contributor.
"Hailey didn't win state last year but she sure got us a lot of points to get there as a team," Danforth said. "And we have some really nice new talent coming in that I'm super excited about for the girls and boys. They're going to be very helpful in defending those state titles."
Joining Jake Bellamah as a catalyst for the boys' team is Carter Topp. He paired with Finn Richardson last year and to take third in state doubles.
"I have him playing with Dylan Taylor right now, who played for us last year and placed at state," Danforth said. "Those two look really good."
Sam Caras and Joe Kirschenmann will use their past experience to help them contribute this spring. Newcomers Brendan Nedrud and Nathaniel Read-Smith are also expected to make their presence felt.
Loyola will make its debut on Saturday against Class A Polson and Corvallis in Polson. The weather is expected to be decent and the Rams and Breakers are looking forward to a long day of action.
"It's a great event to get a lot of matches for the kids that haven't played a lot of match play and it's a great warm-up for the season," Danforth said.
