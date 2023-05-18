MISSOULA — Back when Dillon Taylor was playing youth baseball, he busted out a pair of Pepto-Bismol-colored socks that seemed to serve him and his team well.

He's been wearing pink socks in competition ever since. And unless he loses them in the wash, he'll no doubt don them for the State B-C tennis meet next week in Great Falls.

There will be a lot on the line for the junior and his Loyola Sacred Heart boys team. The Rams are shooting for a third straight title and Taylor is chasing his first singles crown, determined to push all the way after taking third last May.

"We feel very driven to win as a team," Taylor said. "We're a very tight-knit group and it's an important part.

"Obviously it's an individual sport or you're playing doubles out there. But at the end of the day, we just want to win state as a team. That's more impressive than your own bracket."

The Rams, who are battling for a divisional title this week at Fort Missoula, have a deep and formidable crew that is expected to do major damage at state. They've got an undefeated doubles team in Carter Topp and Joe Kirschenmann, a tough No. 2 doubles team in Sam Caras and Declan Harrington and dynamic singles players in Taylor and Nathaniel Read-Smith.

Loyola coach Patti Danforth tries to keep the focus on the here and now instead of peeking too far ahead.

"I told the kids we have a target on us because we've won for so many years, but you can't look at that," she said. "What you need to do is go out and play your hardest every single day.

"And if you don't have fun, you're not out here for the right reason. I know these kids pride themselves on winning and put a lot of pressure on themselves, but every once in a while you have to let it go."

Taylor credits his dad (Shane) and teammate (Read-Smith) with helping him hone his game for a state run. Taylor's mental game and confidence level have spiked since last May.

"He's a very determined player," Danforth said. "His dad was a really good player in high school (Miles City) and they hit nearly every day. He sets him up to work on things and Dillon just goes for it.

"Now he's hitting with Nathaniel a lot and he's improved by leaps and bounds. Nat is pushing him and Dillon is striving to stay ahead of him."

Taylor has lost just once against a Class B-C foe this season, falling in straight sets to Darby's Clay Rouse. There's a good chance those two will battle again in divisionals this week and it will be a good tune-up for both of them ahead of state.

Next week will be mighty interesting in Great Falls. The wind can be an equalizer in the sport of tennis and it always seems to be windy in The Electric City.

"I've played a little in the wind this year but it's going to be a change at Great Falls. I'm looking forward to it," Taylor said. "I'll be focused more on putting the ball in and just being all-around more confident.

"I have a good feeling that if I play to my average there will be close matches. I'm hoping I can pull them out."

Divisional play will conclude this weekend at Fort Missoula. In addition to many of her players contending for boys state supremacy, Danforth expects Darby and Valley Christian, among others, to make some noise in the B-C showcase meet.

"I tell my kids, anybody can win on any given day, so they know when they go out there," the coach said.

Loyola may have a tougher time extending its string of girls state team titles to four. The Breakers have arguably the best doubles team in the state in defending champions Ava Bellamah and Gio Horner, but they lost three-time state singles champion Evelyn Dechans to graduation.

Danforth is hoping a combination of singles players can produce points to complement the big numbers the Breakers are likely to put up in doubles.