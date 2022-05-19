BUTTE — If two out of three ain't bad, three out of four is actually pretty good.
Especially when you consider the weather.
"Springtime in Montana," was said a few times by spectators who shrugged their shoulders and gave a "What can you do?" facial expression as the Southwest A Divisional tennis tournament in Butte was delayed and ultimately pushed into Friday.
The tournament's extension also comes with a venue change. The remaining six matches will be played inside Canyons Athletic Club in Hamilton, according to Dillon head coach Jeff Koslosky.
Before the stoppage, titles were won in the girls singles, girls doubles and boys singles brackets. The boys doubles finals is to be decided between Dillon's John Bramlett and Marcus Sandall and Hamilton's Andy Purcell and Colin Hanley.
Blue Devils seniors Hailey Anderson and Madison Henry beat Dillon's Eden Kindberg and Rachel Fluckiger in the girls doubles titles match 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.
This was the third time this season that the two duos faced each other. Corvallis won the first meeting but Dillon took the second, setting up a dramatic showdown between players who respect each other on and off the court.
"It's always close matches with them, and it's really fun to play them," Anderson said after the match.
The rivalry extends into last season, when the Dillon got the best of the Blue Devils at the state tournament.
The Beavers, to their advantage, mixed a lot of lobs into their attack in past matches, but this time Corvallis was ready.
"We kind of figured out how to play against them," Henry said. "They're also very sweet, so we like playing against them."
Neither side was surprised to see the match extend into a third set. It's hard to beat a team in straight sets when there's that much history between opponents.
“It allows us to prepare, to be ready for it,” Henry said. “Which is why it’s such a close and long match, because we both know each other.”
The Corvallis duo was the No. 2 seed in the tournament, making their win against the No. 1-seeded Beavers technically an upset, but the Blue Devils always had their eyes set on a division title, and more.
“We set our standards pretty high for ourselves, because last year, we took second (at divisionals) against our former teammates,” Anderson said. "We really wanted to bring it out and, I don't know..."
Henry finished Anderson's sentence, "...and play our hearts out."
Dillon was the runner up. Hamilton's Maria Kanenwisher and Brynn Lehtola beat Corvallis' Kennedy Yaskus and Lilly Trail 6-0, 6-1 in the third place game.
The top four finishers of each bracket — boys singles, girls singles, boys doubles, girls doubles — qualify for state.
Ryan Hutchison secured Corvallis' second title of the day when he defeated Dillon's Kevin Hawley 6-3, 7-6(7-3).
Hutchison was the top-seeded boys singles player and got through the bracket without losing a set.
He beat Hamilton's Cooper Gurney 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals, East Helena's Connor Brown 6-0, 6-0 in the quarters and Butte Central's Nick Lester 6-4, 6-3 in the second round. Hutchison's seed gave him a first-round bye, but he was Lester's second opponent of the tournament.
Hamilton's Elianah Foss also took home a singles title as the No. 1 seed. Foss swept her way through the girls bracket without ever losing more than two games in a single set. She beat Corvallis' Dakota Powell 6-1, 6-0 in the finals, Dillon's Alanah Rose 6-0, 6-2 in the semis, Dillon's Emma Mitchell 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and Corvallis' Alana Watt in the second round, which was Foss' first match of the tournament.
The boys doubles bracket churned up some interesting matchups in the middle rounds on Thursday.
By beating Covallis' Corbin Kirkland and Jeffrey Vai 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, in the first round of elimination play, Butte Central's Owen McPartland and Justus McGee advanced to play fellow Maroons Gage Guldseth and Drew Badovinac.
The seniors won handily, defeating McPartland and McGee 6-1, 6-2, but the freshmen held their own and were happy to steal a few sets.
Guldseth and Badovinac went on to the consolation semifinals where they lost to Corvallis duo Nik Talia and Luke Sangster 6-3, 6-1.
Dillon's Daniel Leonardson and Isaac Sandall went the distance with East Helena's Krystian Higgins and Cameron Mitchell. After losing the first set 3-6, the Beavers turned things around to win the second set 6-3 and the deciding set 7-6.
The win was in accordance to their stated goal.
"To stay in as long as possible," Sandall said before he and Leonardson burst into laughter.
Before the deciding set, Sandall and Leonardson discussed their strategy and communication, which changed due to the strong wind's unpredictable nature at West Elementary.
"Sometimes the ball, with the wind, and if they add spin, it can change the ball's trajectory, so we have to communicate to move around and get the ball," Leonardson said.
Sandall and Leonardson lost to Stevensville's Fenn Chimo and Angus Trangmoe in the second round of the consolation bracket to end their season.
Dillon has a lot left to play for on Friday.
Aside from the boys doubles finals, Rose is in the girls singles third-place match against Hamilton's Gracie Hawkes, and Jonathan Hernandez-Puga is a win away from the consolation semis, which would earn him a spot in the state tournament.
The weather impacted the tournament early Thursday, when a mix of snow and hail caused an approximately 50-minute delay just after 10 a.m., sending players, coaches and fans scurrying to nearby cars and buses.
