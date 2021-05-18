MISSOULA — Missoula Big Sky's Jace Tolleson Knee worked hard to earn the No. 1 seed in boys singles heading into Western AA divisionals this week.
On the first day of the meet Tuesday at Playfair Park, the senior steamrolled into the semifinals with a pair of straight-set wins. He stopped Luke Olsen of Missoula Sentinel, 6-0, 6-0, then tripped Sebastian Silverstein of Missoula Hellgate, 6-3, 6-1.
Tolleson Knee, whose father played tennis for the University of Montana, will punch his ticket to state with one win Wednesday. With two wins, he will secure a divisional title.
The divisional meet includes Big Sky, Hellgate, Sentinel and Butte. The top four finishers in boys and girls singles and boys and girls doubles will advance to state next week.
In boys doubles, top-seeded Haiden Crews and Andrew Hauser of Sentinel had yet to play at press time after receiving a first-round bye. No. 2 seed Chris Ledyard and Colton Quirk of Hellgate were also waiting to play at press time.
In girls singles, top-seeded Logan Roberts of Big Sky earned a semifinal berth. She swept past Berlyn Sonnenberg of Sentinel, 6-0, 6-0, then swept Katie Keller of Butte, 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 seed Brooke Best of Hellgate reached the quarters with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Addison Winward of Big Sky.
In girls doubles, Hellgate's top-seeded team of Lily Wright and Ashley Young earned a semifinal berth Tuesday. The duo defeated Hollin Keintz and Brooke Williams of Big Sky in its first match, 6-1, 6-2, then dispatched Brooke McGrath and Ayrika Gerry of Butte in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-0.
Sentinel's second-seeded team of Mia McLennon and Jayden Johnston reached the quarters with a win over Maisy Taylor and Abby Kelly of Butte.
