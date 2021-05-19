MISSOULA — Logan Roberts has made quite the leap as a high school tennis player.
The Missoula Big Sky senior had never qualified for state prior to this week. On Wednesday in the Western AA divisionals, she did more than secure a spot in Montana's showcase meet. She won the girls singles bracket at Playfair Park.
The smile on her face would have been hard to erase afterwards.
"It's amazing," said Roberts, who was seeded No. 1. "Me and the girl that's the second seed (Brooke Best of Hellgate), we've been playing together for a few years and we're really close in level.
"I knew beating her was going to be a real challenge. But I also knew it was going to be such a fun match."
Roberts said there wasn't a lot of anxiety in the divisional final because she and Best had already secured a spot in next week's state meet in Great Falls.
"But I still really wanted to win," confided Roberts, who lost to Best in a third-set tiebreaker during the regular season but won Wednesday, 6-4, 6-3. "Now that I did it feels really awesome. I've been working really hard to be able to do this."
In winning, Roberts built up some confidence and momentum for next week. In fact, her approach may change the way she competes permanently.
"So often I worry about what the other players are going to do instead of what I need to do," she said. "I was just trying to stay focused and play my game and I played great. I've never had anything as good as this in high school tennis."
Joining Roberts and Best as girls state singles qualifiers were Ashlynn Burnett of Butte and Sophia Geranios of Hellgate.
In boys singles, Big Sky's Jace Tolleson Knee earned top honors with a win over Tyler Delridge of Sentinel, 6-2, 6-0. Joining them as state singles qualifiers were Ethan Schroeder and Cyrus Kiely of Hellgate.
In girls doubles, Hellgate's Kennadi McCulloch and Piper Speidel took the title with a win over teammates Lily Wright and Ashley Young, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5. Joining them at state will be teammates MacKayla Kennedy-Harris and Bailee Sayler and Sentinel's Mia McLennon and Jayden Johnston.
In boys doubles, Hellgate's Colton Quirk and Chris Ledyard took top honors with a win over Sentinel's Haiden Crews and Andrew Hauser, 6-3, 6-3. Joining them at state will be Sentinel's Noah Nelson and Nathan Zimmerman and Hellgate's Zach Johnson and Leslie Park.
