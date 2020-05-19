A look at what might have happened at this year’s state tennis tournaments, which were scheduled to run last week and this week but were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
2019 Champions:
Class AA boys: Missoula Sentinel
Class AA girls: Bozeman
Class A boys: Dillon
Class A girls: Whitefish
Class B-C boys: Great Falls Central
Class B-C girls: Missoula Loyola
What might have been in 2020...
Class AA: In the final year with just a single high school, the Bozeman girls would have been working to contend for their ninth consecutive title before their team split into the Bozeman Hawks and Gallatin Raptors next season. 2019 singles champions Maicy McCarty (Bozeman) and Rory Smith (Kalispell Glacier) would have had the opportunity to defend championships won their sophomore seasons.
Class A: The Dillon boys won their first tennis championship in 2019, but graduated five seniors, all of whom scored for the Beavers at state last season. With the graduation of two-time singles champion, Brad Rakich, players like Corvallis' Caleb Warnken, the third-place finisher in 2019, would have had a chance to step up. Unlike Dillon, who relied on experience, the Whitefish girls won their 2019 title on the strength of then-sophomore singles champion Gracie Smyley and doubles champions Aubrey Hanks and Olivia Potthoff, both of whom were juniors.
Class B-C: Great Falls Central has won the past two boys championships behind the combination of Roger Mai and Nick Scott. Mai graduated after last season, but Scott would have been a junior this season already in possession of both a singles and a doubles championship in addition to the team trophies. Missoula Loyola's Evelyn Demblans Dechans helped lead the Breakers to their first tennis title as a freshman when she won the singles title.
