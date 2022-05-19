Although it's nearly the end of May, Thursday felt like anything but an ordinary spring day as Helena hosted the Southern AA Divisional tennis tournament.
The winds were blowing hard throughout the day and because of the weather and potential issues on Friday, the final day of competition has been moved inside to the tennis courts by the airport.
Still, the singles brackets went on as scheduled and on the boys side of things, it was all chalk as defending champion Ryan Ashley advanced to the divisional championship match and punched his state tournament ticket for a second straight year thanks to three straight victories on Thursday.
Ashley won in straight sets over Kearen Samsel of Gallatin (6-0, 6-2) before defeating Ben Sterns of Gallatin in straight sets to reach the semifinal.
From there, Ashley knocked out his teammate, Ashton Shipley 7-6 (3), 6-4 to advance to the championship match where he will face Blake Phillippi of Bozeman, who was the second seed coming in and knocked off Rhys Anderson-Foster of Helena in the opening round, before besting Emerson Fry in the quarterfinals and Braeden Butler of Gallatin in straight sets to punch his state tournament ticket.
The top four finishers in all brackets advance to state, so Butler and Shipley are both still alive and just need a win in the consolation semifinals to clinch a spot. Capital's Carter Fehr and Helena's Will Johnson are also still alive and they will face Gabe Vicens and Pau Casas, respectively, of Bozeman High in the consolation quarterfinals.
"Today was a contender for the worst conditions I've ever seen," Capital head coach Ryan Swenson said. "I was very pleased and I didn't see a single player giving up before the end of the match. Our kids hung in there and made the best of a bad situation. We have 13 of 24 kids still playing on day two. Ryan Ashley and Ashton Shipley cruised to the semifinal where they had to play each other for a state berth. Ryan got the best of Ashton, but I'm confident that (Ashton) will put up as strong an effort tomorrow and qualify as well. It's great to have singles and doubles, boys and girls still in the mix and I'm excited to see what our kids can do tomorrow indoors without the nasty wind as a factor."
Meg McCarty of Bozeman took the next step in defending her Class AA state championship as she advanced to the girls final where she will square off against Helena High's Qayl Kujala, who placed at state last season too.
McCarty knocked out Elsie Ambrose of Capital in the quarterfinals (6-0, 6-0), and then defeated teammate Izabel Barr in the semis 6-1, 6-0. Kujala won her first two matches 6-0, 6-0 before needing a third set in the semifinals to advance past Bella Raecke of Bozeman.
Raecke came in unseeded but upset third-seeded Makayla Otey of Gallatin in the quarterfinals 6-1, 6-2, before taking the first set against Kujala 6-3, before the Bengals' sophomore rallied to win 6-0, 6-2 to wrap up her birth at state, as well as a shot at a divisional title.
"Very proud of how our boys and girls played today," Helena High's Nicole Riebe said. "Qayl (Kujala) punched her ticket at state with a come from behind win and everyone had great attitudes given the weather conditions. I just can't say enough about how great everyone was out there today in the frustrating and difficult conditions."
Rachael Stacey of Capital lost to Raecke in the first round but rallied to win a pair of loser-out matches to stay alive. She will face Otey in the consolation quarterfinals on Friday, while Helena High's Keaton Normandy will face Catherine Burbidge of Capital. Raecke awaits the winner of that match; Izabel Barr of Bozeman upset fourth-seeded Burbidge before losing to McCarty and will play the winner of Otey and Stacey for a trip to the state tournament on the line.
In girls doubles, it was all chalk as the top-seeded tandem of Hailey Buss/Nora Schrank (Bozeman) won twice and will face fourth-seeded Miranda Sheafor/Abby Wiles of Capital. Sheafor and Wiles rallied from a first-set defeat in the quarterfinals to win in three sets and Helena's pairing of Kimber Miller and Eva Santos did the same. They will now face Gallatin's Olvia Mansour and Sophia Mansour who won both opening matches in straight sets.
On the boys side of things, top-seeded Jake Farne /Ayden Schonhoff of Gallatin advanced to the semifinals as did Luke Rayonvich and Owen Sanford of Bozeman, who were the No. 2 seed. Capital's duo of Dylan Dobbins and Brady Arnold were upset, as were John Settle and Gabe Nova.
Dobbins and Arnold advanced to the second day of the tournament, while Settle and Nova were eliminated. Three of the four teams that advanced to the semifinals in boys doubles were from Bozeman.
Those semifinal matches will start at 8 a.m., Friday followed by the singles championship matches at 9:30 a.m., as more consolation matches will be played and a grand total of 28.
