Cindy Farmer led Hardin to a co-championship in Class A state girls basketball in March.

FORT SHAW — Two state champions and a runner-up from Hardin highlight the Montana Coaches Association Coach of the Year Awards announced Monday night

Andrew Round Face from boys basketball, Cindy Farmer from girls basketball and Eric Hartl for boys swimming were winners for the Class A Bulldogs. Round Face and Farmer each led their teams to co-championships, and Hartl's swim team finished second to Whitefish.

The girls swimming Coach of the Year for Class A is Robyn O'Nan of Billings Central. Siobhan Gillmartin of Bozeman won awards for boys and girls in Class AA swimming.

Roy-Winifred co-coaches Marietta Boyce and Mauri Elness shared the award for Class C girls basketball.

All winners will be honored at the 2020 MCA Awards Ceremony at 11:30 a.m. July 30 at Great Falls CMR. 

