HELENA — It's hard to say what causes people to choose a sport or activity. But sometimes, it's as simple as free pizza and an open mind.
That was the case, at least for some of the five male cheerleaders who are now part of Helena Capital's cheer squad.
"Sue (Bannon) needed a couple of guys to help the cheer team," said senior Kaleb Pfister, one of the five male cheerleaders at Capital. "We didn't think it would be a permanent thing, but we've had a lot of fun and stuck with it."
Fun that he wouldn't have had without an invitation for free pizza.
"She did actually bribe us with pizza the first night," Pfister remembered. "And it was a little weird at first, but eventually it just became something that you love to do."
Of course, Bannon, the long-time cheer coach at Capital, has been able to recruit quite a few male cheerleaders, even having seven last season.
The key is getting them through the door.
"One practice is usually all it takes," she said. "Then they come back to the second and, nine times out of 10, they are hooked.
"It's hard though," she added. "But I have a really good relationships with the coaches. Three of the five play football too, so they are really committed and we are able to make it work."
Unlike in other states, cheerleading isn't sponsored by the MHSA as a competitive sport. Generally you don't see many cheerleading teams in the state with as many males as the Bruins.
But word of mouth helps and, at the end of the day, most that try it have one regret: they didn't start sooner.
That's how Nathan Spangenberg, a senior, feels after joining the team as a junior at the encouragement of his teammate.
"If I had been introduced to it my freshman year," Spangenberg said. "I would have definitely just done cheer. It's like a second family. You get to go to all the games and be courtside no matter what."
Spangenberg used to play basketball, but didn't make the varsity. Then, as a junior, before the Class AA state volleyball tournament, Jacob Leslie, one of his teammates on the Capital cheer team, convinced him to give it a try.
"I joined because of Jacob," Spangenberg said. "He ended up convincing me. I kept asking him about how it was? And after I kept talking to him about it and he ended saying, 'Just show up for practice.' I enjoyed it and ended up sticking around."
While Spangenberg just needed a little nudge to join the team, Ryan Yeske, on the other hand, needed some incentive, at least at the start.
"If we are being honest, it was the promise of free gas from my mom," said Yeske, a junior. "She said she would pay for my gas if I tried and then there's no leaving Sue."
"After the first day, I wasn't so sure," he added. "But she said, 'You're coming back' and here I am two years later."
As for what kept Yeske coming back: "It's just fun. Coming to practice, throwing (the girls) up in the air, being part of a team and supporting the school."
Having five male cheerleaders does tend to open more options for stunts, but it still takes a while to get the timing down.
And like with any sport, there's a difference between executing during practice and games, when the stands are packed, at least in normal times.
"You just have to not think about it," Yeske said. "I try to just zone it out."
It's important to stay focused on the task at hand during a stunt, because dropping a flyer is probably a bigger deal than dropping a football.
"You have to expect the most dangerous situations," Leslie said. "It's dangerous and you have to be prepared for anything. There is a lot of falling, especially in practice. But that's why you always have spotters and our No. 1 priority to make sure the flyers never hit the ground."
Leslie is one of the few that joined the team as a freshman, following in the footsteps of his brothers, who each cheer in college now. He's hoping to do the same.
"I would like to cheer in college," he said. "I am still looking at some different options."
Leslie, like many of his teammates, played other sports before finding a home on the cheer squad, which offers a game-day excitement all its own.
"It's really exciting to go out and cheer your heart out," he said. "Be as loud as you want and just go crazy."
The senior also said the lack of fans leaves a lot of the noise factor up to the cheerleaders, as well as the small scattering of parents allowed to attend.
"With no student sections and no big crowds we have really had to up our game," Leslie said. "I was really nervous my first game. But I just kept going on and had fun with it."
Having more males on the team has also made it more enjoyable for the flyers.
A flyer is a cheerleader who is lifted into the air during a pyramid or a stunt. Caitlyn Brown routinely does that for the Capital cheer team.
"It's been great having them on the team," Brown said of the five male cheerleaders. "We've been able to do a lot more stunts — more difficult stunts."
However, it took some time to develop the trust between Brown, the other flyers and some of Capital's new spotters.
"It was probably a couple of months before they really got the hang of everything," Brown said.
Yet, their presence is about more than just stunts.
"They just bring a different energy," Brown said. "It's different than having an all-girl team. They bring a lot enthusiasm to games and even to practice."
One of the younger members of the team, sophomore Lance Bratlien, is part of making that happen.
"I used to be the mascot, but I thought this would be more fun," he said. "Having the other guys on the team made me want to join them and it's been fun with all the different stunts and things we can do. It's also better than wearing the costume and no one knows who you are."
While Bratlien and others will be back next year to cheer, others will graduate and Friday's crosstown basketball game will be the final one at the Bears Den.
The cheerleaders will go to the state tournament if the Bruins advance in either boys or girls tournament and that's another opportunity to show what they can do.
"It's nice when you can go out there and show everyone what you've been working on for three weeks," Bratlien said.
And even though cheerleading isn't a competitive sport in Montana, Bannon and her team is competing in virtual tournaments, video-taping their stunts and sending them to get judged.
"Of course, it had to be a year with (COVID-19)," Bannon said. "I think this is probably the best team I've ever had, but they have really made the most of it."
Regardless of the final judgments, Bannon had high praise for this group of boys, some of whom she once recruited with pizza.
"This year, with these five boys, has been a dream," she said. "It's really hard to get five boys who will engage and come to every practice. They have just brought a different energy and it's just been awesome."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.