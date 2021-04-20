Top 10 Track and Field Rankings

Lists compiled from meet results submitted on athletic.net.

April 20, 2021

BOYS

100 meters (10.5): Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 10.76; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 10.96; Bret Morris, Helena Capital, 10.98; Brock Ping, Billings Central, 11.15; Christian Vetter, Butte, 11.15; Clint Ambuehl, Billings West, 11.19; Evan Major, Belgrade, 11.2; Jay Beagle, Libby, 11.21; Nolan Lotton, Havre, 11.22; Tanner Huff, Butte, 11.24.

AA-Simpson, Billings Senior; A-Webinger, Laurel; B-Noah Kinslow, Bigfork, 11.27; C-outside top 25

200 meters (21.06): Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 22.43; Bret Morris, Helena Capital, 22.76; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 22.8; Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 22.83; Michael Swan, Manhattan, 22.91; Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 22.97; Tanner Huff, Butte, 23.0; Neil Daily, Billings West, 23.03; Taco Dowler, 23.06, Billings West; Jay Beagle, Libby, 23.09.

AA-Simpson, Billings Senior; A-Webinger, Laurel; B-Swan, Manhattan; C-William Ullery, Fort Benton, 23.2.

400 meters (47.52): Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 50.56; Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 50.7; Jay Beagle, Libby, 50.83; Jay Jetmore, Red Lodge, 51.49; Layne Spidel, St. Ignatius, 51.94; Clay Oven, Billings Central, 52.02; Michael Swan, Manhattan, 52.13; Garrett Schmill, Frenchtown, 52.22; Nikolas Udstuen, Bozeman Gallatin, 52.24; Kaimen Evans, Belt, 52.48.

AA-Udstuen, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Beagle, Libby; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola; C-Hoag, Seeley-Swan.

800 meters (1:50.22): Jeremy Bockus, Browning, 2:00.25; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 2:01.23; Lane Cole, Hamilton, 2:01.95; Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 2:02.25; Bridger Wilkes, Bozeman, 2:02.28; Colin Shaules, Missoula Sentinel, 2:02.67; Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 2:03.24; Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 2:03.55; Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point, 2:03.82; Wyatt Barney, Manhattan, 2:04.07.

AA-Klumph, Missoula Sentinel; A-Bockus, Browning; B-Ackerman, Wolf Point; C-Aidan McDaniel, Belt, 2:04.33.

1600 meters (4:12.06): William Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel, 4:28.36; Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 4:31.42; Ignatius Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate, 4:31.66; Colter Purcell, Hamilton, 4:32.6; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 4:34.16; Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 4:34.55; Lane Cole, Hamilton, 4:35.02; Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point, 4:35.07; Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 4:36.56; Miles Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 4:36.65.

AA-Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel; A-Purcell, Hamilton; B-Ackerman, Wolf Point; C-Smith, Richey-Lambert.

3200 meters (9:04.35): William Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel, 9:21.23; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 9:51.34; Ignatius Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate, 9:52.79; Jackson Triepke, Missoula Hellgate, 9:54.38; Miles Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 9:54.77; Chase Green, Missoula Sentinel, 9:55.33; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 9:56.37; Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 9:59.52; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 10:00.79; Connor Neil, Bozeman, 10:01.38.

AA-Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel; A-Brant Heiner, Ronan, 10:07.02; B-outside the top 25; C-Smith, Richey-Lambert.

110 hurdles (14.14): Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 15.07; Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 15.44; Ryan DeVries, Billings West, 15.45; Joel Demars, Billings West, 15.8; Isak Epperly, Bigfork, 15.91; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 15.98; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 16.08; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 16.11; Garret Coley, Bozeman Gallatin, 16.2; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 16.25.

AA-DeVries, Billings West; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Bouchard, Huntley Project; C-Tate Smith, Twin Bridges, 16.38.

300 hurdles (37.66): Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 39.35; Jacob Pierce, Billings West, 41.41; Joey Visser, Jefferson, 41.89; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 42.1; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 42.18; Robby Gress, Billings Skyview, 42.37; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 42.37; Holt Downey, Butte, 42.38; Tate Smith, Twin Bridges, 42.54; Jackson Swanz, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap, 42.62.

AA-Pierce, Billings West; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Visser, Jefferson; C-Smith, Twin Bridges.

400-meter relay (41.48): Butte, 43.74; Laurel, 43.83; Billings Senior, 43.92; Billings West, 44.11; Great Falls, 44.32; Frenchtown, 44.69;  Kalispell Glacier, 44.79; Jefferson, 44.92; Dillon, 44.98; Belgrade, 45.01.

AA-Butte; A-Laurel; B-Jefferson; C-Fort Benton, 45.48.

1600-meter relay (3:18.01): Fort Benton, 3:33.35; Hamilton, 3:34.21; Missoula Sentinel, 3:34.6; Billings West, 3:34.96; Dillon, 3:35.45; Laurel, 3:35.92; Hardin, 3:36.67; Great Falls CMR, 3:37.33; Kalispell Glacier, 3:37.45; Frenchtown, 3:38.1.

AA-Missoula Sentinel; A-Hamilton; B-Manhattan, 3:40.2; C-Fort Benton.

Shot Put (68-0 ½):  Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 49-3; Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 49-2; Stanley Buchanan, Huntley Project, 49-1 1/4; Josh Goleman, Helena, 48-9 1/4; Jake Houlihan, Frenchtown, 48-5; Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 48-4; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 47-9; Cody Burk, Thompson Falls, 47-8; Talon Holmquist, Whitefish, 46-4; Levi Taylor, Bigfork, 46-2 1/2.

AA-Goleman, Helena, A-Burrows, Hamilton, B-Rykal, Jefferson, C-VanVleet, Noxon.

Discus (193-7): Paul Hardy, Fairview, 154-7; Cash Salsbery, Malta, 154-3; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 154; Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 153-8; David Pitman, Malta, 150; Cody Burk, Thompson Falls, 149-10; Dylan Cunningham, Helena Capital, 148-6; TJ Hennes, Belt, 147-11; Beau Simonson, Whitewater, 147-10 1/2; Layne Cooney, Missoula Hellgate, 143-11.

AA-Cunningham, Helena Capital; A-Tyler Burrows, Hamilton, 142-7; B-Salsbery, Malta; C-Hardy, Fairview.

Javelin (213-4): Ryan Woldstad, Missoula Hellgate, 177-2; Cole Truman, Dillon, 170-3; Tanner Huff, Butte, 164-6; Jason Todhunter, Harlowton, 162-7; Erik Junk, Kalispell Glacier, 162-1; Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, 160-6; Keyton Opperman, Bozeman, 158-7; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 158-5; Marcus Evans, Helena, 157-4; Jace McNeil, Laurel, 157-2.

AA-Woldstad, Missoula Hellgate; A-Truman, Dillon; B-Joseph Kindel, Eureka, 156-11; C-Todhunter, Harlowton.

High Jump (7-1 ½): Wyatt Duke, Bigfork, 6-9; Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 6-6; Rhett Reynolds, Shelby, 6-4; Cameron Gurnsey, Butte, 6-3; Andrew Stanford, St. Regis, 6-2; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 6-2; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 6-2; Dylan Snyder, Butte, 6-2; Toby Neideregger, Chinook, 6-2; Payton Cates, Ronan, 6-2.

AA-Gurnsey, Butte; A-Cates, Ronan; B-Duke, Bigfork; C-Stanford, St. Regis & Neideregger, Chinook.

Pole Vault (16-4): Carter Bartz, Livingston, 14-1; Caden Palm, Billings Senior, 14-0; Traven Ridley, Billings West, 14-0; Josh Smalley, Missoula Big Sky, 13-6; Elijah Eckles, Bozeman, 13-6; Keagan Gransbery, Butte, 13-0; Timothy Weymouth, Kalispell Flathead, 13-0; D'Angelo Haney, Great Falls, 13-0; Brennen Blume, Butte, 13-0; Corbin Luce, Helena, 13-0; Alex Brisco, Helena Capital, 13-0.

AA-Palm, Billings Senior; A-Bartz, Livingston; B-Colter Casazza, Eureka, 12-10; C-Jace Thompson, Fort Benton, 11-8.

Long Jump (23-8): Brock Ping, Billings Central, 22-5; Nick Marais, Fort Benton, 22-1 3/4; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 21-6; Christian Vetter, Butte, 21-3 1/4; Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, 21-2 1/2; Reed Harris, Great Falls, 21-2; Caden Dowler, Billings West, 20-11 1/2; Hayden Phelps, Billings Senior, 20-11 1/2; Ryan Neil, Butte, 20-11 1/2; Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 20-10 1/4. 

AA-T. Dowler, Billings West; A-Ping, Billings Central; B-Bouchard, Huntley Project; C-Marais, Fort Benton.

Triple Jump (48-9 ½): Hayden Diekhans, Fort Benton, 43-9 1/2; Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 43-4; Carter White, Frenchtown, 42-10 3/4; Chase Keating, Reed Point-Rapelje, 42-8 1/4; Riley Basta, Glendive, 42-2 1/2; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 42-1; Ryan Fenley, Harlowton, 42-0 1/2; Jackson Tarum, Great Falls Central, 41-11; Louis Sanders, Missoula Big Sky, 41-11; Tate Smith, Twin Bridges, 41-8 1/4.

AA-Sanders, Missoula Big Sky; A-Bear Cloud, Hardin; B-Morris, Jefferson; C-Diekhans, Fort Benton.

GIRLS

100 meters (12.19): Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.36; Cora Pesanti, Anaconda, 12.87; Alexis Green, Columbia Falls, 12.89; Logan Todorovich, 12.9; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 12.92; Kellan Wahl, Billings Central, 12.96; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview; 12.96; Olivia Gilliam-Smith, Libby, 12.99; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 12.99; Madison Caruthers, Libby, 13.

AA-Wolff, Billings West; A-Green, Columbia Falls; B-Pesanti, Anaconda; C-Reuter, Savage.

200 meters (24.81): Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 25.85; Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 26.06; Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 26.24; Kellan Wahl, Billings Central, 26.27; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 26.33; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 26.37; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 26.5; Claire Hutchinson, Stevensville, 26.56; Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 26.81; Olivia Collins, Bozeman Gallatin, 26.9.

AA-Wolff, Billings West, A-Ells, Whitefish, B-Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 27.17; C-Fryberger, Charlo.

400 meters (54.62): Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 59.43; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 59.81; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 1:00.15; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 1:00.4; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 1:00.51; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 1:00.51; Cerise Lee, Kalispell Flathead, 1:01.27; Tori Noland-Gillespie, Kalispell Flathead, 1:01.99; Rylee Boltz, Libby, 1:02.02; Jewel Olson, Wolf Point, 1:02.02.

AA-Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-Ells, Whitefish; B-Olson, Wolf Point; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.

800 meters (2:05.65): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 2:15.22; Carly Ryan, Helena, 2:19.96; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 2:21.33; Abby Kendrick, Missoula Hellgate, 2:23.44; Carly Cook, Laurel, 2:23.82; Saraiah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 2:23.84; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 2:23.97; Grace Timm, Laurel, 2:24.66; Ruby Lorenz, Missoula Sentinel, 2:25.01, MacKenzie Morgan, Noxon, 2:25.15.

AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Cook, Laurel; B-Ashlyn Lutts, Baker, 2:29.48; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.

1600 meters (4:43.51): Natalie McCormick, Bozeman, 5:16.13; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 5:18.21; Sage Brooks, Missoula Hellgate, 5:20.38; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 5:21.75; Grace Gilbreth, Bozeman, 5:21.86; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 5:22.22; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 5:22.63; Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 5:23.14; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 5:28.28; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 5:28.48.

AA-McCormick, Bozeman; A-Erickson, Columbia Falls; B-Emma Stolte, Townsend, 5:32.11; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.

3200 meters (10:23.21): Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 11:17.67; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 11:18.18; Sage Brooks, Missoula Hellgate, 11:23.74; Ellie Hull, Bozeman, 11:24.25; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 11:30.75; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 11:31.06; Natalie McCormick, Bozeman, 11:39.61; Lucia McCormick, Bozeman, 11:40.78; Emberlyn Hoffman-Gaschk, Billings Skyview, 11:47.63; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 11:48.5.

AA-Burns, Bozeman; A-Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 11:48.55; B-Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 11:57.14; C-outside of top 25.

100 hurdles (14.11): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 15.13; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 15.38; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 15.51; Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 15.56; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 15.72; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 16.07; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 16.12; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 16.25; Keara Burgess, Missoula Big Sky, 16.27; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 16.35.

AA- Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-McGree, Butte Central; B-Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 16.86; C-Fryberger, Charlo.

300 hurdles (42.87): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 45.33; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 46.57; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 47.16; Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 47.34; Keara Burgess, Missoula Big Sky, 47.37; Audrey McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 47.79; Skye Thompson, Kalispell Flathead, 47.82; Olleca Severson, Manhattan, 48.18; Cienna Soens, Billings Skyview, 48.25; Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 48.37.

AA-Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 48.39; B-Severson, Manhattan; C-McColly, Hinsdale.

400-meter relay (47.56): Billings West, 49.79; Helena, 50.4; Billings Central, 50.76; Missoula Big Sky, 50.81; Kalispell Flathead, 51.14; Helena Capital, 51.49; Billings Senior, 51.65; Bozeman Gallatin, 51.7; Butte, 51.83; Billings Skyview, 51.84.

AA-Billings West; A-Billings Central; B-Anaconda, 52.14; C-Seeley-Swan, 51.92.

1600-meter relay (3:52.46): Laurel, 4:09.42; Missoula Sentinel, 4:12.48; Seeley-Swan, 4:13.48; Helena, 4:13.62; Kalispell Flathead, 4:15.56; Bozeman, 4:16.05; Billings Skyview, 4:18.24; Whitefish, 4:18.64; Billings West, 4:18.79; Helena Capital, 4:18.9.

AA-Missoula Sentinel; A-Laurel; B-Baker, 4:20.5; C-Seeley-Swan.

Shot Put (47-6): Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 42-2 1/2; Kylie Zimmer, Lewistown, 41-6 1/2; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 38-7; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 37-2; Teigan Harper, Laurel, 36-10; Jaidyn Gackle, Fairview, 36-9; Ali Merritt, Sidney, 36-8 3/4; Talen Rogers, Colstrip, 36-8 1/4; Hannah Cooper, Huntley Project, 36-3 1/2; Rebecca Eacker, Kalispell Flathead, 35-3.

AA-Eacker, Kalispell Flathead; A-Zimmer, Lewistown; B-Whitedirt, Colstrip; C-Gackle, Fairview.

Discus (157-8): Klaire Kovatch, Seeley-Swan, 159-3; Kylie Zimmer, Lewistown, 145-5; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 133-1; Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 130-3; Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 127-4; Tristen Sedgwick, Huntley Project, 122-6; Skylie Lefdahl, Malta, 120; Jadyn Gackle, Fairview, 116-1; Jenavieve Lynch, Bozeman, 115-2; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 115-1 1/2.

AA-Lynch, Bozeman; A-Zimmer, Lewistown; B-Whitedirt, Colstrip; C-Kovatch, Seeley-Swan.

Javelin (156-11): Keeli Harris, Laurel, 127-2; Paige Bartsch, Helena Capital, 123-1; Emily Shumaker, Baker, 123-1; Anja Jackson, Missoula Sentinel, 121-3; Sorren Reese, Alberton-Superior, 120-11; Kenzie Williams, Kalispell Glacier, 120-8; Tristen Sedgwick, Huntley Project, 120; Ella Moodry, Butte Central, 119-3; Tennisen Hiller, Great Falls CMR, 117-5; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 117.

AA-Bartsch, Helena Capital; A-Harris, Laurel; B-Shumaker, Baker; C-Reese, Alberton-Superior.

High Jump (5-9 ½): Hannah Schonhoff, Bozeman, 5-6; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 5-5; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 5-5; Paige Bartsch, Helena Capital, 5-4; Teagan Erickson, Saco, 5-4; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 5-3; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 5-3; Jayden Nash, Missoula Sentinel, 5-3; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 5-3; Olivia Collins, Bozeman Gallatin, 5-2; Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 5-2; Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 5-2.

AA-Schonhoff, Bozeman; A-Wilde, Whitefish; B-Cooley, Big Timber; C-Erickson, Saco.

Pole Vault (13-0): Emma Zimmerman, Billings West, 12-1; Kailen Herbstritt, Corvallis, 10-6; Tiana Carney, Glendive, 10-6; Libby Hansen, Helena Capital, 10-3; Madison Wahl, Glendive, 10-0; Laney Leeds, Laurel, 10-0; Summer Unger, Helena, 10-0; Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh, Helena Capital, 10-0; Jaymee Sheridan, Helena Capital, 9-6; Teigan Taylor, Fairview, 9-6; Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 9-6.

AA-Zimmerman, Billings West; A-Herbstritt, Corvallis & Carney, Glendive; B-Allie Reichner, Bigfork, 9-0; C-Taylor, Fairview & McColly, Hinsdale.

Long Jump (19-3 ¾): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 18-1; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 17-9; Peyton Janeway, Baker, 17-6; Ashton Lewis, Stevensville, 17-0 1/2; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 17-0 1/4; Gracey Willis, Laurel, 17-0; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 16-8 3/4; Gabbie Hasskamp, Missoula Big Sky, 16-8 1/2; Aspen Geise, Fort Benton, 16-8 1/2; Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 16-8 1/2.

AA-Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-McGree, Butte Central; B-Janeway, Baker; C-Giese, Fort Benton & McColly, Hinsdale.

Triple Jump (39-9 ¼): Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 37-10. Audrey McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 35-8 3/4; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 35-5 1/2; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 35-4 1/2; Taylor Bridendine, Kalispell Glacier, 35-4; Peyton Janeway, Baker, 35-3 1/2; Gracey Willis, Laurel, 35-1 1/4; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 35-0; Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 34-9; Alix Mund, Missoula Hellgate, 34-7; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 34-7.

AA-E. McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel; A-Willis, Laurel; B-Janeway, Baker; C-Fryberger, Charlo.

