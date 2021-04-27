Top 10 Track and Field Rankings

Lists compiled from meet results submitted on athletic.net.

April 27, 2021

BOYS

100 meters (10.5): Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 10.68; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 10.96; Bret Morris, Helena Capital, 10.98; Brock Ping, Billings Central, 11.15; Christian Vetter, Butte, 11.15; Clint Ambuehl, Billings West, 11.19; Evan Major, Belgrade, 11.2; Jay Beagle, Libby, 11.21; Nolan Lotton, Havre, 11.22; Tanner Huff, Butte, 11.24.

AA-Simpson, Billings Senior; A-Webinger, Laurel; B-Joseph Farrier, Bigfork, 11.27; C-outside top 25

200 meters (21.06): Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 22.43; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 22.44; Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 22.51; Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 22.68; Michael Swan, Manhattan, 22.75; Bret Morris, Helena Capital, 22.76; Jack Waddell, Laurel, 22.84; Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 22.99; Tanner Huff, Butte, 23.0; Neil Daily, Billings West, 23.03.

AA-Simpson, Billings Senior; A-Webinger, Laurel; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola; C-William Ullery, Fort Benton, 23.2.

400 meters (47.52): Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 50.24; Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 50.7; Jack Waddell, Laurel, 50.75; Wyatt Barney, Manhattan, 50.79; Jay Beagle, Libby, 50.83; Kaimen Evans, Belt, 51.02; Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, 51.03; Clay Oven, Billings Central, 51.3; Jay Jetmore, Red Lodge, 51.31; Hayden Lockie, Circle, 51.45.

AA-Colin Shaules, Missoula Sentinel, 51.82; A-Waddell, Laurel; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola; C-Hoag, Seeley-Swan.

800 meters (1:50.22): Lane Cole, Hamilton, 1:59.41; Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point, 1:59.86; Jeremy Bockus, Browning, 2:00.25; Colter Kirkland, Hamilton, 2:00.27; Hayden Lockie, Circle, 2:00.85; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 2:01.23; Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 2:01.95; Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 2:02.25; Bridger Wilkes, Bozeman, 2:02.28; Colin Shaules, Missoula Sentinel, 2:02.67.

AA-Klumph, Missoula Sentinel; A-Cole, Hamilton; B-Ackerman, Wolf Point; C-Lockie, Circle.

1,600 meters (4:12.06): William Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel, 4:26.07; Ignatius Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate, 4:26.89; Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 4:26.96; Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 4:28.82; Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point, 4:29.89; Colter Purcell, Hamilton, 4:32.6; Chase Green, Missoula Sentinel, 4:33.83; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 4:34.16; Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 4:34.55; Lane Cole, Hamilton, 4:35.02.

AA-Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel; A-Purcell, Hamilton; B-Ackerman, Wolf Point; C-Smith, Richey-Lambert.

3,200 meters (9:04.35): William Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel, 9:21.23; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 9:43.6; Ignatius Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate, 9:52.79; Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 9:53.16; Jackson Triepke, Missoula Hellgate, 9:54.38; Miles Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 9:54.77; Chase Green, Missoula Sentinel, 9:55.33; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 9:56.31; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 10:00.79; Connor Neil, Bozeman, 10:01.38.

AA-Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel; A-Brant Heiner, Ronan, 10:07.02; B-outside the top 25; C-Smith, Richey-Lambert.

110 hurdles (14.14): Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 14.71; Ryan DeVries, Billings West, 15.03; Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 15.07; Joel Demars, Billings West, 15.36; Tate Smith, Twin Bridges, 15.73; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 15.78; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 15.81; Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, 15.85; Isak Epperly, Bigfork, 15.91; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 15.98.

AA-DeVries, Billings West; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Bouchard, Huntley Project; C-Smith, Twin Bridges.

300 hurdles (37.66): Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 39.35; Joey Visser, Jefferson, 40.41; Daxon Graham, Dillon, 40.82; Tate Smith, Twin Bridges, 41.06; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 41.29; Jacob Pierce, Billings West, 41.33; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 41.39; Dawson Sweat, Townsend, 41.78;  Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 42.18; Ryan DeVries, Billings West, 42.26.

AA-Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Visser, Jefferson; C-Smith, Twin Bridges.

400-meter relay (41.48): Billings Senior, 43.61; Butte, 43.74; Laurel, 43.83; Billings West, 44.11; Missoula Sentinel, 44.23; Great Falls, 44.32; Great Falls CMR, 44.68; Frenchtown, 44.69; Kalispell Glacier, 44.69; Dillon, 44.7.

AA-Billings Senior; A-Laurel; B-Jefferson, 44.92; C-Fort Benton, 44.88.

1,600-meter relay (3:18.01): Dillon, 3:33.28; Fort Benton, 3:33.35; Hardin, 3:34.11; Hamilton, 3:34.21; Helena Capital, 3:34.6; Missoula Sentinel, 3:34.6; Billings West, 3:34.96; Butte, 3:35.04; Missoula Big Sky, 3:35.53; Missoula Loyola, 3:35.55.

AA-Helena Capital; A-Dillon; B-Missoula Loyola; C-Fort Benton.

Shot Put (68-0 ½):  Talon Holmquist, Whitefish, 49-8; Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 49-3; Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 49-2.5; Stanley Buchanan, Huntley Project, 49-1.25; Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 48-10; Josh Goleman, Helena, 48-9.25; Jake Houlihan, Frenchtown, 48-5; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 47-9; Cody Burk, Thompson Falls, 47-8; Tel Arthur, Frenchtown, 47-5.

AA-Goleman, Helena; A-Holmquist, Whitefish; B-Rykal, Jefferson; C-McDonald, Seeley-Swan.

Discus (193-7): Paul Hardy, Fairview, 154-7; Cash Salsbery, Malta, 154-3; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 154; Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 153-8; David Pitman, Malta, 150; Cody Burk, Thompson Falls, 149-10; Dylan Cunningham, Helena Capital, 148-6; Jacob Anderson, Billings West, 148; TJ Hennes, Belt, 147-11; Beau Simonson, Whitewater, 147-10.5.

AA-Cunningham, Helena Capital; A-Tyler Burrows, Hamilton, 142-10; B-Salsbery, Malta; C-Hardy, Fairview.

Javelin (213-4): Ryan Woldstad, Missoula Hellgate, 177-2; Cameron Brusven, Plentywood, 170-9; Cole Truman, Dillon, 170-3; Jason Todhunter, Harlowton, 169-11; Tanner Huff, Butte, 164-6; Erik Junk, Kalispell Glacier, 163-9; Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, 160-6; Keyton Opperman, Bozeman, 158-7; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 158-5; Marcus Evans, Helena, 157-4.

AA-Woldstad, Missoula Hellgate; A-Truman, Dillon; B-Joseph Kindel, Eureka, 156-11; C-Brusven, Plentywood.

High Jump (7-1 ½): Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 6-10; Wyatt Duke, Bigfork, 6-9; Rhett Reynolds, Shelby, 6-4; Cameron Gurnsey, Butte, 6-3; Payton Cates, 6-3; Andrew Sanford, St. Regis, 6-2; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 6-2; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 6-2; Dylan Snyder, Butte, 6-2; Toby Neideregger, Chinook, 6-2; Jasaih Habira, Lustre, 6-2; Derek Damjanovich, Billings Central; 6-2.

AA-Gurnsey, Butte; A-Cates, Ronan; B-Bouchard, Huntley Project; C-Hambira, Lustre, Neideregger, Chinook & Sanford, St. Regis.

Pole Vault (16-4): Carter Bartz, Livingston, 14-3; Caden Palm, Billings Senior, 14-2; Traven Ridley, Billings West, 14-0; Josh Smalley, Missoula Big Sky, 14-0; Elijah Eckles, Bozeman, 14-0; Keagan Gransbery, Butte, 13-0; Timothy Weymouth, Kalispell Flathead, 13-0; D'Angelo Haney, Great Falls, 13-0; Brennen Blume, Butte, 13-0; Corbin Luce, Helena, 13-0; Alex Brisco, Helena Capital, 13-0.

AA-Palm, Billings Senior; A-Bartz, Livingston; B-Colter Casazza, Eureka, 12-10; C-Jace Thompson, Fort Benton, 12-0.

Long Jump (23-8): Brock Ping, Billings Central, 22-5; Nick Marais, Fort Benton, 22-1.75; Gordon McMillion, Missoula Loyola, 21-9; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 21-6; Christian Vetter, Butte, 21-3.25; Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 21-3; Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, 21-2.5; Reed Harris, Great Falls, 21-2; Colby Martinez, Columbus, 21-2; Cormac Benn, Bigfork, 21-1.5.

AA-T. Dowler, Billings West; A-Ping, Billings Central; B-McMillion, Missoula Loyola; C-Marais, Fort Benton.

Triple Jump (48-9 ½): Hayden Diekhans, Fort Benton, 43-9.5; Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 43-4; Carter White, Frenchtown, 42-10.75; Chase Keating, Reed Point-Rapelje, 42-8.25; Riley Basta, Glendive, 42-2.5; Isiah Marquart, Lewistown, 42-1.5; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 42-1; Ryan Fenley, Harlowton, 42-0.5; Jackson Tarum, Great Falls Central, 41-11; Louis Sanders, Missoula Big Sky, 41-11.

AA-Sanders, Missoula Big Sky; A-Bear Cloud, Hardin; B-Morris, Jefferson; C-Diekhans, Fort Benton.

GIRLS

100 meters (12.19): Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.26; Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 12.68; Kellan Wahl, Billings Central, 12.73; Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 12.75; Molly Molvig, Billings Central, 12.75; Isabella Ping, Billings Senior, 12.76; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 12.86; Cora Pesanti, Anaconda, 12.87; Alexis Green, Columbia Falls, 12.89; Logan Todorovich, 12.9.

AA-Wolff, Billings West; A-Zetooney, Whitefish; B-Pesanti, Anaconda; C-Emilie Collins, West Yellowstone, 12.97.

200 meters (24.81): Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 25.85; Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 26.06; Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 26.24; Kellan Wahl, Billings Central, 26.27; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 26.33; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 26.37; Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 26.48; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 26.5; Claire Hutchinson, Stevensville, 26.56; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 26.66. 

AA-Wolff, Billings West, A-Ells, Whitefish, B-outside top 25; C-Fryberger, Charlo.

400 meters (54.62): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 57.98; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 59.03; Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 59.43; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 59.52; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 1:00.15; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 1:00.51; Cerise Lee, Kalispell Flathead, 1:00.56; Carly Cook, Laurel, 1:10.18; Aspen Geise, Fort Benton, 1:01.73; Tori Noland-Gillespie, Kalispell Flathead, 1:01.78.

AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Ells, Whitefish; B-Katie Whitehurst, Whitehall, 1:01.85; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.

800 meters (2:05.65): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 2:15.22; Carly Ryan, Helena, 2:19.96; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 2:21.33; Abby Kendrick, Missoula Hellgate, 2:23.44; Carly Cook, Laurel, 2:23.82; Saraiah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 2:23.84; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 2:23.97; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 2:24.06; Grace Timm, Laurel, 2:24.66; Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 2:24.98.

AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Cook, Laurel; B-outside top 25; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.

1,600 meters (4:43.51): Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 5:11; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 5:13.29; Natalie McCormick, Bozeman, 5:16.13; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 5:17.23; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 5:18.21; Ellie Hull, Bozeman, 5:20.34; Sage Brooks, Missoula Hellgate, 5:20.38; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 5:21.04; Grace Gilbreth, Bozeman, 5:21.86; Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 5:23.14.

AA-Hartnett, Helena; A-Erickson, Columbia Falls; B-Emma Stolte, Townsend, 5:28.28; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 5:27.68.

3,200 meters (10:23.21): Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 11:17.67; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 11:18.18; Sage Brooks, Missoula Hellgate, 11:23.74; Ellie Hull, Bozeman, 11:24.25; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 11:30.75; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 11:31.06; Natalie McCormick, Bozeman, 11:39.61; Lucia McCormick, Bozeman, 11:40.78; Abby Kendrick, Missoula Hellgate, 11:43.14; Emberlyn Hoffman-Gaschk, Billings Skyview, 11:47.63.

AA-Burns, Bozeman; A-Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 11:47.68; B-Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 11:57.14; C-Annie Kaul, Plentwood, 12:09.86.

100 hurdles (14.11): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 15.13; Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 15.24; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 15.27; Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 15.44; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 15.51; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 15.72; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 15.88; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 16.01; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 16.12; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 16.25.

AA- Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-McGree, Butte Central; B-Olleca Severson, Manhattan, 16.4; C-McColly, Hinsdale.

300 hurdles (42.87): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 45.14; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 46.57; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 47.16; Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 47.34; Keara Burgess, Missoula Big Sky, 47.37; Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 47.4; Sidney Gulick, Kalispell Glacier, 47.44; Audrey McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 47.49; Havyn Vandenacre, Townsend, 47.59;  Skye Thompson, Kalispell Flathead, 47.82.

AA-Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 48.3; B-Vandenacre, Townsend; C-McColly, Hinsdale.

400-meter relay (47.56): Billings West, 49.79; Helena, 50.4; Billings Central, 50.76; Missoula Big Sky, 50.81; Helena Capital, 51.11; Kalispell Flathead, 51.14; Missoula Sentinel, 51.34; Billings Senior, 51.65; Bozeman Gallatin, 51.7, Whitefish, 51.71.

AA-Billings West; A-Billings Central; B-Huntley Project, 51.99; C-Seeley-Swan, 51.87.

1,600-meter relay (3:52.46): Helena, 4:08.76; Laurel, 4:09.42; Whitefish, 4:09.61; Kalispell Flathead, 4:11.22; Missoula Sentinel, 4:12.48; Seeley-Swan, 4:12.9; Helena Capital, 4:14.36; Bozeman, 4:16.05; Billings Skyview, 4:18.24; Billings West, 4:18.79.

AA-Helena; A-Laurel; B-Bigfork, 4:19.37; C-Seeley-Swan.

Shot Put (47-6): Kylie Zimmer, Lewistown, 44-1.5; Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 42-2.5; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 39-10; Teigan Harper, Laurel, 37-5.75; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 37-2; Hannah Cooper, Huntley Project, 36-11; Jadyn Gackle, Fairview, 36-9; Ali Merritt, Sidney, 36-8.75; Talen Rogers, Colstrip, 36-8.25; Rebecca Eacker, Kalispell Flathead, 36-0.

AA-Eacker, Kalispell Flathead; A-Zimmer, Lewistown; B-Whitedirt, Colstrip; C-Gackle, Fairview.

Discus (157-8): Klaire Kovatch, Seeley-Swan, 159-3; Kylie Zimmer, Lewistown, 145-5; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 136-7; Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 130-3; Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 127-4; Tristen Sedgwick, Huntley Project, 122-6; Jadyn Gackle, Fairview, 122-4.5; Skylie Lefdahl, Malta, 120; Ali Merritt, Sidney, 118-7; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 115-9. 

AA-Rebecca Eacker, Kalispell Flathead, 115-6; A-Zimmer, Lewistown; B-Whitedirt, Colstrip; C-Kovatch, Seeley-Swan.

Javelin (156-11): Jenna Jordan, Corvallis, 127-6; Keeli Harris, Laurel, 127-2; Paige Bartsch, Helena Capital, 123-1; Emily Shumaker, Baker, 123-1; Anja Jackson, Missoula Sentinel, 121-3; Sorren Reese, Alberton-Superior, 120-11; Kenzie Williams, Kalispell Glacier, 120-8; Tristen Sedgwick, Huntley Project, 120; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 119-11; Hannah Cooper, Huntley Project, 119-9. 

AA-Bartsch, Helena Capital; A-Jordan, Laurel; B-Shumaker, Baker; C-Reese, Alberton-Superior.

High Jump (5-9 ½): Hannah Schonhoff, Bozeman, 5-6; Teagan Erickson, Saco, 5-5; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 5-5; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 5-5; Abbey Granbois, Culbertson, 5-4; Paige Bartsch, Helena Capital, 5-4; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 5-3; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 5-3; Jayden Nash, Missoula Sentinel, 5-3; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 5-3.  

AA-Schonhoff, Bozeman; A-Wilde, Whitefish; B-Cooley, Big Timber, 5-2; C-Erickson, Saco.

Pole Vault (13-0): Emma Zimmerman, Billings West, 12-1; Libby Hansen, Helena Capital, 10-6; Summer Unger, Helena, 10-6; Kailen Herbstritt, Corvallis, 10-6; Tiana Carney, Glendive, 10-6; Rebekah Powell, Billings Central, 10-0; Jaymee Sheridan, Helena Capital, 10-0; Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 10-0; Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh, Helena Capital, 10-0; Laney Leeds, Laurel, 10-0; Madison Wahl, Glendive, 10-0.

AA-Zimmerman, Billings West; A-Herbstritt, Corvallis & Carney, Glendive; B-Allie Reichner, Bigfork, 9-0; C-McColly, Hinsdale.

Long Jump (19-3 ¾): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 18-1; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 17-9; Peyton Janeway, Baker, 17-6; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 17-5.25; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 17-2; Taylor Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier, 17-1.5; Aspen Giese, Fort Benton, 17-1; Ashton Lewis, Stevensville, 17-0.5; Gracey Willis, Laurel, 17-0; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 17-0.

AA-Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-McGree, Butte Central; B-Janeway, Baker; C-Giese, Fort Benton.

Triple Jump (39-9 ¼): Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 37-10. Audrey McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 35-8.75; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 35-5.5; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 35-5; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 35-4.5; Taylor Bridendine, Kalispell Glacier, 35-4; Peyton Janeway, Baker, 35-3.5; Gracey Willis, Laurel, 35-1.25; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 35-0.5; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 35-0.

AA-E. McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel; A-Shipman, Dillon; B-Janeway, Baker; C-Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 34-9.

