Top 10 Track and Field Rankings
Lists compiled from meet results submitted on athletic.net.
May 11, 2021
BOYS
100 meters (10.5): Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 10.68; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 10.96; Bret Morris, Helena Capital, 10.98; Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, 11.01; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 11.07; Evan Major, Belgrade, 11.08; Tanner Huff, Butte, 11.08; Tanner Macy, Billings Senior, 11.14; Christian Vetter, Butte, 11.15; Brock Ping, Billings Central, 11.15.
AA-Simpson, Billings Senior; A-Webinger, Laurel; B-Joseph Farrier, Bigfork, 11.27; C-William Ullery, Fort Benton, 11.21.
200 meters (21.06): Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 22.07; Evan Major, Belgrade, 22.33; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 22.44; Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 22.51; Tanner Huff, Butte, 22.54; Nolan Lotton, Havre, 22.62; Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 22.68; Michael Swan, Manhattan, 22.75; Bret Morris, Helena Capital, 22.76; Jack Waddell, Laurel, 22.84.
AA-Simpson, Billings Senior; A-Major, Belgrade; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola; C-William Ullery, Fort Benton, 23.16.
400 meters (47.52): Jay Beagle, Libby, 49.18; Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 49.58; Wyatt Barney, Manhattan, 49.93; Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 50.24; Jack Waddell, Laurel, 50.46; Paul Little Light, Hardin, 50.62; Nolan Lotton, Havre, 50.89; Clay Oven, Billings Central, 50.96; Mitchell Burns, Huntley Project, 51.02; Kaimen Evans, Belt, 51.02.
AA-Rafe Premo, Great Falls CMR, 51.62; A-Beagle, Libby; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola; C-Hoag, Seeley-Swan.
800 meters (1:50.22): Lane Cole, Hamilton, 1:58.75; Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point, 1:59.43; Hayden Lockie, Circle, 1:59.82; Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 2:00.16; Jeremy Bockus, Browning, 2:00.25; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 2:00.27; Colter Kirkland, Hamilton, 2:00.27; Colin Shaules, Missoula Sentinel, 2:00.56; Wyatt Barney, Manhattan, 2:01.61; Tyler Jost, Helena Capital, 2:01.91.
AA-Crosby, Missoula Sentinel; A-Cole, Hamilton; B-Ackerman, Wolf Point; C-Lockie, Circle.
1,600 meters (4:12.06): Ignatius Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate, 4:23.31; William Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel, 4:24.81; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 4:26.48; Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 4:26.96; Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 4:28.82; Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point, 4:29.89; Henry Ballinger, Helena Capital, 4:32.29; Colter Purcell, Hamilton, 4:32.6; Chase Green, Missoula Sentinel, 4:33.83; Miles Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 4:34.3.
AA-Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate; A-Purcell, Hamilton; B-Ackerman, Wolf Point; C-Smith, Richey-Lambert.
3,200 meters (9:04.35): William Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel, 9:21.23; Ignatius Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate, 9:36.49; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 9:43.6; Chase Green, Missoula Sentinel, 9:44.42; Jackson Triepke, Missoula Hellgate, 9:47.59; Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 9:47.74; Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 9:49.52; Colter Purcell, Hamilton, 9:49.78; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 9:53.3; Miles Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 9:54.77.
AA-Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel; A-Wyche, Corvallis; B-Justin Morgan, Thompson Falls, 9:59.61; C-Smith, Richey-Lambert.
110 hurdles (14.14): Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 14.66; Ryan DeVries, Billings West, 15.03; Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 15.07; Joel Demars, Billings West, 15.36; Alex Turner, Belgrade, 15.56; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 15.56; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 15.57; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 15.58; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 15.64; Tate Smith, Twin Bridges, 15.73.
AA-DeVries, Billings West; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Bouchard, Huntley Project; C-Smith, Twin Bridges.
300 hurdles (37.66): Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 39.29; Joey Visser, Jefferson, 40.41; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 40.43; Daxon Graham, Dillon, 40.82; Tate Smith, Twin Bridges, 41.06; Tyler Gilman, Bozeman Gallatin, 41.1; Ryan DeVries, Billings West, 41.16; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 41.29; Jacob Pierce, Billings West, 41.33; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 41.39.
AA-Klumph, Missoula Sentinel; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Visser, Jefferson; C-Smith, Twin Bridges.
400-meter relay (41.48): Laurel, 43.23; Butte, 43.24; Missoula Sentinel, 43.44; Billings Senior, 43.6; Billings West, 44.11; Bozeman Gallatin, 44.12; Jefferson, 44.23; Dillon, 44.24; Great Falls, 44.32.
AA-Butte; A-Laurel; B-Jefferson; C-Fort Benton, 44.88.
1,600-meter relay (3:18.01): Hardin, 3:27.98; Manhattan, 3:29.99; Butte, 3:30.47; Hamilton, 3:30.87; Missoula Sentinel, 3:31.31; Billings Senior, 3:31.61; Billings West, 3:31.83; Missoula Big Sky, 3:32.01; Whitefish, 3:32.52; Dillon, 3:32.97.
AA-Butte; A-Hardin; B-Manhattan; C-Fort Benton, 3:33.35.
Shot Put (68-0 ½): Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 51-0; Jake Houlihan, Frenchtown, 50-6.5; Talon Holmquist, Whitefish, 49-8; Josh Goleman, Helena, 49-3.5; Cody Burk, Thompson Falls, 49-3.5; Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 49-3; Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 49-2.5; Stanley Buchanan, Huntley Project, 49-1.25; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 48-10; Tel Arthur, Frenchtown, 48-4.
AA-Goleman, Helena; A-Houlihan, Frenchtown; B-Rykal, Jefferson; C-McDonald, Seeley-Swan.
Discus (193-7): Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 164-2; Paul Hardy, Fairview, 154-7; Cash Salsbery, Malta, 154-3; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 154; Tyler Burrows, Hamilton, 153-3; David Pitman, Malta, 150; Cody Burk, Thompson Falls, 149-10; Charles Yunker, Belgrade, 149-5; Dylan Cunningham, Helena Capital, 148-6; Jacob Anderson, Billings West, 148.
AA-Cunningham, Helena Capital; A-Burrows, Hamilton; B-Salsbery, Malta; C-McDonald, Seeley-Swan.
Javelin (213-4): Ryan Woldstad, Missoula Hellgate, 177-2; Cameron Brusven, Plentywood, 170-9; Cole Truman, Dillon, 170-3; Jason Todhunter, Harlowton, 169-11; Tanner Huff, Butte, 164-6; Erik Junk, Kalispell Glacier, 163-9; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 163-6; Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, 162-6; Luke Maki, Florence, 159-8; Keyton Opperman, Bozeman, 158-7.
AA-Woldstad, Missoula Hellgate; A-Truman, Dillon; B-Kindel, Eureka, 157-10; C-Brusven, Plentywood.
High Jump (7-1 ½): Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 6-10; Wyatt Duke, Bigfork, 6-9; Payton Cates, Ronan, 6-5; Derek Damjanovich, Billings Central, 6-4; Rhett Reynolds, Shelby, 6-4; Cameron Gurnsey, Butte, 6-3; Andrew Sanford, St. Regis, 6-2; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 6-2; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 6-2; Dylan Snyder, Butte, 6-2; Toby Neideregger, Chinook, 6-2; Jasaih Hambira, Lustre, 6-2; Aidan Thompson, Deer Lodge, 6-2; Caden Bateman, Missoula Big Sky, 6-2; Nate Overby, Plentywood, 6-2.
AA-Gurnsey, Butte; A-Cates, Ronan; B-Bouchard, Huntley Project; C-Hambira, Lustre; Neideregger, Chinook; Overby, Plentywood; and Sanford, St. Regis.
Pole Vault (16-4): Elijah Eckles, Bozeman, 14-6; Alex Brisco, Helena Capital, 14-3; Carter Bartz, Livingston, 14-3; Caden Palm, Billings Senior, 14-2; Brennen Blume, Butte, 14-1; Traven Ridley, Billings West, 14-0; Josh Smalley, Missoula Big Sky, 14-0; Cole Storlie, Glendive, 13-0; Jace Thompson, Fort Benton, 13-0; Jacob Miller, Billings Senior, 13-0; Stephen Bailey, Glasgow, 13-0; Spencer Jacobsen, Red Lodge, 13-0; Keagan Gransbery, Butte, 13-0; Timothy Weymouth, Kalispell Flathead, 13-0; D'Angelo Haney, Great Falls, 13-0; Corbin Luce, Helena, 13-0; Bridger Weirson, Missoula Big Sky, 13-0; Wyatt Rightnour, Helena, 13-0.
AA-Eckles, Bozeman; A-Bartz, Livingston; B-Jacobsen, Red Lodge and Bailey, Glasgow; C-Thompson, Fort Benton.
Long Jump (23-8): Reed Harris, Great Falls, 22-6; Brock Ping, Billings Central, 22-5; Nick Marais, Fort Benton, 22-4.5; Christian Hansen, Butte, 22-4; Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 22-2.5; Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, 21-11.5; Gordon McMillion, Missoula Loyola, 21-9; Parker Sinks, Sidney, 21-6; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 21-6; Colby Martinez, Columbus, 21-3.5.
AA-Harris, Great Falls; A-Ping, Billings Central; B-Bouchard, Huntley Project; C-Marais, Fort Benton.
Triple Jump (48-9 ½): Hayden Diekhans, Fort Benton, 44-9.5; Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 44-2.5; Girma Detwiler, Ronan, 44-2; Christian Hansen, Butte, 44-0.5; Chase Keating, Reed Point-Rapelje, 43-1.5; Carter White, Frenchtown, 42-10.75; Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 42-10.5; Gabe Menicke, Whitefish, 42-4.5; Dylan Zink, Kalispell Flathead, 42-4; Riley Basta, Glendive, 42-2.5; Jaymn Medlock, Billings West, 42-2.5; Tyler Gordon, Belgrade, 42-2.5.
AA-Hansen, Butte; A-Bear Cloud, Hardin; B-Bouchard, Huntley Project; C-Diekhans, Fort Benton.
GIRLS
100 meters (12.19): Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.26; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 12.4; Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 12.68; Mollee Conlan, Butte, 12.71; Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 12.73; Kellan Wahl, Billings Central, 12.73; Cora Pesanti, Anaconda, 12.74; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 12.74; Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 12.75; Molly Molvig, Billings Central, 12.75.
AA-Wolff, Billings West; A-Zetooney, Whitefish; B-Pesanti, Anaconda; C-Fryberger, Charlo.
200 meters (24.81): Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 25.85; Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 26.06; Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 26.24; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 26.27; Kellan Wahl, Billings Central, 26.27; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 26.33; Gabbie Hasskamp, Missoula Big Sky, 26.35; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 26.35; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 26.36; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 26.37.
AA-Wolff, Billings West, A-Ells, Whitefish, B-Katie Whitehurst, Whitehall, 26.57; C-Fryberger, Charlo.
400 meters (54.62): Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 57.79; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 57.98; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 58.16; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 59.03; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 59.34; Jewel Olson, Wolf Point, 59.6; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 59.87; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 59.88; Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 1:00.02; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 1:00.08.
AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Ells, Whitefish; B-Olson, Wolf Point; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.
800 meters (2:05.65): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 2:15.22; Carly Ryan, Helena, 2:18.56; Sage Brooks, Missoula Hellgate, 2:19.09; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 2:19.24; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 2:19.96; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 2:20.26; Grace Gilbreth, Bozeman, 2:21.9; Carly Cook, Laurel, 2:22.16; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 2:22.82; Samantha Fenley, Harlowton, 2:23.08.
AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Cook, Laurel; B-outside top 25; C-Paulson, Belt.
1,600 meters (4:43.51): Sage Brooks, Missoula Hellgate, 5:02.63; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 5:11; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 5:13; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 5:14.83; Natalie McCormick, Bozeman, 5:16.13; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 5:16.88; Emma Stolte, Townsend, 5:18.15; Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 5:18.97; Carly Ryan, Helena, 5:19.08; Ellie Hull, Bozeman, 5:20.34.
AA-Brooks, Missoula Hellgate; A-Erickson, Columbia Falls; B-Stolte, Townsend; C-Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 5:26.48.
3,200 meters (10:23.21): Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 11:08.83; Sage Brooks, Missoula Hellgate, 11:16.34; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 11:17.67; Ellie Hull, Bozeman, 11:24.25; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 11:28.27; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 11:30.75; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 11:31.62; Abby Kendrick, Missoula Hellgate, 11:37.69; Ali Keith, Billings West, 11:38.8; Natalie McCormick, Bozeman, 11:39.61.
AA-May, Missoula Hellgate; A-Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 11:40.45; B-Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 11:57.14; C-Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 11:53.27.
100 hurdles (14.11): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 14.58; Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 14.88; Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 15.09; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 15.27; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 15.51; Keara Burgess, Missoula Big Sky, 15.54; Kathyrn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 15.68; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 15.72; Taylor Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier, 15.74; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 15.82.
AA- Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-McGree, Butte Central; B-Murphy, Huntley Project; C-Fryberger, Charlo.
300 hurdles (42.87): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 45.14; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 46.09; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 46.12; Keara Burgess, Missoula Big Sky, 46.14; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 46.37; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 46.57; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 46.91; Havyn Vandenacre, Townsend, 46.96; Jasmyn Murphy, Three Forks, 47.28; Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 47.33.
AA-Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-McGree, Butte Central; B-Bradley, Colstrip; C-Fryberger, Charlo.
400-meter relay (47.56): Billings West, 49.33; Billings Central, 50.03; Helena, 50.4; Whitefish, 50.6; Helena Capital, 50.67; Kalispell Flathead, 50.75; Missoula Big Sky, 50.81; Billings Senior, 50.81; Billings Skyview, 50.91; Missoula Sentinel, 51.01.
AA-Billings West; A-Billings Central; B-Huntley Project, 51.4; C-Seeley-Swan, 51.65.
1,600-meter relay (3:52.46): Laurel, 4:03.57; Helena, 4:03.79; Billings West, 4:05.03; Kalispell Flathead, 4:05.85; Helena Capital, 4:09.4; Whitefish, 4:09.61; Manhattan, 4:10.02; Missoula Sentinel, 4:10.2; Billings Skyview, 4:10.66; Bozeman, 4:12.51.
AA-Helena; A-Laurel; B-Manhattan; C-Seeley-Swan, 4:12.9.
Shot Put (47-6): Kylie Zimmer, Lewistown, 44-1.5; Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 42-7; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 40-3; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 40-3; Talen Rogers, Colstrip, 38-11.75; Aubrie Christman, Helena, 38-1.5; Ryann Moline, Circle, 38-1; Hannah Cooper, Huntley Project, 37-9.5; Kelsee Cummings, Whitewater, 37-8; Teigan Harper, Laurel, 37-5.75.
AA-Christman, Helena; A-Zimmer, Lewistown; B-Whitedirt, Colstrip; C-Moline, Circle.
Discus (157-8): Klaire Kovatch, Seeley-Swan, 159-3; Kylie Zimmer, Lewistown, 145-6; Jadyn Gackle, Fairview, 139-11; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 138-10; Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 133-10; Tristen Sedgwick, Huntley Project, 132-6; Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 130-3; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 124; Brooke McClenning, Huntley Project, 122-4; Ryann Moline, Circle, 121-11.
AA-Rebecca Eacker, Kalispell Flathead, 118-5; A-Zimmer, Lewistown; B-Sedgwick, Huntley Project; C-Kovatch, Seeley-Swan.
Javelin (156-11): Jenna Jordan, Corvallis, 127-6; Keeli Harris, Laurel, 127-2; Anja Jackson, Missoula Sentinel, 124-3; Emily Shumaker, Baker, 123-1; Paige Bartsch, Helena Capital, 123-1; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 121-11; Kitrie Frank, Red Lodge, 121-5; Clara Fox, Bozeman, 121-4; Sorren Reese, Alberton-Superior, 120-11; Kenzie Williams, Kalispell Glacier, 120-8.
AA-Jackson, Missoula Sentinel; A-Jordan, Corvallis; B-Shumaker, Baker; C-Reese, Alberton-Superior.
High Jump (5-9 ½): Hannah Schonhoff, Bozeman, 5-7; Teagan Erickson, Saco, 5-6; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 5-6; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 5-5; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 5-5; Abbey Granbois, Culbertson, 5-4; Paige Bartsch, Helena Capital, 5-4; Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 5-3; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 5-3; Jayden Nash, Missoula Sentinel, 5-3; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 5-3.
AA-Schonhoff, Bozeman; A-Wilde, Whitefish; B-Cooley, Big Timber; C-Erickson, Saco.
Pole Vault (13-0): Emma Zimmerman, Billings West, 12-2; Libby Hansen, Helena Capital, 11-6; Tiana Carney, Glendive, 11-3.5; Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 10-6; Summer Unger, Helena, 10-6; Kailen Herbstritt, Corvallis, 10-6; Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh, Helena Capital, 10-6; Madison Wahl, Glendive, 10-6; Laney Leeds, Laurel, 10-6; Rebekah Powell, Billings Central, 10-0; Jaymee Sheridan, Helena Capital, 10-0; Teigan Taylor, Fairview, 10-0.
AA-Zimmerman, Billings West; A-Carney, Glendive; B-Allie Reichner, Bigfork, 9-0; C-McColly, Hinsdale.
Long Jump (19-3 ¾): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 18-1; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 17-10.5; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 17-10; Peyton Janeway, Baker, 17-6; Ashton Lewis, Stevensville, 17-5.5; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 17-5.25; Perry Paffhausen, Missoula Hellgate, 17-3.5; Ella Moodry, Butte Central, 17-3; Taylor Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier, 17-2.75; Aspen Giese, Fort Benton, 17-2.25.
AA-Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-McGree, Butte Central; B-Janeway, Baker; C-Giese, Fort Benton.
Triple Jump (39-9 ¼): Audrey McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 38-3.5; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 37-10; Taylor Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier, 36-9; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 36-5; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 36-2.25; Alix Mund, Missoula Hellgate, 35-6.5; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 35-5.5; Peyton Janeway, Baker, 35-3.5; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 35-3.5; Gracey Willis, Laurel, 35-1.25.
AA-A. McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel; A-Shipman, Dillon; B-Murphy, Huntley Project and Janeway, Baker; C-Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 34-11.5.
