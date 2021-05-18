Top 10 Track and Field Rankings
Lists compiled from meet results submitted on athletic.net.
May 18, 2021
BOYS
100 meters (10.5): Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 10.68; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 10.96; Bret Morris, Helena Capital, 10.98; Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, 11.01; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 11.07; Evan Major, Belgrade, 11.08; Tanner Huff, Butte, 11.08; Noah Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin, 11.09; Nolan Lotton, Havre, 11.12; Tanner Macy, Billings Senior, 11.14.
AA-Simpson, Billings Senior; A-Webinger, Laurel; B-Joseph Farrier, Bigfork, 11.27; C-William Ullery, Fort Benton, 11.21.
200 meters (21.06): Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 22.07; Evan Major, Belgrade, 22.33; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 22.44; Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 22.51; Tanner Huff, Butte, 22.54; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 22.55; Nolan Lotton, Havre, 22.62; Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 22.68; Michael Swan, Manhattan, 22.75; Bret Morris, Helena Capital, 22.76.
AA-Simpson, Billings Senior; A-Webinger, Laurel; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola; C-Kaimen Evans, Belt, 22.92.
400 meters (47.52): Jay Beagle, Libby, 49.18; Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 49.58; Wyatt Barney, Manhattan, 49.85; Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 50.24; Jack Waddell, Laurel, 50.46; Paul Little Light, Hardin, 50.62; Nolan Lotton, Havre, 50.89; Clay Oven, Billings Central, 50.96; Mitchell Burns, Huntley Project, 51.02; Kaimen Evans, Belt, 51.02.
AA-Kade Olson, Missoula Big Sky, 51.06; A-Beagle, Libby; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola; C-Hoag, Seeley-Swan.
800 meters (1:50.22): Lane Cole, Hamilton, 1:58.75; Jeremy Bockus, Browning, 1:59.33; Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point, 1:59.43; Hayden Lockie, Circle, 1:59.82; Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 2:00.16; Colter Kirkland, Hamilton, 2:00.27; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 2:00.27; Colin Shaules, Missoula Sentinel, 2:00.56; Jackson Triepke, Missoula Hellgate, 2:01.28; Wyatt Barney, Manhattan, 2:01.61.
AA-Crosby, Missoula Sentinel; A-Cole, Hamilton; B-Ackerman, Wolf Point; C-Lockie, Circle.
1,600 meters (4:12.06): William Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel, 4:21.29; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 4:22.75; Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 4:23.1; Ignatius Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate, 4:23.31; Colter Kirkland, Hamilton, 4:26.97; Colter Purcell, Hamilton, 4:27.81; Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 4:28.82; Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point, 4:29.89; Jack Jensen, Bigfork, 4:30.68; Connor Neil, Bozeman, 4:31.18.
AA-Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel; A-Kirkland, Hamilton; B-Ackerman, Wolf Point; C-Smith, Richey-Lambert.
3,200 meters (9:04.35): William Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel, 9:21.23; Ignatius Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate, 9:36.49; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 9:43.6; Chase Green, Missoula Sentinel, 9:44.42; Jackson Triepke, Missoula Hellgate, 9:47.59; Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 9:47.74; Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 9:49.52; Colter Purcell, Hamilton, 9:49.78; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 9:53.3; Lane Cole, Hamilton, 9:54.74.
AA-Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel; A-Wyche, Corvallis; B-Justin Morgan, Thompson Falls, 9:59.61; C-Smith, Richey-Lambert.
110 hurdles (14.14): Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 14.64; Ryan DeVries, Billings West, 15.00; Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 15.07; Joel Demars, Billings West, 15.36; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 15.39; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 15.55; Alex Turner, Belgrade, 15.56; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 15.56; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 15.58; Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, 15.67.
AA-DeVries, Billings West; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Bouchard, Huntley Project; C-Smith, Twin Bridges, 15.73.
300 hurdles (37.66): Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 39.29; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 40.21; Joey Visser, Jefferson, 40.41; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 40.43; Ryan DeVries, Billings West, 40.67; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 40.72; Daxon Graham, Dillon, 40.82; Tate Smith, Twin Bridges, 41.06; Tyler Gilman, Bozeman Gallatin, 41.1; Jacob Pierce, Billings West, 41.33.
AA-Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Visser, Jefferson; C-Smith, Twin Bridges.
400-meter relay (41.48): Laurel, 43.23; Butte, 43.24; Missoula Sentinel, 43.44; Billings Senior, 43.6; Dillon, 43.88; Bozeman Gallatin, 43.92; Billings West, 44.11; Jefferson, 44.23; Missoula Loyola, 44.26; Sidney, 44.27.
AA-Butte; A-Laurel; B-Jefferson; C-outside the top 25.
1,600-meter relay (3:18.01): Hardin, 3:27.98; Manhattan, 3:29.99; Missoula Sentinel, 3:30.16; Butte, 3:30.47; Hamilton, 3:30.87; Kalispell Glacier, 3:31.34; Billings Senior, 3:31.61; Billings West, 3:31.83; Missoula Big Sky, 3:32.01; Kalispell Glacier, 3:32.25.
AA-Missoula Sentinel; A-Hardin; B-Manhattan; C-Fort Benton, 3:33.35.
Shot Put (68-0 ½): Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 51-9.5; Jake Houlihan, Frenchtown, 50-6.5; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 50-4; Talon Holmquist, Whitefish, 49-8; Cody Burk, Thompson Falls, 49-7.5; Josh Goleman, Helena, 49-3.5; Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 49-3; Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 49-2.5; Stanley Buchanan, Huntley Project, 49-1.25; Tel Arthur, Frenchtown, 48-4.
AA-Goleman, Helena; A-Houlihan, Frenchtown; B-Burk, Thompson Falls; C-McDonald, Seeley-Swan.
Discus (193-7): Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 164-10; Paul Hardy, Fairview, 154-7; Cash Salsbery, Malta, 154-3; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 154; Tyler Burrows, Hamilton, 153-3; David Pitman, Malta, 150; Cody Burk, Thompson Falls, 149-10; Charles Yunker, Belgrade, 149-5; Dylan Cunningham, Helena Capital, 148-6; Jacob Anderson, Billings West, 148.
AA-Cunningham, Helena Capital; A-Burrows, Hamilton; B-Salsbery, Malta; C-McDonald, Seeley-Swan.
Javelin (213-4): Ryan Woldstad, Missoula Hellgate, 177-2; Kane Hills, Billings West, 171-4; Cameron Brusven, Plentywood, 170-9; Jason Todhunter, Harlowton, 170-4; Cole Truman, Dillon, 170-3; Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, 167-5; Tanner Huff, Butte, 164-6; Kellan Beller, Stevensville, 163-9; Erik Junk, Kalispell Glacier, 163-9; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 163-6.
AA-Woldstad, Missoula Hellgate; A-Truman, Dillon; B-Luke Maki, Florence, 159-8; C-Brusven, Plentywood.
High Jump (7-1 ½): Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 6-10; Wyatt Duke, Bigfork, 6-9; Payton Cates, Ronan, 6-5; Derek Damjanovich, Billings Central, 6-4; Rhett Reynolds, Shelby, 6-4; Conner Woodall, Cascade, 6-4; Toby Niederegger, Chinook, 6-3; Cameron Gurnsey, Butte, 6-3; Andrew Sanford, St. Regis, 6-2; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 6-2; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 6-2; Dylan Snyder, Butte, 6-2; Toby Neideregger, Chinook, 6-2; Jasaih Hambira, Lustre, 6-2; Aidan Thompson, Deer Lodge, 6-2; Caden Bateman, Missoula Big Sky, 6-2; Nate Overby, Plentywood, 6-2, Dallin Nelson, Simms, 6-2; Josh Wade, Missoula Hellgate, 6-2; Brandon Finley, Frenchtown, 6-2.
AA-Gurnsey, Butte; A-Cates, Ronan; B-Bouchard, Huntley Project; C-Woodall, Cascade.
Pole Vault (16-4): Elijah Eckles, Bozeman, 14-6; Josh Smalley, Missoula Big Sky, 14-6; Carter Bartz, Livingston, 14-6; Brennen Blume, Butte, 14-4; Alex Brisco, Helena Capital, 14-3; Caden Palm, Billings Senior, 14-2; Traven Ridley, Billings West, 14-1; Seth Osborne, Bigfork, 13-9; Spencer Jacobsen, Red Lodge, 13-6; Corbin Luce, Helena, 13-6.
AA-Eckles, Bozeman and Smalley, Missoula Big Sky; A-Bartz, Livingston; B-Osborne, Red Lodge; C-Jace Thompson, Fort Benton, 13-0.
Long Jump (23-8): Reed Harris, Great Falls, 22-6; Brock Ping, Billings Central, 22-5; Nick Marais, Fort Benton, 22-4.5; Christian Hansen, Butte, 22-4; Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 22-2.5; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 22-0.5; Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, 21-11.5; Gordon McMillion, Missoula Loyola, 21-9; Parker Sinks, Sidney, 21-6; Cormac Benn, Bigfork, 21-5.
AA-Harris, Great Falls; A-Ping, Billings Central; B-Bouchard, Huntley Project; C-Marais, Fort Benton.
Triple Jump (48-9 ½): Hayden Diekhans, Fort Benton, 44-9.5; Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 44-2.5; Girma Detwiler, Ronan, 44-2; Christian Hansen, Butte, 44-0.5; Chase Keating, Reed Point-Rapelje, 43-1.5; Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 42-11; Carter White, Frenchtown, 42-10.75; Gabe Menicke, Whitefish, 42-4.5; Dylan Zink, Kalispell Flathead, 42-4; Riley Basta, Glendive, 42-2.5; Jaymn Medlock, Billings West, 42-2.5; Tyler Gordon, Belgrade, 42-2.5.
AA-Hansen, Butte; A-Bear Cloud, Hardin; B-Bouchard, Huntley Project; C-Diekhans, Fort Benton.
GIRLS
100 meters (12.19): Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.26; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 12.4; Molly Molvig, Billings Central, 12.49; Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 12.68; Mollee Conlan, Butte, 12.71; Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 12.73; Kellan Wahl, Billings Central, 12.73; Cora Pesanti, Anaconda, 12.74; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 12.74; Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 12.75.
AA-Wolff, Billings West; A-Molvig, Billings Central; B-Pesanti, Anaconda; C-Fryberger, Charlo.
200 meters (24.81): Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 25.85; Molly Molvig, Billings Central, 25.99; Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 26.06; Emilie Collins, West Yellowstone, 26.07; Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 26.24; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 26.24; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 26.24; Kellan Wahl, Billings Central, 26.27; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 26.31; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 26.33.
AA-Wolff, Billings West; A-Molvig, Billings Central; B-Boshart, Big Timber, 26.24; C-Collins, West Yellowstone.
400 meters (54.62): Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 57.46; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 57.48; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 58.16; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 59.03; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 59.34; Madeline Severson, Manhattan, 59.47; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 59.58; Jewel Olson, Wolf Point, 59.6; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 59.87; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 59.88.
AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Ells, Whitefish; B-Severson, Manhattan; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.
800 meters (2:05.65): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 2:15.22; Carly Ryan, Helena, 2:18.56; Sage Brooks, Missoula Hellgate, 2:19.09; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 2:19.24; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 2:19.96; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 2:20.26; Grace Gilbreth, Bozeman, 2:21.9; McKenzie Morgan, Noxon, 2:21.98; Carly Cook, Laurel, 2:22.16; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 2:22.82.
AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Cook, Laurel; B-Kelsey Plymale, Columbus, 2:23.68; C-Paulson, Belt.
1,600 meters (4:43.51): Sage Brooks, Missoula Hellgate, 5:02.63; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 5:11; Ellie Hull, Bozeman, 5:11.41; Ali Keith, Billings West, 5:12.7; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 5:13; Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 5:13.86; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 5:14.83; Natalie McCormick, Bozeman, 5:15.4; Abby Kendrick, Missoula Hellgate, 5:15.47; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 5:16.88.
AA-Brooks, Missoula Hellgate; A-Erickson, Columbia Falls; B-Emma Stolte, Townsend, 5:18.15; C-Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 5:26.48.
3,200 meters (10:23.21): Sage Brooks, Missoula Hellgate, 10:58.21; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 10:59.86; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 11:17.67; Ellie Hull, Bozeman, 11:24.25; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 11:26.08; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 11:28.27; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 11:30.27; Abby Kendrick, Missoula Hellgate, 11:37.69; Ali Keith, Billings West, 11:38.8; Natalie McCormick, Bozeman, 11:39.61.
AA-Brooks, Missoula Hellgate; A-Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 11:40.45; B-Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 11:57.14; C-Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 11:53.27.
100 hurdles (14.11): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 14.58; Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 14.87; Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 15.09; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 15.27; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 15.35; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 15.51; Keara Burgess, Missoula Big Sky, 15.54; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 15.72; Taylor Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier, 15.74; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 15.82.
AA- Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-McGree, Butte Central; B-Murphy, Huntley Project; C-Fryberger, Charlo.
300 hurdles (42.87): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 45.14; Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 45.61; Keara Burgess, Missoula Big Sky, 45.68; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 46.09; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 46.12; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 46.37; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 46.57; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 46.6; Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 46.74; Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 46.76.
AA-Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-McGree, Butte Central; B-Bradley, Colstrip; C-McColly, Hinsdale.
400-meter relay (47.56): Billings West, 49.0; Billings Central, 50.03; Whitefish, 50.08; Helena Capital, 50.11; Helena, 50.4; Kalispell Flathead, 50.75; Missoula Big Sky, 50.8; Billings Senior, 50.81; Billings Skyview, 50.91; Missoula Sentinel, 51.01.
AA-Billings West; A-Billings Central; B-Jefferson, 51.08; C-Seeley-Swan, 51.17.
1,600-meter relay (3:52.46): Laurel, 4:03.57; Helena, 4:03.79; Billings West, 4:05.03; Kalispell Flathead, 4:05.85; Helena Capital, 4:09.4; Whitefish, 4:09.61; Manhattan, 4:10.02; Missoula Sentinel, 4:10.2; Billings Skyview, 4:10.31; Seeley-Swan, 4:10.7.
AA-Helena; A-Laurel; B-Manhattan; C-Seeley-Swan.
Shot Put (47-6): Kylie Zimmer, Lewistown, 44-1.5; Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 42-7; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 40-3; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 40-3; Talen Rogers, Colstrip, 38-11.75; Tesse Kamps, Bozeman Gallatin, 38-9; Ali Merritt, Sidney, 38-3; Aubrie Christman, Helena, 38-1.5; Hannah Cooper, Huntley Project, 38-1.25; Ryann Moline, Circle, 38-1.
AA-Kamps, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Zimmer, Lewistown; B-Whitedirt, Colstrip; C-Moline, Circle.
Discus (157-8): Klaire Kovatch, Seeley-Swan, 159-3; Kylie Zimmer, Lewistown, 145-6; Jadyn Gackle, Fairview, 139-11; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 138-10; Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 133-10; Tristen Sedgwick, Huntley Project, 132-6; Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 130-3; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 125; Brooke McClenning, Huntley Project, 122-4; Ryann Moline, Circle, 121-11.
AA-Rebecca Eacker, Kalispell Flathead, 118-5; A-Zimmer, Lewistown; B-Sedgwick, Huntley Project; C-Kovatch, Seeley-Swan.
Javelin (156-11): Gracey Carter, Belgrade, 144-5; Jenna Jordan, Corvallis, 127-6; Keeli Harris, Laurel, 127-2; Anja Jackson, Missoula Sentinel, 124-3; Emily Shumaker, Baker, 123-1; Paige Bartsch, Helena Capital, 123-1; Ella Moodry, Butte Central, 122-6; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 121-11; Kitrie Frank, Red Lodge, 121-5; Clara Fox, Bozeman, 121-4.
AA-Carter, Belgrade; A-Jordan, Corvallis; B-Shumaker, Baker; C-Sorren Reese, Alberton-Superior, 121-3.
High Jump (5-9 ½): Hannah Schonhoff, Bozeman, 5-7; Teagan Erickson, Saco, 5-6; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 5-6; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 5-5; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 5-5; Abbey Granbois, Culbertson, 5-4; Paige Bartsch, Helena Capital, 5-4; Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 5-4; Hannah Cooper, Huntley Project, 5-3.25; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 5-3; Jayden Nash, Missoula Sentinel, 5-3; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 5-3; Whitney Schlender, Bozeman Gallatin, 5-3.
AA-Schonhoff, Bozeman; A-Wilde, Whitefish; B-Cooley, Big Timber; C-Erickson, Saco.
Pole Vault (13-0): Emma Zimmerman, Billings West, 12-2; Libby Hansen, Helena Capital, 11-9; Tiana Carney, Glendive, 11-3.5; Kailen Herbstritt, Corvallis, 11-0; Madison Wahl, Glendive, 11-0; Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 10-7; Summer Unger, Helena, 10-6; Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh, Helena Capital, 10-6; Laney Leeds, Laurel, 10-6; Rebekah Powell, Billings Central, 10-0; Jaymee Sheridan, Helena Capital, 10-0; Teigan Taylor, Fairview, 10-0; Matija Pellandini, Billings Senior, 10-0; Hannah Sempf, Columbia Falls, 10-0; Hania Halverson, Kalispell Flathead, 10-0.
AA-Zimmerman, Billings West; A-Carney, Glendive; B-Breauna Erickson< Conrad, 9-9; C-McColly, Hinsdale.
Long Jump (19-3 ¾): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 18-1; Audrey McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 17-11.5; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 17-10.5; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 17-10; Peyton Janeway, Baker, 17-6; Ashton Lewis, Stevensville, 17-5.5; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 17-5.25; Perry Paffhausen, Missoula Hellgate, 17-3.5; Sydney Brander, St. Ignatius, 17-3.5; Alix Mund, Missoula Hellgate, 17-3.5.
AA-Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-McGree, Butte Central; B-Janeway, Baker; C-Aspen Giese, Fort Benton, 17-2.25.
Triple Jump (39-9 ¼): Audrey McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 38-3.5; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 37-10; Taylor Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier, 36-9; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 36-5; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 36-2.25; Alix Mund, Missoula Hellgate, 35-6.5; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 35-5.5; Peyton Janeway, Baker, 35-3.5; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 35-3.5; Gracey Willis, Laurel, 35-1.25.
AA-A. McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel; A-Shipman, Dillon; B-Murphy, Huntley Project and Janeway, Baker; C-Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 34-11.5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.