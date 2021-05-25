Top 10 Track and Field Rankings
Lists compiled from meet results submitted on athletic.net.
May 25, 2021
BOYS
100 meters (10.5): Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 10.68; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 10.96; Nolan Lotton, Havre, 10.96; Bret Morris, Helena Capital, 10.98; Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, 11.01; Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 11.07; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 11.07; Evan Major, Belgrade, 11.08; Tanner Huff, Butte, 11.08; Noah Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin, 11.09; Brock Ping, Billings Central, 11.09.
AA-Simpson, Billings Senior; A-Webinger, Laurel; B-Joseph Farrier, Bigfork, 11.27; C-William Ullery, Fort Benton, 11.21.
200 meters (21.06): Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 22.07; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 22.29; Tanner Huff, Butte, 22.29; Evan Major, Belgrade, 22.33; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 22.33; Nolan Lotton, Havre, 22.37; Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 22.45; Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 22.51; Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 22.68; Tanner Macy, Billings Senior, 22.68.
AA-Simpson, Billings Senior; A-Webinger, Laurel; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola; C-Kaimen Evans, Belt, 22.9.
400 meters (47.52): Jay Beagle, Libby, 49.18; Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 49.58; Wyatt Barney, Manhattan, 49.67; Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 50.24; Kaimen Evans, Belt, 50.34; Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, 50.44; Jack Waddell, Laurel, 50.46; Paul Little Light, Hardin, 50.62; Kade Olson, Missoula Big Sky, 50.69; Ty Ferguson, Big Timber, 50.86.
AA-Olson, Missoula Big Sky; A-Beagle, Libby; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola; C-Hoag, Seeley-Swan.
800 meters (1:50.22): Ignatius Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate, 1:57.09; Colter Kirkland, Hamilton, 1:57.77; Henry Ballinger, Helena Capital, 1:58.23; Lane Cole, Hamilton, 1:58.27; Colin Shaules, Missoula Sentinel, 1:59.22; Jeremy Bockus, Browning, 1:59.33; Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point, 1:59.43; Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 1:59.69; Hayden Lockie, Circle, 1:59.82; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 2:00.27.
AA-Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate; A-Kirkland, Hamilton; B-Ackerman, Wolf Point; C-Lockie, Circle.
1,600 meters (4:12.06): Ignatius Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate, 4:51.89; William Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel, 4:21.29; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 4:22.75; Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 4:23.1; Colter Kirkland, Hamilton, 4:26.97; Colter Purcell, Hamilton, 4:27.81; Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 4:28.82; Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point, 4:29.89; Jackson Triepke, Missoula Hellgate, 4:30.45; Jack Jensen, Bigfork, 4:30.68.
AA-Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate; A-Kirkland, Hamilton; B-Ackerman, Wolf Point; C-Smith, Richey-Lambert.
3,200 meters (9:04.35): William Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel, 9:18.07; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 9:19.37; Ignatius Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate, 9:36.49; Chase Green, Missoula Sentinel, 9:44.42; Jackson Triepke, Missoula Hellgate, 9:47.59; Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 9:47.74; Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 9:48.57; Justin Morgan, Thompson Falls, 9:49.61; Colter Purcell, Hamilton, 9:49.78; Miles Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 9:50.17.
AA-Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel; A-Wyche, Corvallis; B-Morgan, Thompson Falls; C-Smith, Richey-Lambert.
110 hurdles (14.14): Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 14.5; Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 14.69; Ryan DeVries, Billings West, 14.98; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 15.28; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 15.32; Joel Demars, Billings West, 15.36; Tate Smith, Twin Bridges, 15.4; Dylan Root, Jefferson, 15.55; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 15.55; Alex Turner, Belgrade, 15.56.
AA-DeVries, Billings West; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Bouchard, Huntley Project; C-Smith, Twin Bridges.
300 hurdles (37.66): Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 39.29; Joey Visser, Jefferson, 39.96; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 40.21; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 40.4; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 40.43; Ryan DeVries, Billings West, 40.55; Alex Turner, Belgrade, 40.8; Daxon Graham, Dillon, 40.82; Samuel Stene, Shepherd, 40.94; Jett Boyce, Lewistown, 41.04.
AA-Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Visser, Jefferson; C-Tate Smith, Twin Bridges, 41.06.
400-meter relay (41.48): Butte, 42.66; Missoula Sentinel, 43.11; Laurel, 43.23; Billings Senior, 43.6; Billings West, 43.65; Dillon, 43.88; Bozeman Gallatin, 43.92; Kalispell Glacier, 43.94; Helena Capital, 44.13.
AA-Butte; A-Laurel; B-Missoula Loyola, 44.15; C-Simms, 44.62.
1,600-meter relay (3:18.01): Hardin, 3:27.98; Butte, 3:28; Kalispell Glacier, 3:28.83; Manhattan, 3:29.99; Hamilton, 3:30.03; Missoula Sentinel, 3:30.16; Missoula Loyola, 3:30.55; Helena, 3:30.59; Missoula Big Sky, 3:30.66.
AA-Butte; A-Hardin; B-Manhattan; C-Fort Benton, 3:33.35.
Shot Put (68-0 ½): Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 51-9.75; Jake Houlihan, Frenchtown, 51-6; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 51-5.25; Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 50-8.75; Talon Holmquist, Whitefish, 50-1.5; Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 49-8; Cody Burk, Thompson Falls, 49-7.5; Josh Goleman, Helena, 49-3.5; Stanley Buchanan, Huntley Project, 49-1.25; Riley Waters, Sidney, 48-11.
AA-Goleman, Helena; A-Houlihan, Frenchtown; B-Rykal, Jefferson; C-McDonald, Seeley-Swan.
Discus (193-7): Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 164-10; Tyler Burrows, Hamilton, 158-4; Paul Hardy, Fairview, 154-7; Cash Salsbery, Malta, 154-3; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 154; Callahan Hoffman, Dillon, 151-6; David Pitman, Malta, 150; Cody Burk, Thompson Falls, 149-10; Charles Yunker, Belgrade, 149-5; Dylan Cunningham, Helena Capital, 148-6.
AA-Cunningham, Helena Capital; A-Burrows, Hamilton; B-Salsbery, Malta; C-McDonald, Seeley-Swan.
Javelin (213-4): Kellen Beller, Stevensville, 178-4; Ryan Woldstad, Missoula Hellgate, 177-2; Kane Hills, Billings West, 171-4; Cameron Brusven, Plentywood, 170-9; Jason Todhunter, Harlowton, 170-4; Cole Truman, Dillon, 170-3; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 167-7; Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, 167-5; Tanner Huff, Butte, 164-6; Erik Junk, Kalispell Glacier, 163-9.
AA-Woldstad, Missoula Hellgate; A-Beller, Stevensville; B-Luke Maki, Florence, 159-8; C-Brusven, Plentywood.
High Jump (7-1 ½): Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 6-10; Wyatt Duke, Bigfork, 6-9; Payton Cates, Ronan, 6-5; Derek Damjanovich, Billings Central, 6-4; Rhett Reynolds, Shelby, 6-4; Conner Woodall, Cascade, 6-4; Toby Niederegger, Chinook, 6-3; Cameron Gurnsey, Butte, 6-3; Andrew Sanford, St. Regis, 6-2; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 6-2; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 6-2; Dylan Snyder, Butte, 6-2; Toby Neideregger, Chinook, 6-2; Jasaih Hambira, Lustre, 6-2; Aidan Thompson, Deer Lodge, 6-2; Caden Bateman, Missoula Big Sky, 6-2; Nate Overby, Plentywood, 6-2, Dallin Nelson, Simms, 6-2; Josh Wade, Missoula Hellgate, 6-2; Brandon Finley, Frenchtown, 6-2.
AA-Gurnsey, Butte; A-Cates, Ronan; B-Bouchard, Huntley Project; C-Woodall, Cascade.
Pole Vault (16-4): Caden Palm, Billings Senior, 15-0; Josh Smalley, Missoula Big Sky, 14-9; Elijah Eckles, Bozeman, 14-6; Carter Bartz, Livingston, 14-6; Traven Ridley, Billings West, 14-6; Brennen Blume, Butte, 14-4; Alex Brisco, Helena Capital, 14-3; Spencer Jacobsen, Red Lodge, 14-0; Seth Osborne, Bigfork, 13-9; D'Angelo Haney, Great Falls, 13-6; Corbin Luce, Helena, 13-6.
AA-Palm, Billings Senior; A-Bartz, Livingston; B-Jacobsen, Red Lodge; C-Jace Thompson, Fort Benton, 13-0.
Long Jump (23-8): Reed Harris, Great Falls, 22-6; Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 22-5.5; Brock Ping, Billings Central, 22-5; Nick Marais, Fort Benton, 22-4.5; Christian Hansen, Butte, 22-4; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 22-0.5; Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, 21-11.5; Gordon McMillion, Missoula Loyola, 21-9; Parker Sinks, Sidney, 21-6; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 21-5, Cormac Benn, Bigfork, 21-5.
AA-Harris, Great Falls; A-Ping, Billings Central; B-Bouchard, Huntley Project; C-Marais, Fort Benton.
Triple Jump (48-9 ½): Hayden Diekhans, Fort Benton, 44-9.5; Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 44-2.5; Girma Detwiler, Ronan, 44-2; Christian Hansen, Butte, 44-0.5; Gabe Menicke, Whitefish, 44-0.25; Chase Keating, Reed Point-Rapelje, 43-1.5; Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 42-11; Carter White, Frenchtown, 42-10.75; Tate Kauffman, Kalispell Glacier, 42-7; Dylan Zink, Kalispell Flathead, 42-4.
AA-Hansen, Butte; A-Bear Cloud, Hardin; B-Bouchard, Huntley Project; C-Diekhans, Fort Benton.
GIRLS
100 meters (12.19): Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.26; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 12.4; Molly Molvig, Billings Central, 12.49; Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 12.52; Emilie Collins, West Yellowstone, 12.63; Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 12.64; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 12.68; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 12.7; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 12.71; Mollee Conlan, Butte, 12.71.
AA-Wolff, Billings West; A-Molvig, Billings Central; B-Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 12.73; C-Collins, West Yellowstone.
200 meters (24.81): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 25.61; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 25.73; Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 25.76; Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 25.85; Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 25.89; Molly Molvig, Billings Central, 25.92; Kellan Wahl, Billings Central, 25.94; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 25.98; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 26.05; Emilie Collins, West Yellowstone, 26.07.
AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Ells, Whitefish; B-Boshart, Big Timber, 26.24; C-Collins, West Yellowstone.
400 meters (54.62): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 57.33; Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 57.46; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 58.16; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 59.01; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 59.03; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 59.34; Madeline Severson, Manhattan, 59.47; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 59.58; Hailey Burger, Helena Capital, 59.6; Jewel Olson, Wolf Point, 59.6.
AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Ells, Whitefish; B-Severson, Manhattan; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.
800 meters (2:05.65): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 2:14.69; Sage Brooks, Missoula Hellgate, 2:16.25; Carly Ryan, Helena, 2:18.56; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 2:19.24; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 2:19.79; MacKenzie Morgan, Noxon, 2:19.98; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 2:20.26; Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 2:20.49; Grace Gilbreth, Bozeman, 2:21.9; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 2:21.94.
AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Erickson, Columbia Falls; B-Kelsey Plymale, Columbus, 2:23.68; C-Paulson, Belt.
1,600 meters (4:43.51): Sage Brooks, Missoula Hellgate, 4:56.08; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 5:02.71; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 5:09.73; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 5:09.85; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 5:11; Ellie Hull, Bozeman, 5:11.41; Abby Kendrick, Missoula Hellgate, 5:11.63; Ali Keith, Billings West, 5:12.7; Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 5:13.86; Natalie McCormick, Bozeman, 5:15.4.
AA-Brooks, Missoula Hellgate; A-Erickson, Columbia Falls; B-Emma Stolte, Townsend, 5:18.15; C-Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 5:23.18.
3,200 meters (10:23.21): Sage Brooks, Missoula Hellgate, 10:58.21; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 10:59.86; Ellie Hull, Bozeman, 11:06.79; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 11:09.63; Abby Kendrick, Missoula Hellgate, 11:10.43; Natalie McCormick, Bozeman, 11:12.4; Ali Keith, Billings West, 11:13.68; Emma Nelson, Missoula Sentinel, 11:15.24; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 11:17.67; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 11:28.27.
AA-Brooks, Missoula Hellgate; A-Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 11:40.45; B-Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 11:57.14; C-Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 11:53.27.
100 hurdles (14.11): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 14.58; Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 14.76; Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 15.09; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 15.27; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 15.35; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 15.36; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 15.47; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 15.51; Keara Burgess, Missoula Big Sky, 15.54; Taylor Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier, 15.57.
AA- Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-Shipman, Dillon; B-Murphy, Huntley Project; C-Fryberger, Charlo.
300 hurdles (42.87): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 45.14; Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 45.61; Keara Burgess, Missoula Big Sky, 45.68; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 46.09; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 46.12; Havyn Vandenacre, Townsend, 46.13; Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 46.34; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 46.37; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 46.57; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 46.6.
AA-Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-McGree, Butte Central; B-Bradley, Colstrip; C-McColly, Hinsdale.
400-meter relay (47.56): Billings West, 49.0; Missoula Sentinel, 49.83; Billings Central, 50.03; Whitefish, 50.08; Helena Capital, 50.11; Helena, 50.4; Kalispell Flathead, 50.55; Missoula Hellgate, 50.69; Missoula Big Sky, 50.7.
AA-Billings West; A-Billings Central; B-Jefferson, 51.08; C-Manhattan Christian, 50.89.
1,600-meter relay (3:52.46): Helena, 4:03.3; Laurel, 4:03.57; Billings West, 4:05.03; Kalispell Flathead, 4:05.85; Missoula Hellgate, 4:06.7; Helena Capital, 4:08.21; Bozeman Gallatin, 4:09.33; Whitefish, 4:09.61; Corvallis, 4:09.66; Manhattan, 4:10.02.
AA-Helena; A-Laurel; B-Manhattan; C-Seeley-Swan, 4:10.7.
Shot Put (47-6): Kylie Zimmer, Lewistown, 44-1.5; Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 43-6.75; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 40-3; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 40-3; Hannah Cooper, Huntley Project, 39-4.25; Talen Rogers, Colstrip, 38-11.75; Tesse Kamps, Bozeman Gallatin, 38-9; Ali Merritt, Sidney, 38-3; Aubrie Christman, Helena, 38-1.5; Ryann Moline, Circle, 38-1.
AA-Kamps, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Zimmer, Lewistown; B-Whitedirt, Colstrip; C-Moline, Circle.
Discus (157-8): Klaire Kovatch, Seeley-Swan, 159-3; Kylie Zimmer, Lewistown, 145-6; Jadyn Gackle, Fairview, 139-11; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 138-10; Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 133-10; Tristen Sedgwick, Huntley Project, 132-6; Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 130-3; Rebecca Eacker, Kalispell Flathead, 125-7; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 125; Brooke McClenning, Huntley Project, 122-4.
AA-Eacker, Kalispell Flathead; A-Zimmer, Lewistown; B-Sedgwick, Huntley Project; C-Kovatch, Seeley-Swan.
Javelin (156-11): Gracey Carter, Belgrade, 144-5; Jenna Jordan, Corvallis, 129-4; Keeli Harris, Laurel, 127-2; Anja Jackson, Missoula Sentinel, 124-3; Emily Shumaker, Baker, 123-1; Paige Bartsch, Helena Capital, 123-1; Sorren Reese, Alberton-Superior, 122-6.5; Ella Moodry, Butte Central, 122-6; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 121-11; Kitrie Frank, Red Lodge, 121-5.
AA-Carter, Belgrade; A-Jordan, Corvallis; B-Shumaker, Baker; C-Reese, Alberton-Superior.
High Jump (5-9 ½): Hannah Schonhoff, Bozeman, 5-7; Teagan Erickson, Saco, 5-6; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 5-6; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 5-5; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 5-5; Abbey Granbois, Culbertson, 5-4; Paige Bartsch, Helena Capital, 5-4; Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 5-4; Hannah Cooper, Huntley Project, 5-3.25; Taylor Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier, 5-3; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 5-3; Jayden Nash, Missoula Sentinel, 5-3; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 5-3; Whitney Schlender, Bozeman Gallatin, 5-3.
AA-Schonhoff, Bozeman; A-Wilde, Whitefish; B-Cooley, Big Timber; C-Erickson, Saco.
Pole Vault (13-0): Emma Zimmerman, Billings West, 12-2; Libby Hansen, Helena Capital, 11-9; Tiana Carney, Glendive, 11-3.5; Kailen Herbstritt, Corvallis, 11-0; Madison Wahl, Glendive, 11-0; Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 10-7; Summer Unger, Helena, 10-6; Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh, Helena Capital, 10-6; Laney Leeds, Laurel, 10-6; Matija Pellandini, Billings Senior, 10-6.
AA-Zimmerman, Billings West; A-Carney, Glendive; B-Breauna Erickson, Conrad, 9-9; C-McColly, Hinsdale.
Long Jump (19-3 ¾): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 18-1; Audrey McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 17-11.5; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 17-10.5; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 17-10; Peyton Janeway, Baker, 17-6; Ashton Lewis, Stevensville, 17-5.5; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 17-5.25; Aspen Giese, Fort Benton, 17-4; Perry Paffhausen, Missoula Hellgate, 17-3.5; Sydney Brander, St. Ignatius, 17-3.5; Alix Mund, Missoula Hellgate, 17-3.5.
AA-Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-McGree, Butte Central; B-Janeway, Baker; C-Giese, Fort Benton.
Triple Jump (39-9 ¼): Audrey McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 38-3.5; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 37-10; Taylor Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier, 37-1.25; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 36-7.5; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 36-5; Gracey Willis, Laurel, 35-9.5; Alix Mund, Missoula Hellgate, 35-6.5; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 35-5.5; Sydney Peterson, Dillon, 35-5; Peyton Janeway, Baker, 35-3.5; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 35-3.5.
AA-A. McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel; A-Shipman, Dillon; B-Murphy, Huntley Project and Janeway, Baker; C-Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 34-11.5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.