Lists compiled from meet results submitted on athletic.net.

May 25, 2021

BOYS

100 meters (10.5): Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 10.68; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 10.96; Nolan Lotton, Havre, 10.96; Bret Morris, Helena Capital, 10.98; Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, 11.01; Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 11.07; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 11.07; Evan Major, Belgrade, 11.08; Tanner Huff, Butte, 11.08; Noah Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin, 11.09; Brock Ping, Billings Central, 11.09. 

AA-Simpson, Billings Senior; A-Webinger, Laurel; B-Joseph Farrier, Bigfork, 11.27; C-William Ullery, Fort Benton, 11.21.

200 meters (21.06): Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 22.07; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 22.29; Tanner Huff, Butte, 22.29; Evan Major, Belgrade, 22.33; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 22.33; Nolan Lotton, Havre, 22.37; Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 22.45; Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 22.51; Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 22.68; Tanner Macy, Billings Senior, 22.68.

AA-Simpson, Billings Senior; A-Webinger, Laurel; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola; C-Kaimen Evans, Belt, 22.9.

400 meters (47.52): Jay Beagle, Libby, 49.18; Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 49.58; Wyatt Barney, Manhattan, 49.67; Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 50.24; Kaimen Evans, Belt, 50.34; Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, 50.44; Jack Waddell, Laurel, 50.46; Paul Little Light, Hardin, 50.62; Kade Olson, Missoula Big Sky, 50.69; Ty Ferguson, Big Timber, 50.86.

AA-Olson, Missoula Big Sky; A-Beagle, Libby; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola; C-Hoag, Seeley-Swan.

800 meters (1:50.22): Ignatius Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate, 1:57.09; Colter Kirkland, Hamilton, 1:57.77; Henry Ballinger, Helena Capital, 1:58.23; Lane Cole, Hamilton, 1:58.27; Colin Shaules, Missoula Sentinel, 1:59.22; Jeremy Bockus, Browning, 1:59.33; Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point, 1:59.43; Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 1:59.69; Hayden Lockie, Circle, 1:59.82; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 2:00.27.

AA-Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate; A-Kirkland, Hamilton; B-Ackerman, Wolf Point; C-Lockie, Circle.

1,600 meters (4:12.06): Ignatius Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate, 4:51.89; William Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel, 4:21.29; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 4:22.75; Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 4:23.1; Colter Kirkland, Hamilton, 4:26.97; Colter Purcell, Hamilton, 4:27.81; Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 4:28.82; Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point, 4:29.89; Jackson Triepke, Missoula Hellgate, 4:30.45; Jack Jensen, Bigfork, 4:30.68.

AA-Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate; A-Kirkland, Hamilton; B-Ackerman, Wolf Point; C-Smith, Richey-Lambert.

3,200 meters (9:04.35): William Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel, 9:18.07; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 9:19.37; Ignatius Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate, 9:36.49; Chase Green, Missoula Sentinel, 9:44.42; Jackson Triepke, Missoula Hellgate, 9:47.59; Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 9:47.74; Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 9:48.57; Justin Morgan, Thompson Falls, 9:49.61; Colter Purcell, Hamilton, 9:49.78; Miles Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 9:50.17.

AA-Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel; A-Wyche, Corvallis; B-Morgan, Thompson Falls; C-Smith, Richey-Lambert.

110 hurdles (14.14): Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 14.5; Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 14.69; Ryan DeVries, Billings West, 14.98; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 15.28; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 15.32; Joel Demars, Billings West, 15.36; Tate Smith, Twin Bridges, 15.4; Dylan Root, Jefferson, 15.55; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 15.55; Alex Turner, Belgrade, 15.56.

AA-DeVries, Billings West; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Bouchard, Huntley Project; C-Smith, Twin Bridges.

300 hurdles (37.66): Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 39.29; Joey Visser, Jefferson, 39.96; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 40.21; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 40.4; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 40.43; Ryan DeVries, Billings West, 40.55; Alex Turner, Belgrade, 40.8; Daxon Graham, Dillon, 40.82; Samuel Stene, Shepherd, 40.94; Jett Boyce, Lewistown, 41.04.

AA-Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Visser, Jefferson; C-Tate Smith, Twin Bridges, 41.06.

400-meter relay (41.48): Butte, 42.66; Missoula Sentinel, 43.11; Laurel, 43.23; Billings Senior, 43.6; Billings West, 43.65; Dillon, 43.88; Bozeman Gallatin, 43.92; Kalispell Glacier, 43.94; Helena Capital, 44.13.

AA-Butte; A-Laurel; B-Missoula Loyola, 44.15; C-Simms, 44.62.

1,600-meter relay (3:18.01): Hardin, 3:27.98; Butte, 3:28; Kalispell Glacier, 3:28.83; Manhattan, 3:29.99; Hamilton, 3:30.03; Missoula Sentinel, 3:30.16; Missoula Loyola, 3:30.55; Helena, 3:30.59; Missoula Big Sky, 3:30.66.

AA-Butte; A-Hardin; B-Manhattan; C-Fort Benton, 3:33.35.

Shot Put (68-0 ½): Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 51-9.75; Jake Houlihan, Frenchtown, 51-6; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 51-5.25; Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 50-8.75; Talon Holmquist, Whitefish, 50-1.5; Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 49-8; Cody Burk, Thompson Falls, 49-7.5; Josh Goleman, Helena, 49-3.5; Stanley Buchanan, Huntley Project, 49-1.25; Riley Waters, Sidney, 48-11.

AA-Goleman, Helena; A-Houlihan, Frenchtown; B-Rykal, Jefferson; C-McDonald, Seeley-Swan.

Discus (193-7): Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 164-10; Tyler Burrows, Hamilton, 158-4; Paul Hardy, Fairview, 154-7; Cash Salsbery, Malta, 154-3; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 154; Callahan Hoffman, Dillon, 151-6; David Pitman, Malta, 150; Cody Burk, Thompson Falls, 149-10; Charles Yunker, Belgrade, 149-5; Dylan Cunningham, Helena Capital, 148-6.

AA-Cunningham, Helena Capital; A-Burrows, Hamilton; B-Salsbery, Malta; C-McDonald, Seeley-Swan.

Javelin (213-4): Kellen Beller, Stevensville, 178-4; Ryan Woldstad, Missoula Hellgate, 177-2; Kane Hills, Billings West, 171-4; Cameron Brusven, Plentywood, 170-9; Jason Todhunter, Harlowton, 170-4; Cole Truman, Dillon, 170-3; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 167-7; Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, 167-5; Tanner Huff, Butte, 164-6; Erik Junk, Kalispell Glacier, 163-9.

AA-Woldstad, Missoula Hellgate; A-Beller, Stevensville; B-Luke Maki, Florence, 159-8; C-Brusven, Plentywood.

High Jump (7-1 ½): Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 6-10; Wyatt Duke, Bigfork, 6-9; Payton Cates, Ronan, 6-5; Derek Damjanovich, Billings Central, 6-4; Rhett Reynolds, Shelby, 6-4; Conner Woodall, Cascade, 6-4; Toby Niederegger, Chinook, 6-3; Cameron Gurnsey, Butte, 6-3; Andrew Sanford, St. Regis, 6-2; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 6-2; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 6-2; Dylan Snyder, Butte, 6-2; Toby Neideregger, Chinook, 6-2; Jasaih Hambira, Lustre, 6-2; Aidan Thompson, Deer Lodge, 6-2; Caden Bateman, Missoula Big Sky, 6-2; Nate Overby, Plentywood, 6-2, Dallin Nelson, Simms, 6-2; Josh Wade, Missoula Hellgate, 6-2; Brandon Finley, Frenchtown, 6-2.

AA-Gurnsey, Butte; A-Cates, Ronan; B-Bouchard, Huntley Project; C-Woodall, Cascade.

Pole Vault (16-4): Caden Palm, Billings Senior, 15-0; Josh Smalley, Missoula Big Sky, 14-9; Elijah Eckles, Bozeman, 14-6; Carter Bartz, Livingston, 14-6; Traven Ridley, Billings West, 14-6; Brennen Blume, Butte, 14-4; Alex Brisco, Helena Capital, 14-3; Spencer Jacobsen, Red Lodge, 14-0; Seth Osborne, Bigfork, 13-9; D'Angelo Haney, Great Falls, 13-6; Corbin Luce, Helena, 13-6.

AA-Palm, Billings Senior; A-Bartz, Livingston; B-Jacobsen, Red Lodge; C-Jace Thompson, Fort Benton, 13-0.

Long Jump (23-8): Reed Harris, Great Falls, 22-6; Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 22-5.5; Brock Ping, Billings Central, 22-5; Nick Marais, Fort Benton, 22-4.5; Christian Hansen, Butte, 22-4; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 22-0.5; Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, 21-11.5; Gordon McMillion, Missoula Loyola, 21-9; Parker Sinks, Sidney, 21-6; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 21-5, Cormac Benn, Bigfork, 21-5.

AA-Harris, Great Falls; A-Ping, Billings Central; B-Bouchard, Huntley Project; C-Marais, Fort Benton.

Triple Jump (48-9 ½): Hayden Diekhans, Fort Benton, 44-9.5; Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 44-2.5; Girma Detwiler, Ronan, 44-2; Christian Hansen, Butte, 44-0.5; Gabe Menicke, Whitefish, 44-0.25; Chase Keating, Reed Point-Rapelje, 43-1.5; Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 42-11; Carter White, Frenchtown, 42-10.75; Tate Kauffman, Kalispell Glacier, 42-7; Dylan Zink, Kalispell Flathead, 42-4.

AA-Hansen, Butte; A-Bear Cloud, Hardin; B-Bouchard, Huntley Project; C-Diekhans, Fort Benton.

GIRLS

100 meters (12.19): Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.26; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 12.4; Molly Molvig, Billings Central, 12.49; Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 12.52; Emilie Collins, West Yellowstone, 12.63; Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 12.64; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 12.68; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 12.7; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 12.71; Mollee Conlan, Butte, 12.71.

AA-Wolff, Billings West; A-Molvig, Billings Central; B-Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 12.73; C-Collins, West Yellowstone.

200 meters (24.81): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 25.61; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 25.73; Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 25.76; Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 25.85; Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 25.89; Molly Molvig, Billings Central, 25.92; Kellan Wahl, Billings Central, 25.94; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 25.98; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 26.05; Emilie Collins, West Yellowstone, 26.07.

AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Ells, Whitefish; B-Boshart, Big Timber, 26.24; C-Collins, West Yellowstone.

400 meters (54.62): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 57.33; Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 57.46; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 58.16; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 59.01; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 59.03; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 59.34; Madeline Severson, Manhattan, 59.47; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 59.58; Hailey Burger, Helena Capital, 59.6; Jewel Olson, Wolf Point, 59.6.

AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Ells, Whitefish; B-Severson, Manhattan; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.

800 meters (2:05.65): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 2:14.69; Sage Brooks, Missoula Hellgate, 2:16.25; Carly Ryan, Helena, 2:18.56; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 2:19.24; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 2:19.79; MacKenzie Morgan, Noxon, 2:19.98; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 2:20.26; Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 2:20.49; Grace Gilbreth, Bozeman, 2:21.9; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 2:21.94.

AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Erickson, Columbia Falls; B-Kelsey Plymale, Columbus, 2:23.68; C-Paulson, Belt.

1,600 meters (4:43.51): Sage Brooks, Missoula Hellgate, 4:56.08; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 5:02.71; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 5:09.73; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 5:09.85; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 5:11; Ellie Hull, Bozeman, 5:11.41; Abby Kendrick, Missoula Hellgate, 5:11.63; Ali Keith, Billings West, 5:12.7; Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 5:13.86; Natalie McCormick, Bozeman, 5:15.4.

AA-Brooks, Missoula Hellgate; A-Erickson, Columbia Falls; B-Emma Stolte, Townsend, 5:18.15; C-Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 5:23.18.

3,200 meters (10:23.21): Sage Brooks, Missoula Hellgate, 10:58.21; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 10:59.86; Ellie Hull, Bozeman, 11:06.79; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 11:09.63; Abby Kendrick, Missoula Hellgate, 11:10.43; Natalie McCormick, Bozeman, 11:12.4; Ali Keith, Billings West, 11:13.68; Emma Nelson, Missoula Sentinel, 11:15.24; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 11:17.67; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 11:28.27.

AA-Brooks, Missoula Hellgate; A-Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 11:40.45; B-Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 11:57.14; C-Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 11:53.27.

100 hurdles (14.11): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 14.58; Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 14.76; Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 15.09; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 15.27; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 15.35; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 15.36; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 15.47; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 15.51; Keara Burgess, Missoula Big Sky, 15.54; Taylor Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier, 15.57.

AA- Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-Shipman, Dillon; B-Murphy, Huntley Project; C-Fryberger, Charlo.

300 hurdles (42.87): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 45.14; Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 45.61; Keara Burgess, Missoula Big Sky, 45.68; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 46.09; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 46.12; Havyn Vandenacre, Townsend, 46.13; Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 46.34; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 46.37; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 46.57; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 46.6.

AA-Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-McGree, Butte Central; B-Bradley, Colstrip; C-McColly, Hinsdale.

400-meter relay (47.56): Billings West, 49.0; Missoula Sentinel, 49.83; Billings Central, 50.03; Whitefish, 50.08; Helena Capital, 50.11; Helena, 50.4; Kalispell Flathead, 50.55; Missoula Hellgate, 50.69; Missoula Big Sky, 50.7.

AA-Billings West; A-Billings Central; B-Jefferson, 51.08; C-Manhattan Christian, 50.89.

1,600-meter relay (3:52.46): Helena, 4:03.3; Laurel, 4:03.57; Billings West, 4:05.03; Kalispell Flathead, 4:05.85; Missoula Hellgate, 4:06.7; Helena Capital, 4:08.21; Bozeman Gallatin, 4:09.33; Whitefish, 4:09.61; Corvallis, 4:09.66; Manhattan, 4:10.02.

AA-Helena; A-Laurel; B-Manhattan; C-Seeley-Swan, 4:10.7.

Shot Put (47-6): Kylie Zimmer, Lewistown, 44-1.5; Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 43-6.75; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 40-3; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 40-3; Hannah Cooper, Huntley Project, 39-4.25; Talen Rogers, Colstrip, 38-11.75; Tesse Kamps, Bozeman Gallatin, 38-9; Ali Merritt, Sidney, 38-3; Aubrie Christman, Helena, 38-1.5; Ryann Moline, Circle, 38-1.

AA-Kamps, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Zimmer, Lewistown; B-Whitedirt, Colstrip; C-Moline, Circle.

Discus (157-8): Klaire Kovatch, Seeley-Swan, 159-3; Kylie Zimmer, Lewistown, 145-6; Jadyn Gackle, Fairview, 139-11; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 138-10; Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 133-10; Tristen Sedgwick, Huntley Project, 132-6; Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 130-3; Rebecca Eacker, Kalispell Flathead, 125-7; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 125; Brooke McClenning, Huntley Project, 122-4.

AA-Eacker, Kalispell Flathead; A-Zimmer, Lewistown; B-Sedgwick, Huntley Project; C-Kovatch, Seeley-Swan.

Javelin (156-11): Gracey Carter, Belgrade, 144-5; Jenna Jordan, Corvallis, 129-4; Keeli Harris, Laurel, 127-2; Anja Jackson, Missoula Sentinel, 124-3; Emily Shumaker, Baker, 123-1; Paige Bartsch, Helena Capital, 123-1; Sorren Reese, Alberton-Superior, 122-6.5; Ella Moodry, Butte Central, 122-6; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 121-11; Kitrie Frank, Red Lodge, 121-5.

AA-Carter, Belgrade; A-Jordan, Corvallis; B-Shumaker, Baker; C-Reese, Alberton-Superior.

High Jump (5-9 ½): Hannah Schonhoff, Bozeman, 5-7; Teagan Erickson, Saco, 5-6; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 5-6; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 5-5; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 5-5; Abbey Granbois, Culbertson, 5-4; Paige Bartsch, Helena Capital, 5-4; Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 5-4; Hannah Cooper, Huntley Project, 5-3.25; Taylor Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier, 5-3; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 5-3; Jayden Nash, Missoula Sentinel, 5-3; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 5-3; Whitney Schlender, Bozeman Gallatin, 5-3.  

AA-Schonhoff, Bozeman; A-Wilde, Whitefish; B-Cooley, Big Timber; C-Erickson, Saco.

Pole Vault (13-0): Emma Zimmerman, Billings West, 12-2; Libby Hansen, Helena Capital, 11-9; Tiana Carney, Glendive, 11-3.5; Kailen Herbstritt, Corvallis, 11-0; Madison Wahl, Glendive, 11-0; Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 10-7; Summer Unger, Helena, 10-6; Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh, Helena Capital, 10-6; Laney Leeds, Laurel, 10-6; Matija Pellandini, Billings Senior, 10-6.

AA-Zimmerman, Billings West; A-Carney, Glendive; B-Breauna Erickson, Conrad, 9-9; C-McColly, Hinsdale.

Long Jump (19-3 ¾): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 18-1; Audrey McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 17-11.5; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 17-10.5; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 17-10; Peyton Janeway, Baker, 17-6; Ashton Lewis, Stevensville, 17-5.5; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 17-5.25; Aspen Giese, Fort Benton, 17-4; Perry Paffhausen, Missoula Hellgate, 17-3.5; Sydney Brander, St. Ignatius, 17-3.5; Alix Mund, Missoula Hellgate, 17-3.5.

AA-Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-McGree, Butte Central; B-Janeway, Baker; C-Giese, Fort Benton.

Triple Jump (39-9 ¼): Audrey McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 38-3.5; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 37-10; Taylor Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier, 37-1.25; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 36-7.5; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 36-5; Gracey Willis, Laurel, 35-9.5; Alix Mund, Missoula Hellgate, 35-6.5; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 35-5.5; Sydney Peterson, Dillon, 35-5; Peyton Janeway, Baker, 35-3.5; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 35-3.5.

AA-A. McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel; A-Shipman, Dillon; B-Murphy, Huntley Project and Janeway, Baker; C-Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 34-11.5.

