Top 10 Track and Field Rankings
Lists compiled from meet results submitted on athletic.net.
May 4, 2021
BOYS
100 meters (10.5): Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 10.68; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 10.96; Bret Morris, Helena Capital, 10.98; Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, 11.01; Evan Major, Belgrade, 11.08; Tanner Huff, Butte, 11.08; Tanner Macy, Billings Senior, 11.14; Christian Vetter, Butte, 11.15; Brock Ping, Billings Central, 11.15; Nolan Lotton, Havre, 11.18.
AA-Simpson, Billings Senior; A-Webinger, Laurel; B-Joseph Farrier, Bigfork, 11.27; C-William Ullery, Fort Benton, 11.29.
200 meters (21.06): Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 22.07; Evan Major, Belgrade, 22.33; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 22.44; Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 22.51; Tanner Huff, Butte, 22.54; Nolan Lotton, Havre, 22.67; Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 22.68; Michael Swan, Manhattan, 22.75; Bret Morris, Helena Capital, 22.76; Jack Waddell, Laurel, 22.84.
AA-Simpson, Billings Senior; A-Major, Belgrade; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola; C-William Ullery, Fort Benton, 23.16.
400 meters (47.52): Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 50.24; Jack Waddell, Laurel, 50.46; Jay Bagle, Libby, 50.65; Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 50.7; Wyatt Barney, Manhattan, 50.79; Kaimen Evans, Belt, 51.02; Mitchell Burns, Huntley Project, 51.02; Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, 51.03; Hayden Lockie, Circle, 21.2; Michael Swan, Manhattan, 51.27.
AA-Rafe Premo, Great Falls CMR, 51.62; A-Waddell, Laurel; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola; C-Hoag, Seeley-Swan.
800 meters (1:50.22): Lane Cole, Hamilton, 1:59.41; Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point, 1:59.86; Jeremy Bockus, Browning, 2:00.25; Colter Kirkland, Hamilton, 2:00.27; Colin Shaules, Missoula Sentinel, 2:00.56; Hayden Lockie, Circle, 2:00.85; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 2:01.23; Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 2:01.9; Tyler Jost, Helena Capital, 2:01.91; Alex Nelson, Huntley Project, 2:01.95; Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 2:01.95.
AA-Shaules, Missoula Sentinel; A-Cole, Hamilton; B-Ackerman, Wolf Point; C-Lockie, Circle.
1,600 meters (4:12.06): William Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel, 4:26.07; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 4:26.48; Ignatius Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate, 4:26.89; Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 4:26.96; Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 4:28.82; Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point, 4:29.89; Henry Ballinger, Helena Capital, 4:32.29; Colter Purcell, Hamilton, 4:32.6; Chase Green, Missoula Sentinel, 4:33.83; Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 4:34.55.
AA-Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel; A-Purcell, Hamilton; B-Ackerman, Wolf Point; C-Smith, Richey-Lambert.
3,200 meters (9:04.35): William Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel, 9:21.23; Ignatius Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate, 9:36.49; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 9:43.6; Chase Green, Missoula Sentinel, 9;45.61; Jackson Triepke, Missoula Hellgate, 9:47.59; Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 9:53.16; Miles Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 9:54.77; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 9:56.31; Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 9:59.23; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 10:00.79.
AA-Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel; A-Brant Heiner, Ronan, 10:07.02; B-Justin Morgan, Thompson Falls, 10:05.5; C-Smith, Richey-Lambert.
110 hurdles (14.14): Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 14.71; Ryan DeVries, Billings West, 15.03; Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 15.07; Joel Demars, Billings West, 15.36; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 15.57; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 15.58; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 15.64; Tate Smith, Twin Bridges, 15.73; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 15.79; Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, 15.85.
AA-DeVries, Billings West; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Bouchard, Huntley Project; C-Smith, Twin Bridges.
300 hurdles (37.66): Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 39.29; Joey Visser, Jefferson, 40.41; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 40.43; Daxon Graham, Dillon, 40.82; Tate Smith, Twin Bridges, 41.06; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 41.29; Jacob Pierce, Billings West, 41.33; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 41.39; Dawson Sweat, Townsend, 41.57; Colter Petre, Helena, 41.85; Holt Downey, Butte, 41.85.
AA-Klumph, Missoula Sentinel; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Visser, Jefferson; C-Smith, Twin Bridges.
400-meter relay (41.48): Butte, 43.24; Laurel, 43.29; Missoula Sentinel, 43.44; Billings Senior, 43.6; Billings West, 44.11; Bozeman Gallatin, 44.12; Jefferson, 44.23; Great Falls, 44.32; Frenchtown, 44.34; Kalispell Glacier, 44.4.
AA-Butte; A-Laurel; B-Jefferson, 44.92; C-Fort Benton, 44.88.
1,600-meter relay (3:18.01): Missoula Sentinel, 3:31.31; Missoula Big Sky, 3:32.01; Butte, 3:32.39; Whitefish, 3:32.52; Manhattan, 3:32.79; Hardin, 3:33.24; Dillon, 3:33.28; Fort Benton, 3:33.35; Kalispell Glacier, 3:33.7; Hamilton, 3:34.21.
AA-Missoula Sentinel; A-Whitefish; B-Manhattan; C-Fort Benton.
Shot Put (68-0 ½): Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 50-10; Jake Houlihan, Frenchtown, 50-6.5; Talon Holmquist, Whitefish, 49-8; Josh Goleman, Helena, 49-3.5; Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 49-3; Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 49-2.5; Stanley Buchanan, Huntley Project, 49-1.25; Tel Arthur, Frenchtown, 48-4; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 47-9; Cody Burk, Thompson Falls, 47-8.
AA-Goleman, Helena; A-Houlihan, Frenchtown; B-Rykal, Jefferson; C-McDonald, Seeley-Swan.
Discus (193-7): Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 163-10; Paul Hardy, Fairview, 154-7; Cash Salsbery, Malta, 154-3; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 154; David Pitman, Malta, 150; Cody Burk, Thompson Falls, 149-10; Dylan Cunningham, Helena Capital, 148-6; Jacob Anderson, Billings West, 148; TJ Hennes, Belt, 147-11; Beau Simonson, Whitewater, 147-10.5.
AA-Cunningham, Helena Capital; A-Tyler Burrows, Hamilton, 143-7.5; B-Salsbery, Malta; C-McDonald, Seeley-Swan.
Javelin (213-4): Ryan Woldstad, Missoula Hellgate, 177-2; Cameron Brusven, Plentywood, 170-9; Cole Truman, Dillon, 170-3; Jason Todhunter, Harlowton, 169-11; Tanner Huff, Butte, 164-6; Erik Junk, Kalispell Glacier, 163-9; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 163-6; Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, 162-6; Keyton Opperman, Bozeman, 158-7; Joseph Kindel, Eureka, 157-10.
AA-Woldstad, Missoula Hellgate; A-Truman, Dillon; B-Kindel, Eureka; C-Brusven, Plentywood.
High Jump (7-1 ½): Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 6-10; Wyatt Duke, Bigfork, 6-9; Rhett Reynolds, Shelby, 6-4; Cameron Gurnsey, Butte, 6-3; Payton Cates, 6-3; Andrew Sanford, St. Regis, 6-2; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 6-2; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 6-2; Dylan Snyder, Butte, 6-2; Toby Neideregger, Chinook, 6-2; Jasaih Hambira, Lustre, 6-2; Derek Damjanovich, Billings Central, 6-2; Aidan Thompson, Deer Lodge, 6-2; Caden Bateman, Missoula Big Sky, 6-2.
AA-Gurnsey, Butte; A-Cates, Ronan; B-Bouchard, Huntley Project; C-Hambira, Lustre, Neideregger, Chinook abd Sanford, St. Regis.
Pole Vault (16-4): Elijah Eckles, Bozeman, 14-6; Alex Brisco, Helena Capital, 14-3; Carter Bartz, Livingston, 14-3; Caden Palm, Billings Senior, 14-2; Brennen Blume, Butte, 14-1; Traven Ridley, Billings West, 14-0; Josh Smalley, Missoula Big Sky, 14-0; Cole Storlie, Glendive, 13-0; Jace Thompson, Fort Benton, 13-0; Jacob Miller, Billings Senior, 13-0; Stephen Bailey, Glasgow, 13-0; Spencer Jacobsen, Red Lodge, 13-0; Keagan Gransbery, Butte, 13-0; Timothy Weymouth, Kalispell Flathead, 13-0; D'Angelo Haney, Great Falls, 13-0; Corbin Luce, Helena, 13-0; Bridger Weirson, 13-0.
AA-Eckles, Bozeman; A-Bartz, Livingston; B-Jacobsen, Red Lodge; C-Thompson, Fort Benton.
Long Jump (23-8): Reed Harris, Great Falls, 22-6; Brock Ping, Billings Central, 22-5; Nick Marais, Fort Benton, 22-4.5; Christian Hansen, Butte, 22-4; Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 22-2.5; Gordon McMillion, Missoula Loyola, 21-9; Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, 21-8; Parker Sinks, Sidney, 21-6; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 21-6; Christian Vetter, Butte, 21-3.25.
AA-Harris, Great Falls; A-Ping, Billings Central; B-Bouchard, Huntley Project; C-Marais, Fort Benton.
Triple Jump (48-9 ½): Hayden Diekhans, Fort Benton, 44-9.5; Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 43-4; Carter White, Frenchtown, 42-10.75; Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 42-10.5; Chase Keating, Reed Point-Rapelje, 42-8.25; Riley Basta, Glendive, 42-2.5; Jaymn Medlock, Billings West, 42-2.5; Isiah Marquart, Lewistown, 42-1.5; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 42-1; Ryan Fenley, Harlowton, 42-0.5.
AA-Medlock, Billings West; A-Bear Cloud, Hardin; B-Morris, Jefferson; C-Diekhans, Fort Benton.
GIRLS
100 meters (12.19): Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.26; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 12.4; Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 12.68; Kellan Wahl, Billings Central, 12.73; Cora Pesanti, Anaconda, 12.74; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 12.74; Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 12.75; Molly Molvig, Billings Central, 12.75; Isabella Ping, Billings Senior, 12.76; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 12.8.
AA-Wolff, Billings West; A-Zetooney, Whitefish; B-Pesanti, Anaconda; C-Reuter, Savage.
200 meters (24.81): Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 25.85; Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 26.06; Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 26.24; Kellan Wahl, Billings Central, 26.27; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 26.33; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 26.35; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 26.37; Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 26.48; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 26.5; Molly Molvig, Billings Central, 26.54; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 26.54.
AA-Wolff, Billings West, A-Ells, Whitefish, B-Stephanie Anderson, Cut Bank, 26.62; C-Fryberger, Charlo.
400 meters (54.62): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 57.98; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 59.03; Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 59.15; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 59.34; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 1:00.08; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 1:00.15; Rylee Boltz, Libby, 1:00.23; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 1:00.51; Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 1:00.54; Cerise Lee, Kalispell Flathead, 1:00.56.
AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Ells, Whitefish; B-Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 1:01.56; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.
800 meters (2:05.65): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 2:15.22; Carly Ryan, Helena, 2:18.56; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 2:19.24; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 2:19.96; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 2:20.26; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 2:22.82; Hailey Nielson, Butte, 2:23.33; Abby Kendrick, Missoula Hellgate, 2:23.44; Carly Cook, Laurel, 2:23.82; Tori Noland-Gillespie, Kalispell Flathead, 2;23.88.
AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Cook, Laurel; B-outside top 25; C-Paulson, Belt.
1,600 meters (4:43.51): Sage Brooks, Missoula Hellgate, 5:02.63; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 5:11; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 5:13; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 5:15.45; Natalie McCormick, Bozeman, 5:16.13; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 5:18.21; Ellie Hull, Bozeman, 5:20.34; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 5:21.04; Grace Gilbreth, Bozeman, 5:21.86; Emma Stolte, Townsend, 5:22.05.
AA-Brooks, Missoula Hellgate; A-Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 5:22.39; B-Stolte, Townsend; C-Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 5:26.97.
3,200 meters (10:23.21): Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 11:08.83; Sage Brooks, Missoula Hellgate, 11:16.34; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 11:17.67; Ellie Hull, Bozeman, 11:24.25; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 11:28.27; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 11:30.75; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 11:31.62; Abby Kendrick, Missoula Hellgate, 11:37.69; Natalie McCormick, Bozeman, 11:39.61; Lucia McCormick, Bozeman, 11:40.78.
AA-May, Missoula Hellgate; A-Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 11:47.68; B-Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 11:57.14; C-Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 11:53.27.
100 hurdles (14.11): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 14.58; Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 15.24; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 15.27; Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 15.44; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 15.51; Keara Burgess, Missoula Big Sky, 15.59; Kathyrn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 15.69; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 15.72; Taylor Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier, 15.74; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 15.84.
AA- Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-McGree, Butte Central; B-Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 16.36; C-McColly, Hinsdale.
300 hurdles (42.87): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 45.14; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 46.12; Keara Burgess, Missoula Big Sky, 46.14; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 46.57; Havyn Vandenacre, Townsend, 46.96; Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 47.34; Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 47.4; Sidney Gulick, Kalispell Glacier, 47.44; Audrey McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 47.49; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 47.51,
AA-Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 47.95; B-Vandenacre, Townsend; C-McColly, Hinsdale.
400-meter relay (47.56): Billings West, 49.33; Helena, 50.4; Whitefish, 50.6; Helena Capital, 50.67; Kalispell Flathead, 50.75; Billings Central, 50.76; Missoula Big Sky, 50.81; Billings Skyview, 50.91; Missoula Sentinel, 51.01; Dillon, 51.36.
AA-Billings West; A-Whitefish; B-Huntley Project, 51.4; C-Seeley-Swan, 51.65.
1,600-meter relay (3:52.46): Helena, 4:05.85; Kalispell Flathead, 4:05.85; Helena Capital, 4:09.4; Laurel, 4:09.42; Whitefish, 4:09.61; Missoula Sentinel, 4:10.2; Seeley-Swan, 4:12.9; Billings Skyview, 4:13.47; Manhttan, 4:13.79; Big Timber, 4:15.02.
AA-Helena; A-Laurel; B-Manhattan; C-Seeley-Swan.
Shot Put (47-6): Kylie Zimmer, Lewistown, 44-1.5; Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 42-2.5; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 40-0.75; Talen Rogers, Colstrip, 38-11.75; Aubrie Christman, Helena, 38-1.5; Kelsee Cummings, Whitewater, 37-8; Teigan Harper, Laurel, 37-5.75; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 37-2; Hannah Cooper, Huntley Project, 37-1.5; Jadyn Gackle, Fairview, 36-9.
AA-Christman, Kalispell Flathead; A-Zimmer, Lewistown; B-Whitedirt, Colstrip; C-Cummings, Whitewater.
Discus (157-8): Klaire Kovatch, Seeley-Swan, 159-3; Kylie Zimmer, Lewistown, 145-5; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 138-1.5; Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 130-4; Tristen Sedgwick, Huntley Project, 130-3; Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 130-3; Jadyn Gackle, Fairview, 122-4.5; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 121; Skylie Lefdahl, Malta, 120; Ali Merritt, Sidney, 118-7.
AA-Rebecca Eacker, Kalispell Flathead, 115-6; A-Zimmer, Lewistown; B-Sedgwick, Huntley Project; C-Kovatch, Seeley-Swan.
Javelin (156-11): Jenna Jordan, Corvallis, 127-6; Keeli Harris, Laurel, 127-2; Anja Jackson, Missoula Sentinel, 124-3; Emily Shumaker, Baker, 123-1; Paige Bartsch, Helena Capital, 123-1; Sorren Reese, Alberton-Superior, 120-11; Kenzie Williams, Kalispell Glacier, 120-8; Tristen Sedgwick, Huntley Project, 120; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 119-11; Hannah Cooper, Huntley Project, 119-9.
AA-Jackson, Missoula Sentinel; A-Jordan, Corvallis; B-Shumaker, Baker; C-Reese, Alberton-Superior.
High Jump (5-9 ½): Hannah Schonhoff, Bozeman, 5-6; Teagan Erickson, Saco, 5-5; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 5-5; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 5-5; Abbey Granbois, Culbertson, 5-4; Paige Bartsch, Helena Capital, 5-4; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 5-4; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 5-3; Jayden Nash, Missoula Sentinel, 5-3; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 5-3.
AA-Schonhoff, Bozeman; A-Wilde, Whitefish; B-Justine Lamb, Malta and Emily Cooley, Big Timber 5-2; C-Erickson, Saco.
Pole Vault (13-0): Emma Zimmerman, Billings West, 12-2; Libby Hansen, Helena Capital, 11-6; Tiana Carney, Glendive, 11-3.5; Summer Unger, Helena, 10-6; Kailen Herbstritt, Corvallis, 10-6; Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh, Helena Capital, 10-6; Madison Wahl, Glendive, 10-6; Rebekah Powell, Billings Central, 10-0; Jaymee Sheridan, Helena Capital, 10-0; Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 10-0; Laney Leeds, Laurel, 10-0.
AA-Zimmerman, Billings West; A-Carney, Glendive; B-Allie Reichner, Bigfork, 9-0; C-McColly, Hinsdale.
Long Jump (19-3 ¾): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 18-1; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 17-9; Peyton Janeway, Baker, 17-6; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 17-5.75; Ashton Lewis, Stevensville, 17-5.5; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 17-5.25; Perry Paffhausen, Missoula Hellgate, 17-3.5; Ella Moodry, Butte Central, 17-3; Aspen Giese, Fort Benton, 17-2.25; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 17-2.
AA-Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-McGree, Butte Central; B-Janeway, Baker; C-Giese, Fort Benton.
Triple Jump (39-9 ¼): Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 37-10. Audrey McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 35-8.75; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 35-8.5; Alix Mund, Missoula Hellgate, 35-6.5; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 35-5.5; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 35-5; Taylor Bridendine, Kalispell Glacier, 35-4; Peyton Janeway, Baker, 35-3.5; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 35-3.5; Gracey Willis, Laurel, 35-1.25.
AA-E. McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel; A-Shipman, Dillon; B-Murphy, Huntley Project and Janeway, Baker; C-Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 34-9.
