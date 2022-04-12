Top 10 Track and Field Rankings

Lists compiled from meet results submitted on athletic.net. State record times listed in parentheses. 

As of April 12, 2022

BOYS

100 meters (10.5): Thomas Carter, Helena Capital, 10.83; Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 10.96; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 10.98; Clint Ambuehl, Billings West, 11.09; Noah Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin, 11.1; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 11.15; Tanner Macy, Billings Senior, 11.17; Hudson Lembke, Missoula Sentinel, 11.17; Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 11.2; Christian Heck, Bozeman Gallatin, 11.22.

AA-T. Carter, Helena Capital; A-Webinger, Laurel; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola, 11.26; C-outside top 25.

200 meters (21.06): Thomas Carter, Helena Capital, 22.24; Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 22.55; Noah Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin, 22.96; Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 23.02; Dilen Barington-Miller, Billings Skyview, 23.26; Luke Sullivan, Helena Capital, 23.38; Luca Dombrovski, Missoula Loyola, 23.38; Garret Coley, Bozeman Gallatin, 23.39; Dylan Beaudin, Valley Christian, 23.41; Tanner Macy, Billings Senior, 23.43.

AA-Carter, Helena Capital; A-Clay Oven, Billings Central, 23.48; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola; C-Hoag, Seeley-Swan.

400 meters (47.52): Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 51.07; Clay Oven, Billings Central, 51.2; Garrett Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin, 51.98; Jeff Lillard, Kalispell Glacier, 52.12; Luke Sullivan, Helena Capital, 52.48; Michael Swan, Manhattan, 52.65; Garrett Nelson, Great Falls, 52.83; Colby Martinez, Columbus, 52.95; Nikolas Udstuen, Bozeman Gallatin, 52.98; Ben Shaules, Missoula Sentinel, 52.99.  

AA-Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Oven, Billings Central; B-Swan, Manhattan; C-Hoag, Seeley-Swan.

800 meters (1:50.22): Henry Ballinger, Helena Capital, 1:57.98; Jeremy Bockus, Browning, 1:59.00; Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 2:00.28; Daniel Wiltse, Missoula Hellgate, 2:00.83; Colin Shaules, Missoula Sentinel, 2:01.29; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 2:02.91; Alduran Takes Enemy, Hardin, 2:03.68; Seth Petsch, Billings West, 2:05.41; Gabe Felton, Kalispell Flathead, 2:05.8; Ian Harrison, Missoula Sentinel, 2:05.86.

AA-Ballinger, Helena Capital; A-Bockus, Browning; B-Jack Jensen, Bigfork, 2:06.22; C-Devin Bird, Fort Benton, 2:08.27.

1,600 meters (4:12.06): Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 4:25.13; Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 4:30.36; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 4:32.43; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 4:33.12; Henry Ballinger, Helena Capital, 4:35.12; Weston Brown, Bozeman, 4:35.79; Lane Cole, Hamilton, 4:35.95; Nathan Neil, Bozeman, 4:37.55; Colin Shaules, Missoula Sentinel, 4:37.88; Colter Purcell, Hamilton, 4:39.02.

AA-Ells, Kalispell Glacier; A-Cole, Hamilton; B-Kevin Graves, Huntley Project, 4:45.15; C-Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 4:39.38.

3,200 meters (9:04.35): Weston Brown, Bozeman, 9:50.48; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 9:53.12; Chase Green, Missoula Sentinel, 9:55.8; Samuel Nash, Belgrade, 10:08.39; MacGwyer Palmer, Great Falls, 10:09.16; Carson Steckelberg, Bozeman Gallatin, 10:14.84; Jacob Sriraman, Missoula Sentinel, 10:16.57; William Hyatt, Thompson Falls, 10:16.6; Jaxon Straus, Billings West, 10:16.81; Connor Neil, Bozeman, 10:18.75..

AA-Brown, Bozeman; A-Tayjon Joe, Hardin, 10:35.76; B-Hyatt, Thompson Falls; C-Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 10:20.25.

110 hurdles (14.14): Archie LaFurge, Great Falls CMR, 15.17; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 15.2; Garret Coley, Bozeman Gallatin, 15.24; Holt Downey, Butte, 15.3; Tyler Gilman, Bozeman Gallatin, 15.66; Morgan McClernan, Butte, 15.72; Jacob Sullivan, Billings West, 15.79; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 15.88; Fogaa Fatupaito, Billings Skyview, 15.94.

AA-LaFurge, Great Falls CMR; A-Wesley Tschacher, Laurel, 16.5; B-Morris, Jefferson; C-Samuel Bryant, Drummond, 16.67.

300 hurdles (37.66): Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 39.35; Tyler Gilman, Bozeman Gallatin, 41.41; Colter Petre, Helena, 41.72; Holt Downey, Butte, 42.07; Fogaa Fatupaito, Billings Skyview, 42.15; Jackson Simonson, Great Falls CMR, 42.27; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 42.28; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 42.34; Matthew Moreni, Helena Capital, 42.54; Dylan Root, Jefferson, 43.04.

AA-Gilman, Bozeman Gallatin, A-Anderson, Dillon, B-Morris, Jefferson, C-Chase Haines, Seeley-Swan, 43.24.

400-meter relay (41.48): Missoula Sentinel, 43.34; Laurel, 43.35; Kalispell Glacier, 43.9; Bozeman Gallatin, 43.91; Jefferson, 44.03; Missoula Loyola, 44.07; Kalispell Flathead, 44.25; Helena, 44.29; Great Falls CMR, 44.29; Billings West, 44.34.

AA-Missoula Sentinel; A-Laurel; B-Jefferson; Seeley-Swan, 45.27.

1600-meter relay (3:18.01): Bozeman Gallatin, 3:29.95; Billings West, 3:30.56; Helena Capital, 3:32.9; Missoula Sentinel, 3:33.57; Missoula Loyola, 3:34.00; Hamilton, 3:36.12; Kalispell Glacier, 3:37.93; Laurel, 3:38.31; Kalispell Flathead, 3:39.23; Missoula Hellgate, 3:39.37. 

AA-Bozeman Gallatin; A-Hamilton; B-Missoula Loyola; C-Manhattan Christian, 3:39.7.

Shot Put (68-0.5): Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 52-3.5; Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 51-2; Cash Salsbery, Malta, 49-10; JJ Triplett, Great Falls CMR, 47-11.5; Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 47-11; Forrest Suero, Helena, 47-7.5; Memphis Black, Belt, 47-6; Cade Van Vleet, Noxon, 47-4; Hunter Gum, Stevensville, 47-3.5; Tommy Nilson, Missoula Hellgate, 47-1.. 

AA-Triplett, Great Falls CMR; A-Burrows, Hamilton; B-Salsbery, Malta; C-McDonald, Seeley-Swan.

Discus (193-7): Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 161-6; Tyler Gann, Valley Christian, 150-11; Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 145-6; Layne Cooney, Missoula Hellgate, 144-0; Klayton Kovatch, Seeley-Swan, 143-11; Tommy Nilson, Missoula Hellgate, 142-7; Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 141-3; Memphis Black, Belt, 141-2; Cade Van Vleet, Noxon, 140-11; Jaxon Tucker, Billings West, 140-3.

AA-Cooney, Missoula Hellgate; A-Burrows, Hamilton; B-Rykal, Jefferson; C-McDonald, Seeley-Swan.

Javelin (213-4): Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, 189-10; Cameron Brusven, Plentywood, 181-5; Kellan Beller, Stevensville, 180-0; Reuben Hornby, Kalispell Glacier, 175-6; Tyson Rostad, Hamilton, 172-1; Marcus Evans, Helena, 170-8; Fogaa Fatupaito, Billings Skyview, 169-4; Jesse Meyer, Bozeman, 167-10; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 167-55; Tahuna Fatupaito, Billings Skyview, 165-1.

AA-Claunch, Billings West; A-Beller, Stevensville; B-Braden Morris, Jefferson, 156-9; C-Brusven, Plentywood.

High Jump (7-1.5): Porter Gibbs, Missoula Big Sky, 6-6; Rhett Reynolds, Shelby, 6-6; Toby Niederegger, Chinook, 6-4; Weston Means, Colstrip, 6-4; Payton Cates, Ronan, 6-3; Jake Genger, Jefferson, 6-2; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 6-0; Caleb Utter, Eureka, 6-0; Garrett Coley, Bozeman Gallatin, 6-0; Jasiah Hambira, Lustre Christian, 6-0; Gus Nunez, Great Falls CMR, 6-0; Nate Overby, Plentywood, 6-0; Jace Dunkel, Winnett-Grass Range, 6-0; Trey Andersen, Libby, 6-0; Cole Blatter, Harlowton-Ryegate, 6-0.

AA-Gibbs, Missoula Big Sky; A-Cates, Ronan; B-Reynolds, Shelby; C-Niederegger, Chinook.

Pole Vault (16-4): Cole Storlie, Glendive, 13-6; Alex Brisco, Helena Capital, 13-6; Stephen Bailey, Glasgow, 13-1; Carter Bartz, Livingston, 13-0; Dawson Lindeen, Huntley Project, 13-0; Luke Donally, Huntley Project, 13-0; Andy Williams, Helena Capital, 12-6; Garrett Meier, Columbus, 12-6; Jacob Miller, Billings Senior, 12-6; Jaric Sparks, Butte, 12-6; Gavin Vetter, Butte, 12-6; Jackson Tarum, Great Falls Central, 12-6.

AA-Brisko, Helena Capital; A-Storlie, Glendive; B-Bailey, Glasgow; C-Tarum, Great Falls Central.

Long Jump (23-8): Scott Klinker, Great Falls, 21-10.75; Carter White, Frenchtown, 21-6.5; Colby Martinez, Columbus, 21-6; Payton Kokot, Livingston, 21-4.25; Hunter Cronenwett, Helena Capital, 21-2.75; Colter Petre, Helena, 21-2.5; Connor Sullivan, Kalispell Glacier, 21-1; Holter Santos, Dillon, 21-0.5; Jeff Lillard, Kalispell Glacier, 20-11; Zach Cramer, Belgrade, 20-11.

AA-Klinker, Great Falls; A-White, Frenchtown; B-Martinez, Columbus; C-outside of top 25.

Triple Jump (48-9.5): Jasiah Hambira, Lustre Christian, 44-3; Dylan Zink, Kalispell Flathead, 43-1.75; Tate Kauffman, Kalispell Glacier, 42-10.5; Louis Sanders, Missoula Big Sky, 42-10; Payton Kokot, Livingston, 42-9.75; Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian, 42-4.25; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 42-2; Skeet Scharfe, Missoula Hellgate, 42-0; Gavin Grosenick, Great Falls CMR, 41-11.5; Caiden Sekuterski, Cascade, 41-10.5; Holter Santos, Dillon, 41-10.5.

AA-Zink, Kalispell Flathead; A-Kokot, Livingston; B-Seewald, Cut Bank; C-Hambira, Lustre Christian.

GIRLS

100 meters (12.19): Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.25; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 12.66; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 12.9; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 12.9; Halle Haber, Billings West, 12.91; Hadlea Fred, Missoula Big Sky, 12.95; Emilie Collins, West Yellowstone, 12.97; Jordan Cassidy, Belgrade, 12.97; Havyn Vandenacre, Townsend, 12.98; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 12.98.

AA-Wolff, Billings West; A-Kaitlyn Dantic, Laurel, 13.22; B-Boshart, Big Timber; C-Collins, West Yellowstone.

200 meters (24.81): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 26.11; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 26.31; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 26.33; Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 26.53; Hailey Burger, Helena Capital, 26.55; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 26.7; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 26.7; Emilie Collins, West Yellowstone, 26.81; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 26.97; Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 26.97.

AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 27.19; B-Boshart, Big Timber; C-Collins, West Yellowstone.

400 meters (54.62): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 58.56* (n/a); Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 59.46; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 59.88; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 1:00.17; Alexis Brauer, Billings Skyview, 1:01.78; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 1:01.87; Leela Ormsby, Billings Senior, 1:02.1; Mykayla Miller, Missoula Sentinel, 1:02.26; Emilie Crago, Great Falls CMR, 1:02.5; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 1:02.57.

AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Rylee Boltz, Libby, 1:03.11; B-Bradley, Colstrip; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.

*ran time at Arcadia Invitational in California, () best time in Montana

800 meters (2:05.65): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 2:18.11* (n/a); Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 2:19.83; Mykayla Miller, Missoula Sentinel, 2:24.34; Sophia Miller, Missoula Hellgate, 2:24.71; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 2:24.77; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 2:25.63; Carly Cook, Laurel, 2:26.88; Hadley Brown, Bozeman, 2:27.03; Rose Wiltse, Missoula Hellgate, 2:27.03; Alexis Brauer, Billings Skyview, 2:27.15.

AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Cook, Laurel; B-Iris McKean, Glasgow, 2:30.95; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.

*ran time at Arcadia Invitational in California, () best time in Montana

1,600 meters (4:43.51): Renae Parker, Jefferson, 5:21.05; Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 5:21.87; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 5:22.09; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 5:23.09; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 5:28.15; Stella Diaz, Missoula Hellgate, 5:30.11; Kaitlyn Skinner, Missoula Hellgate, 5:31.03; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 5:32.26; Isabel Munro, Missoula Hellgate, 5:35.46; Rose Wiltse, Missoula Hellgate, 5:36.31.

AA-Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead; A-Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 5:37.08; B-Parker, Jefferson; C-Samantha Fenley, Harlowton-Ryegate, 5:38.75.

3,200 meters (10:23.31): Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 10:33.36* (n/a), Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 10:43.38* (n/a), Renae Parker, Jefferson, 11:29.66; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 11:29.9; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 11:47.51; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 11:47.71; Luci McCormick, Bozeman, 11:51.94; Emma Stolte, Townsend, 11:54.64; Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 11:57.36; Ali Keith, Billings West, 12:06.19.

AA-May, Missoula Hellgate; A-Aragon, Hardin; B-Parker, Jefferson; C-Paulson, Belt.

*ran time at Arcadia Invitational in California, () best time in Montana

100 hurdles (14.11): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 14.91; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 15.28; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 15.58; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 16.09; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 16.11; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 16.2; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 16.22; Cienna Soens, Billings Skyview, 16.34; Rylee Armstrong, Lewistown, 16.37; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 16.78.

AA-Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-Armstrong, Lewistown; B-Murphy, Huntley Project; C-Kaul, Plentywood.

300 hurdles (42.87): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 43.35; Havyn Vandenacre, Townsend, 46.8; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 46.89; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 46.94; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 47.23; Rachel Plaster, Helena, 48.2; Kara Reed, Denton-Geyser-Stanford, 48.29; Brayli Reimer, Red Lodge, 48.59; Cienna Soens, Billings Skyview, 48.87; Claire Bucklin, Sunburst, 49.27.

AA-Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-Rylee Armstrong, Lewistown, 49.86; B-Vandenacre, Townsend; C-Reed, Denton-Geyser-Stanford.

400-meter relay (47.56): Billings West, 49.0; Helena, 49.95; Laurel, 50.72; Kalispell Flathead, 51.03; Anaconda, 51.34; Great Falls CMR, 51.36; Billings Skyview, 51.38; Billings Senior, 51.45; Missoula Big Sky, 51.6; Big Timber, 51.74.

AA-Billings West; A-Laurel; B-Anaconda; C-West Yellowstone, 52.73.

1,600-meter relay (3:52.46): Billings West, 4:14.44; Billings Skyview, 4:16.22; Kalispell Flathead, 4:17.35; Missoula Hellgate, 4:18.71; Helena, 4:19.01; Bozeman Gallatin, 4:19.05; Helena Capital, 4:20.67; Missoula Sentinel, 4:21.72; Great Falls CMR, 4:22.5; Laurel, 4:22.59.

AA-Billings West; A-Laurel B-Huntley Project, 4:24.38; C-Seeley-Swan, 4:29.95.

Shot put (47-6): Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 41-1; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 39-8; Tesse Kamps, Bozeman Gallatin, 38-5; Jenavieve Lynch, Bozeman, 37-4.5; Talen Rogers, Colstrip, 36-9.5; Trista Wililams, Florence, 36-4.5; Alison Jenkins, Billings Skyview, 36-1.5; Sydney Mattfeldt, Helena, 36-0; Sadie Smith, Frenchtown, 36-0; Raily Gliko, Belt, 35-9.

AA-Kamps, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Lewis, Corvallis; B-Whitedirt, Colstrip; C-Gliko, Belt.

Discus (157-0): Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 124-1; Torie Jamieson, Billings Senior, 121-9; Kaiya Graves, Laurel, 118-1; Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip; 114-2; Alanna Auch, Corvallis, 113-8; Ahmia Lords, Belt, 112-8; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 112-8; Alison Jenkins, Billings Skyview, 112-5; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 111-0; Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 110-4.

AA-Jamieson, Billings Senior; A-Botkin, Frenchtown; B-Whitedirt, Colstrip; C-Lords, Belt.

Javelin (156-11): Daeja Fike, Laurel, 130-10; Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 126-10; Sorren Reese, Superior, 125-9; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 123-1; Jessie Struna, Drummond, 121-9; Clara Fox, Bozeman, 121-4; Alysa Keller, Billings West, 121-4; Jaycee Erickson, Saco, 116-0; Taliana Miller, Kalispell Flathead, 114-9; Kya Wood, Kalispell Flathead, 114-7.

AA-Fox, Bozeman; A-Fike, Laurel; B-Emily Shumaker, Baker, 113-1; C-Reese, Superior.

High Jump (5-9.5): Hannah Schonhoff, Bozeman, 5-7; Audrey Sampsen, Plentywood, 5-5; Kennedy Moore, Kalispell Flathead, 5-5; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 5-4* (5-1), Canzas HisBadHorse, Colstrip, 5-4; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 5-3; Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 5-2; Teagan Erickson, Saco, 5-2; Remmi, Stanger, Eureka, 5-2; Emma Konen, Twin Bridges, 5-2.

AA-Schonhoff, Bozeman; A-Claire Hutchinson, Stevensville and Kyanna Jarvis, Havre, 5-0; B-HisBadHorse, Colstrip; C-Sampsen, Plentywood.

*set mark at Arcadia Invitational in California, () best mark in Montana

Pole Vault (13-0): Libby Hansen, Helena Capital, 11-6; Breauna Erickson, Conrad, 10-7; Madison Clause, Billings Skyview, 10-6; Brynn Wandle, Huntley Project, 10-6; Hannah Moses, Missoula Hellgate, 10-6; Teigan Taylor, Fairview, 10-0; Austin Long, Billings West, 10-0; Grace Stodddart, Bozeman, 10-0; Charlie Ham, Frenchtown, 9-6; Matija Pellandini, Billings Senior, 9-6; Annika Nehring, Helena, 9-6.

AA-Hansen, Helena Capital; A-Ham, Frenchtown, B-Erickson, Conrad; C-Taylor, Fairview.

Long Jump (19-3.75): Hailey Coey, Billings West, 18-6.5; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 18-2.75* (17-8); Perry Paffhausen, Missoula Hellgate, 17-5.5; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 17-2.5; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 17-1.5; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 16-10.5; Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 16-10; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 16-9.5; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 16-9.5; Kiera Sullivan, Kalispell Glacier, 16-9.

AA-Coey, Billings West; A-McGree, Butte Central; B-Cooley, Big Timber; C-Emily Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 16-4.5.

*set mark at Arcadia Invitational in California, () best mark in Montana

Triple Jump (39-9.25): Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 37-5; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 36-10; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 36-8; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 36-2; Mallory Tommerup, Plentywood, 35-2; Sydney Kolwyck, Bozeman Gallatin, 34-10; Mikayla Hall, Helena Capital, 34-8; Alix Mund, Missoula Hellgate, 34-6; Megan Carpenter, Helena Capital, 34-5; Teagan Erickson, Saco, 34-3.5; Mia Stephan, Kalispell Flathead, 34-3.5.

AA-Coey, Billings West; A-Shipman, Dillon; B-Emma McCauley, Jefferson, 33-3.25; C-Tommerup, Plentywood.

Tags

Load comments