High school track and field
Top 10 rankings
Lists compiled from meet results submitted on athletic.net. State record times listed in parentheses.
(As of April 26)
BOYS
100 meters (10.5): Thomas Carter, Helena Capital, 10.83; Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 10.96; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 10.98; Carter White, Frenchtown, 11.05; Clint Ambuehl, Billings West, 11.09; Noah Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin, 11.1; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 11.15; Tanner Macy, Billings Senior, 11.17; Hudson Lembke, Missoula Sentinel, 11.17; Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 11.19.
AA-Carter, Helena Capital; A-White, Frenchtown; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola, 11.26; C-Chase Fitzpatrick, Twin Bridges, 11.39.
200 meters (21.06): Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 22.09; Thomas Carter, Helena Capital, 22.24; Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 22.55; Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 22.71; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 22.84; Noah Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin, 22.96; Kaeden Sager, East Helena, 23.04; Luca Dombrowski, Missoula Loyola, 23.05; Dilen Barington-Miller, Billings Skyview, 23.26; Dylan Beaudin, Valley Christian, 23.31.
AA-Carter, Helena Capital; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola; C-Hoag, Seeley-Swan.
400 meters (47.52): Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 49.73; Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 50.2; Luca Dombrowski, Missoula Loyola, 51.01; Clay Oven, Billings Central, 51.2; Jake Turner, Kalispell Glacier, 51.22; Luke Sullivan, Helena Capital, 51.31; Nikolas Udstuen, Bozeman Gallatin, 51.32; Eli Taylor, Hamilton, 51.6; Brady Sheldon, Billings West, 51.64; Garrett Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin, 51.83.
AA-Turner, Kalispell Glacier; A-Oven, Billings Central; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola; C-Hoag, Seeley-Swan.
800 meters (1:50.22): Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 1:57.56; Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 1:57.62; Henry Ballinger, Helena Capital, 1:57.98; Colter Kirkland, Hamilton, 1:58.39; Lane Cole, Hamilton, 1:58.76; Jeremy Bockus, Browning, 1:59.00; Daniel Wiltse, Missoula Hellgate, 2:00.83; Seth Petsch, Billings West, 2:00.94; Colin Shaules, Missoula Sentinel, 2:01.29; Peter Rehberger, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:01.92.
AA-Crosby, Missoula Sentinel; A-Kirkland, Hamilton; B-Kevin Graves, Huntley Project 2:04.9; C-outside the top 25.
1,600 meters (4:12.06): Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 4:25.13; Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 4:26.14; Lane Cole, Hamilton, 4:29.62; Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 4:30.36; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 4:32.43; Weston Brown, Bozeman, 4:32.95; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 4:33.12; Jaxon Straus, Billings West, 4:33.24; Carson Steckelberg, Bozeman Gallatin, 4:33.74; Henry Ballinger, Helena Capital, 4:35.12.
AA-Ells, Kalispell Glacier; A-Wyche, Corvallis; B-Jack Jensen, Bigfork, 4:39.03; C-Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 4:39.38.
3,200 meters (9:04.35): Carson Steckelberg, Bozeman Gallatin, 9:47.07; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 9:47.43; Weston Brown, Bozeman, 9:50.48; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 9:53.12; Chase Green, Missoula Sentinel, 9:55.8; MacGwyer Palmer, Great Falls, 9:56.88; Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 9:58.98; Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 9:59.8; Samuel Nash, Belgrade, 10:01.49; Brody Romano, Helena Capital, 10:01.49.
AA-Steckelberg, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Wyche, Corvallis; B-William Hyatt, Thompson Falls, 10:16.6; C-Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 10:09.97.
110 hurdles (14.14): Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 14.84; Archie LaFurge, Great Falls CMR, 15.17; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 15.2; Garret Coley, Bozeman Gallatin, 15.24; Holt Downey, Butte, 15.3; Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, 15.42; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 15.51; Dylan Root, Jefferson, 15.51; Tyler Gilman, Bozeman Gallatin, 15.66; Isak Epperly, Bigfork, 15.69.
AA-LaFurge, Great Falls CMR; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Vandenacre, Townsend; C-outside of top 25.
300 hurdles (37.66): Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 39.35; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 40.59; Colter Petre, Helena, 40.8; Tyler Gilman, Bozeman Gallatin, 41.07; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 41.17; Holt Downey, Butte, 42.07; Fogaa Fatupaito, Billings Skyview, 42.15; Jackson Simonson, Great Falls CMR, 42.27; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 42.34; Bodie Smith, Whitefish, 42.37.
AA-Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, A-Anderson, Dillon, B-Morris, Jefferson, C-Chase Haines, Seeley-Swan, 43.24.
400-meter relay (41.48): Billings West, 43.0; Missoula Sentinel, 43.11; Kalispell Glacier, 43.13; Laurel, 43.35; Bozeman Gallatin, 43.55; Great Falls CMR, 43.57; Helena Capital, 43.57; Butte, 43.8; Jefferson, 44.03; Missoula Loyola, 44.07.
AA-Billings West; A-Laurel; B-Jefferson; C-outside of top 25.
1600-meter relay (3:18.01): Dillon, 3:29.83; Bozeman Gallatin, 3:29.95; Billings West, 3:30.56; Hamilton, 3:30.9; Helena Capital, 3:32.47; Missoula Sentinel, 3:33.57; Corvallis, 3:33.73; Missoula Loyola, 3:34.0; Seeley-Swan, 3:34.1; Whitefish, 3:36.25.
AA-Bozeman Gallatin; A-Dillon; B-Missoula Loyola; C-Seeley-Swan.
Shot Put (68-0.5): Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 54-0; Talon Holmquist, Whitefish, 52-8; Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 52-3.5; Josh Goleman, Helena, 51-11; Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 51-4; Cash Salsbery, Malta, 49-10; tommy Nilson, Missoula Hellgate, 49-9; Chaise Meyer, Missoula Big Sky, 48-5; Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 48-2; JJ Triplett, Great Falls CMR, 47-11.5.
AA-Goleman, Helena; A-Holmquist, Whitefish; B-Salsbery, Malta; C-VanVleet, Noxon.
Discus (193-7): Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 170-10; Callahan Hoffman, Dillon, 160-6; Tyler Gann, Valley Christian, 150-11; Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, 150-6; Tommy Nilson, Missoula Hellgate, 147-7; Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 145-6; Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 145-4; Layne Cooney, Missoula Hellgate, 145-1; Klayton Kovatch, Seeley-Swan, 143-11; Hunter Sharbono, Fairview, 143-3.
AA-Claunch, Billings West; A-Hoffman, Dillon; B-Rykal, Jefferson; C-McDonald, Seeley-Swan.
Javelin (213-4): Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, 189-10; Cameron Brusven, Plentywood, 181-5; Kellan Beller, Stevensville, 180-0; Reuben Hornby, Kalispell Glacier, 175-6; Cole Sandberg, Missoula Big Sky, 172-11; Tyson Rostad, Hamilton, 172-1; Aiden Nichols, Missoula Hellgate, 171-9; Marcus Evans, Helena, 170-8; Fogaa Fatupaito, Billings Skyview, 169-4; Jesse Meyer, Bozeman, 167-10.
AA-Claunch, Billings West; A-Beller, Stevensville; B-Kellen McClure, St. Ignatius, 167-5; C-Brusven, Plentywood.
High Jump (7-1.5): Porter Gibbs, Missoula Big Sky, 6-6; Rhett Reynolds, Shelby, 6-6; Toby Niederegger, Chinook, 6-4; Weston Means, Colstrip, 6-4; Payton Cates, Ronan, 6-4; George Bucklin, Bigfork, 6-4; Logan Nicholson, Deer Lodge, 6-4; Jake Genger, Jefferson, 6-2; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 6-2.
AA-Gibbs, Missoula Big Sky; A-Cates, Ronan; B-Reynolds, Shelby; C-Niederegger, Chinook.
Pole Vault (16-4): Taylor Searle, Hamilton, 14-1; Alex Brisko, Helena Capital, 14-0; Corbin Luce, Helena, 13-6; Cole Storlie, Glendive, 13-6; Carter Bartz, Livingston, 13-6; Luke Donally, Huntley Project, 13-3; Stephen Bailey, Glasgow, 13-1; Dawson Lindeen, Huntley Project, 13-0; Bridger Weirson, Missoula Big Sky, 13-0; Andy Williams, Helena Capital, 13-0.
AA-Brisko, Helena Capital; A-Searle, Hamilton; B-Donally, Huntley Project; C-Jackson Tarum, Great Falls Central, 12-6.
Long Jump (23-8): Carter White, Frenchtown, 22-6.5; Garret Coley, Bozeman Gallatin, 22-2.5; Scott Klinker, Great Falls, 21-10.75; Connor Sullivan, Kalispell Glacier, 21-8.5; Colby Martinez, Columbus, 21-6; Payton Kokot, Livingston, 21-4.25; Hunter Cronenwett, Helena Capital, 21-2.75; Colter Petre, Helena, 21-2.5; Dylan Snyder, Butte, 21-1.75; Dylan Zink, Kalispell Flathead, 21-1.5.
AA-Coley, Bozeman Gallatin; A-White, Frenchtown; B-Martinez, Columbus; C-Noah Wilson, Ennis, 20-11.
Triple Jump (48-9.5): Gabe Menicke, Whitefish, 45-5.5; Holter Santos, Dillon, 44-11; Tate Kauffman, Kalispell Glacier, 44-7; Jasiah Hambira, Lustre Christian, 44-3; Dylan Zink, Kalispell Flathead, 43-11; Louis Sanders, Missoula Big Sky, 42-10; Payton Kokot, Livingston, 42-9.75; John Pyron, Kalispell Glacier, 42-8.5; Carter Bullins, Kalispell Flathead, 42-6; Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian, 42-4.25. Tate Kauffman, Kalispell Glacier, 42-10.5; Louis Sanders, Missoula Big Sky, 42-10; Payton Kokot, Livingston, 42-9.75; Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian, 42-4.25;
AA-Kauffman, Kalispell Glacier; A-Menicke, Whitefish; B-Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 42-2; C-Hambira, Lustre Christian.
GIRLS
100 meters (12.19): Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.25; Hannah Moses, Missoula Hellgate, 12.62; Logan Todorovich, 12.63; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 12.63; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 12.66; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 12.68; Jordan Cassidy, Belgrade, 12.72; Abby Thompson, Billings Senior, 12.8; Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 12.81; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 12.81.
AA-Wolff, Billings West; A-Zetooney, Whitefish; B-Boshart, Big Timber; C-Emilie Collins, West Yellowstone, 12.97.
200 meters (24.81): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 25.5; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 25.58; Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 26.02; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 26.19; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 26.31; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 26.33; Hailey Burger, Helena Capital, 26.55; Isabelle Berry, Missoula Loyola, 26.64; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 26.7; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 26.72.
AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Kylie Konen, Dillon, 27.11; B-Boshart, Big Timber; C-Emilie Collins, West Yellowstone, 26.81.
400 meters (54.62): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 58.03; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 58.93; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 59.12; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 59.46; Hailey Burger, Helena Capital, 1:00.56; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 1:00.89; Alexis Brauer, Billings Skyview, 1:01.22; Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 1:01.38; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 1:01.87; Olivia Collins, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:01.98.
AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Zetooney, Whitefish; B-Bradley, Colstrip; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.
800 meters (2:05.65): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 2:17.82; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 2:19.83; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 2:20.53; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 2:21.32; Sophia Miller, Missoula Hellgate, 2:23.62; Hadley Brown, Bozeman, 2:24.32; Mykayla Miller, Missoula Sentinel, 2:24.34; Kaitlyn Skinner, Missoula Hellgate, 2:24.77; Carly Cook, Laurel, 2:26.88; Rose Wiltse, Missoula Hellgate, 2:27.03.
AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Cook, Laurel; B-Emma Stolte, Townsend, 2:27.79; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.
1,600 meters (4:43.51): Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 5:05.33; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 5:09.04; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 5:09.99; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 5:15.48; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 5:20.88; Renae Parker, Jefferson, 5:21.05; Claire Rutherford, Bozeman Gallatin, 5:21.65; Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 5:21.87; Emma Stolte, Townsend, 5:22.51; Ali Keith, Billings West, 5:22.71.
AA-Burns, Bozeman; A-Siri Erickson, Columbia Falls, 5:28.01; B-Parker, Jefferson; C-Paulson, Belt.
3,200 meters (10:23.31): Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 10:33.36* (n/a), Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 10:43.38* (n/a), Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 11:19.85; Renae Parker, Jefferson, 11:29.66; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 11:29.9; Luci McCormick, Bozeman, 11:30.86; Ali Keith, Billings West, 11:35.28; Claire Rutherford, Bozeman Gallatin, 11:44.13; Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 11:45.0; Isabel Munro, Missoula Hellgate, 11:47.49.
AA-May, Missoula Hellgate; A-Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 11:57.36; B-Parker, Jefferson; C-Paulson, Belt.
*ran time at Arcadia Invitational in California, () best time in Montana
100 hurdles (14.11): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 14.64; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 14.96; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 15.28; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 15.4; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 15.81; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 15.82; Mikayla Hall, Helena Capital, 16.08; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 16.11; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 16.2; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 16.22.
AA-Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-Shipman, Dillon; B-Murphy, Huntley Project; C-Kaul, Plentywood.
300 hurdles (42.87): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 45.35; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 45.7; Havyn Vandenacre, Townsend, 46.8; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 46.89; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 46.94; Mikayla Hall, Helena Capital, 47.14; Rachel Plaster, Helena, 47.3; Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 47.47; Sidney Gullick, Kalispell Glacier, 47.94; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 47.95.
AA-Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-Lewis, Corvallis; B-Vandenacre, Townsend; C-Kara Reed, Denton-Geyser-Stanford, 48.29.
400-meter relay (47.56): Billings West, 49.0; Helena, 49.35; Billings Skyview, 50.49; Laurel, 50.72; Dillon, 50.84; Helena Capital, 51.01; Kalispell Flathead, 51.03; Whitefish, 51.28; Anaconda, 51.34; Great Falls CMR, 51.36.
AA-Billings West; A-Laurel; B-Anaconda; C-outside the top 25.
1,600-meter relay (3:52.46): Helena, 4:07.17; Missoula Hellgate, 4:11.31; Helena Capital, 4:13.82; Billings Skyview, 4:13.92; Billings West, 4:14.44; Dillon, 4:15.96; Corvallis, 4:16.69; Kalispell Flathead, 4:17.35; Whitefish, 4:17.39; Kalispell Glacier, 4:18.18.
AA-Helena; A-Dillon; B-Bigfork, 4:19.38; C-outside the top 25.
Shot put (47-6): Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 41-1; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 40-3; Tesse Kamps, Bozeman Gallatin, 39-9.75; Sydney Mattfeldt, Helena, 39-1; Scout Nadeau, Bigfork, 37-8; Jenavieve Lynch, Bozeman, 37-4.5; Sadie Smith, Frenchtown, 36-11.25; Talen Rogers, Colstrip, 36-9.5; Trista Wililams, Florence, 36-4.5; Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 36-1.5; Alison Jenkins, Billings Skyview, 36-1.5.
AA-Kamps, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Lewis, Corvallis; B-Whitedirt, Colstrip; C-Raily Gliko, Belt, 35-9.
Discus (157-0): Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 124-1; Torie Jamieson, Billings Senior, 121-9; Kaiya Graves, Laurel, 118-6; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 118-5; Jenavieve Lynch, Bozeman, 117-3.5; Alanna Auch, Corvallis, 114-2; Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip; 114-2; Audrey Baker, Great Falls Central, 113-10.5; Tesse Kamps, Bozeman Gallatin, 113-8; Ahmia Lords, Belt, 112-8.
AA-Jamieson, Billings Senior; A-Botkin, Frenchtown; B-Whitedirt, Colstrip; C-Baker, Great Falls Central.
Javelin (156-11): Daeja Fike, Laurel, 134-10; Alyssa Keller, Billings West, 131-3; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 128-1; Jaycee Erickson, Saco, 128-0; Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 126-10; Sorren Reese, Superior, 125-9; Clara Fox, Bozeman, 124-9; Sadie Grove, Choteau, 121-10; Jessie Struna, Drummond, 121-9; Taliana Miller, Kalispell Flathead, 118-2.
AA-Keller, Billings West; A-Fike, Laurel; B-Grove, Choteau; C-Erickson, Saco.
High Jump (5-9.5): Hannah Schonhoff, Bozeman, 5-7; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 5-5.5; Audrey Sampsen, Plentywood, 5-5; Kennedy Moore, Kalispell Flathead, 5-5; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 5-4* (5-3), Canzas HisBadHorse, Colstrip, 5-4; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 5-3 Whitney Schlender, Bozeman Gallatin, 5-3; Jayden Nash, Missoula Sentinel, 5-3; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 5-3.
AA-Schonhoff, Bozeman; A-Wilde, Whitefish, 5-5.5; B-HisBadHorse, Colstrip; C-Sampsen, Plentywood.
*set mark at Arcadia Invitational in California, () best mark in Montana
Pole Vault (13-0): Libby Hansen, Helena Capital, 11-6; Hannah Moses, Missoula Hellgate, 11-1; Breauna Erickson, Conrad, 10-9; Madison Clause, Billings Skyview, 10-6; Brynn Wandle, Huntley Project, 10-6; Teigan Taylor, Fairview, 10-0; Austin Long, Billings West, 10-0; Grace Stodddart, Bozeman, 10-0; Charlie Ham, Frenchtown, 10-0; Matija Pellandini, Billings Senior, 10-0; Annika Nehring, Helena, 10-0.
AA-Hansen, Helena Capital; A-Ham, Frenchtown; B-Erickson, Conrad; C-Taylor, Fairview.
Long Jump (19-3.75): Hailey Coey, Billings West, 18-6.5; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 18-2.75* (17-10.25); Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 17-8; Perry Paffhausen, Missoula Hellgate, 17-5.5; Hadassah Wilson, Darby, 17-3; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 17-2.5; Akilah Kubi, Kalispell Flathead, 17-1.5; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 17-1.5; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 17-1.5; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 17-1.
AA-Coey, Billings West; A-Shipman, Dillon; B-Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 16-10; C-Wilson, Darby.
*set mark at Arcadia Invitational in California, () best mark in Montana
Triple Jump (39-9.25): Hailey Coey, Billings West, 37-9; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 37-8; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 36-11.75; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 36-8; Mallory Tommerup, Plentywood, 35-2; Emma McCauley, Jefferson, 35-0; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 34-11; Sydney Kolwyck, Bozeman Gallatin, 34-10; Mikayla Hall, Helena Capital, 34-8; Alix Mund, Missoula Hellgate, 34-6.
AA-Coey, Billings West; A-Shipman, Dillon; B-McCauley-Jefferson; C-Tommerup, Plentywood.
