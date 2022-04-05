Top 10 Track and Field Rankings
Lists compiled from meet results submitted on athletic.net. State record times listed in parentheses.
As of April 5, 2022
BOYS
100 meters (10.5): Taco Dowler, Billings West, 10.98; Tanner Macy, Billings Senior, 11.17; Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 11.2; Hudson Lembke, Missoula Sentinel, 11.2; Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 11.26; Thomas Carter, Helena Capital, 11.34; Evan Major, Belgrade, 11.34; Noah Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin, 11.37; Caden Dowler, Billings West, 11.38; Tristin Shanks, Great Falls CMR, 11.44.
AA-T. Dowler, Billings West; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola; C-outside top 25.
200 meters (21.06): Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 22.55; Luca Dombrovski, Missoula Loyola, 23.38; Tanner Macy, Billings Senior, 23.43; Carson Anderson, Helena, 23.52; Tyler Gilman, Bozeman Gallatin, 23.55; Thomas Carter, Helena Capital, 23.56; Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 23.57; Chase Morgan, Great Falls CMR, 23.62; Michael Emter, Jefferson, 23.64; Garrett Schmill, Frenchtown, 23.64.
AA-Macy, Billings Senior; A-Schmill, Frenchtown; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola; C-Hoag, Seeley-Swan.
400 meters (47.52): Clay Oven, Billings Central, 51.2; Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 51.52; Jeff Lillard, Kalispell Glacier, 52.12; Luke Sullivan, Helena Capital, 52.54; Garrett Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin, 52.61; Michael Swan, Manhattan, 52.65; Garrett Nelson, Great Falls, 52.83; Colby Martinez, Columbus, 52.95; Rafe Premo, Great Falls CMR, 53.22; Jackson Tarver, Great Falls CMR, 53.38.
AA-Lillard, Kalispell Glacier; A-Oven, Billings Central; B-Swan, Manhattan; C-Hoag, Seeley-Swan.
800 meters (1:50.22): Colin Shaules, Missoula Sentinel, 2:01.29; Alduran Takes Enemy, Hardin, 2:06.05; Ben Shaules, Missoula Sentinel, 2:06.6; Jeremy Bockus, Browning, 2:06.7; Nathan Niel, Bozeman, 2:06.94; Ben Steadman, Dillon, 2:07.52; Aaron French, Helena, 2:07.81; Samuel Jagodzinski, Billings Central, 2:08.32; Rex Hamling, Bozeman, 2:08.63; Trevor Grant, Troy, 2:08.79.
AA-C. Shaules, Missoula Sentinel; A-Takes Enemy, Hardin; B-Grant, Troy; C-Wyatt Story, Park City, 2:13.74.
1,600 meters (4:12.06): Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 4:25.13; Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 4:30.36; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 4:32.43; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 4:33.12; Henry Ballinger, Helena Capital, 4:35.12; Weston Brown, Bozeman, 4:35.79; Lane Cole, Hamilton, 4:35.95; Colter Purcell, Hamilton, 4:39.02; Chase Green, Missoula Sentinel, 4:39.09; MacGwyer Palmer, Great Falls, 4:39.26.
AA-Ells, Kalispell Glacier; A-Cole, Hamilton; B-outside of top 25; C-outside of top 25.
3,200 meters (9:04.35): Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 9:53.12; MacGwyer Palmer, Great Falls, 10:09.16; Carson Steckelberg, Bozeman Gallatin, 10:14.84; Jacob Sriraman, Missoula Sentinel, 10:16.57; Jaxon Straus, Billings West, 10:16.81; Samuel Nash, Belgrade, 10.18.72; Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 10:20.25; Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 10:24.59; Kevin Graves, Huntley Project, 10:29.54; Mason Moler, Billings West, 10:34.06.
AA-Harrington, Great Falls; A-Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 10:39.42; B-Graves, Huntley Project; C-Arthun, Manhattan Christian.
110 hurdles (14.14): Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 15.2; Holt Downey, Butte, 15.3; Archie LaFurge, Great Falls CMR, 15.37; Garret Coley, Bozeman Gallatin, 15.4; Morgan McClernan, Butte, 15.72; Jacob Sullivan, Billings West, 15.79; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 15.88; Nash Coley, Bozeman Gallatin, 16.08; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 16.1; Trey Schreder, Billings West, 16.27.
AA-Klumph, Missoula Sentinel; A-Wesley Tschacher, Laurel, 16.94; B-Morris, Jefferson; C-Chase Haines, Seeley-Swan, 17.12.
300 hurdles (37.66): Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 39.35; Tyler Gilman, Bozeman Gallatin, 41.41; Colter Petre, Helena, 41.72; Holt Downey, Butte, 42.07; Jackson Simonson, Great Falls CMR, 43.33; Morgan McClernan, Butte, 43.42; Chase Burrows, Laurel, 43.45; Dylan Root, Jefferson, 43.61; Nash Coley, Bozeman Gallatin, 43.72; Tuff Adams, Helena Capital, 43.74.
AA-Gilman, Bozeman Gallatin, A-Anderson, Dillon, B-Root, Jefferson, C-Spencer Lehnerz, Power, 43.92.
400-meter relay (41.48): Kalispell Glacier, 43.9; Bozeman Gallatin, 44.12; Missoula Sentinel, 44.19; Kalispell Flathead, 44.25; Helena, 44.29; Billings West, 44.34; Jefferson, 44.51; Dillon, 44.52; Billings Senior, 44.54; Frenchtown, 44.97.
AA-Kalispell Glacier; A-Dillon; B-Jefferson; Seeley-Swan, 46.29.
1600-meter relay (3:18.01): Helena Capital, 3:32.9; Missoula Sentinel, 3:34.56; Bilings West, 3:34.56; Bozeman Gallatin, 3:35.72; Hamilton, 3:36.12; Kalispell Glacier, 3:37.93; Frenchtown, 3:39.42; Helena, 3:39.96; Corvallis, 3:40.07; Great Falls, 3:40.71.
AA-Helena Capital; A-Hamilton; B-Shelby, 3:42.8; C-Seeley-Swan, 3:41.09.
Shot Put (68-0.5): Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 52-3.5; Cash Salsbery, Malta, 49-10; Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 48-6.5; Forrest Suero, Helena, 47-7.5; Memphis Black, Belt, 47-6; Hunter Gum, Stevensville, 47-3.5; Buren Walks Over Ice, Hardin, 46-4; David Pitman, Malta, 45-8.5; Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 45-6.5; Shel Osborne, Laurel, 45-6.
AA-Suero, Helena; A-Burrows, Hamilton; B-Salsbery, Malta; C-McDonald, Seeley-Swan.
Discus (193-7): Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 161-0; Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 145-6; Tom Nilson, Missoula Hellgate, 142-7; Klayton Kovatch, Seeley-Swan, 142-3; Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 141-3; Jaxon Tucker, Billings West, 140-3; Dane Byle, Fort Benton, 139-11; Tyler Gann, Valley Christian, 138-9; Memphis Black, Belt, 137-0.5; Chase Waters, Sidney, 135-2.
AA-Nilson, Missoula Hellgate; A-Burrows, Hamilton; B-Rykal, Jefferson; C-McDonald, Seeley-Swan.
Javelin (213-4): Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, 187-8; Cameron Brusven, Plentywood, 180-3; Kellan Beller, Stevensville, 180-0; Reuben Hornby, Kalispell Glacier, 175-6; Tyson Rostad, Hamilton, 172-1; Fogaa Fatupaito, Billings Skyview, 167-2; Tahuna Fatupaito, Billings Skyview, 165-0; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 163-2; Adam Balkenbush, Billings Central, 160-3; Colter Ball, Fort Benton, 158-3.
AA-Claunch, Billings West; A-Beller, Stevensville; B-Braden Morris, Jefferson, 156-9; C-Brusven, Plentywood.
High Jump (7-1.5): Rhett Reynolds, Shelby, 6-6; Weston Means, Colstrip, 6-4; Payton Cates, Ronan, 6-3; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 6-0; Caleb Utter, Eureka, 6-0; Garrett Coley, Bozeman Gallatin, 6-0; Izayah Brown, Great Falls CMR, 5-10; Cole Blatter, Harlowton, 5-10; Zach Cramer, Belgrade, 5-10; Kyler Fleming, Lewistown, 5-10; Collin Messer, Billings Central, 5-10; Devin Shelton, Frenchtown, 5-10; Mason Adams, Columbus, 5-10; Izak Longcake, East Helena, 5-10; Kyle Holter, Butte Central, 5-10; Aren Larson, Sidney, 5-10; Parker Buckley, Glendive, 5-10; Jacob Hutchison, Helena Capital, 5-10; Devron Brewer, Great Falls, 5-10; Tyler Moore, Great Falls CMR, 5-10.
AA-Coley, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Cates, Ronan; B-Reynolds, Shelby; C-Blatter, Harlowton.
Pole Vault (16-4): Cole Storlie, Glendive, 13-6; Stephen Bailey, Glasgow, 13-1; Dawson Lindeen, Huntley Project, 13-0; Luke Donally, Huntley Project, 13-0; Garrett Meier, Columbus, 12-6; Jacob Miller, Billings Senior, 12-6; Jaric Sparks, Butte, 12-6; Gavin Vetter, Butte, 12-6; Alex Brisko, Helena Capital, 12-6; Andrew Carmody, Hamilton, 12-0; Andy Williams, Helena Capital, 12-0; Ted Tryan, Glasgow, 12-0.
AA-Miller, Billings Senior, Sparks, Butte, Vetter, Butte, Brisko, Helena Capital; A-Storlie, Glendive; B-Bailey, Glasgow; C-Ty Leischner, Scobey and Devon Southland, Scobey, 11-6.
Long Jump (23-8): Scott Klinker, Great Falls, 21-10.75; Carter White, Frenchtown, 21-6.5; Colby Martinez, Columbus, 21-6; Hunter Cronenwett, Helena Capital, 21-2.75; Connor Sullivan, Kalispell Glacier, 21-1; Holter Santos, Dillon, 21-0.5; Jeff Lillard, Kalispell Glacier, 20-11; Michael Swan, Manhattan, 20-9.75; Dawson Sweat, Townsend, 20-9; Charles Adams, St. Ignatius, 20-9.
AA-Klinker, Great Falls; A-White, Frenchtown; B-Martinez, Columbus; C-outside of top 25.
Triple Jump (48-9.5): Dylan Zink, Kalispell Flathead, 43-1.75; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 42-2; Skeet Scharfe, Missoula Hellgate, 42-0; Caiden Sekuterski, Cascade, 41-10.5; Holter Santos, Dillon, 41-10.5; Jerome Entz, Sidney, 41-6.5; Jraden Hathaway, Great Falls, 41-5; Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian, 41-1.5; Gavin Grosenick, Great Falls CMR, 40-10.5; Carter White, Frenchtown, 40-9.5.
AA-Zink, Kalispell Flathead; A-Santos, Dillon; B-Seewald, Cut Bank; C-Amunrud, Manhattan Christian.
GIRLS
100 meters (12.19): Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.25; Halle Haber, Billings West, 12.91; Ela Bloyder, Billings West, 13.01; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 13.1; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 13.11; Abby Thompson, Billings Senior, 13.11; Abigail MacDonald, Great Falls, 13.11; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 13.11; Isabella Ping, Billings Senior, 13.14; Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 13.21.
AA-Wolff, Billings West; A-Kaitlyn Dantic, Laurel, 13.33; B-Boshart, Big Timber; C-VanDyken, Manhattan Christian.
200 meters (24.81): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 26.11; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 26.33; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 26.78; Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 26.97; Halle Haber, Billings West, 27.06; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 27.19; Claire Hutchison, Stevensville, 27.34; Jasmyn Murphy, Three Forks, 27.64; Kendyll Sommers, Helena, 27.92; Emilie Crago, Great Falls CMR, 27.98.
AA-Zentz, Helena; A-McGree, Butte Central; B-Boshart, Big Timber; C-VanDyken, Manhattan Christian.
400 meters (54.62): Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 59.88; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 1:00.85; Malea Egan, Colstrip, 1:02.66; Kendyll Sommers, Helena, 1:03.32; Madi Nelson, Hamilton, 1:03.38; Brynn Brower, Billings Skyview, 1:03.56; Makenzie Sheils, Columbus, 1:03.73; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 1:03.8; Peyton Walker, Kalispell Flathead, 1:04.03; Maddison Akins, Huntley Project, 1:04.36.
AA-Todorovich, Helena; A-Nelson, Hamilton; B-Egan, Colstrip; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.
800 meters (2:05.65): Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 2:19.83; Mykayla Miller, Missoula Sentinel, 2:24.34; Sophia Miller, Missoula Hellgate, 2:24.71; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 2:25.63; Hadley Brown, Bozeman, 2:27.03; Ruby Lorenz, Missoula Sentinel, 2:28.26; Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 2:28.74; Iris McKean, Glasgow, 2:30.95; Jazmin Gorder, Poplar, 2:32.65; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 2:32.89.
AA-Burns, Bozeman; A-Aragon, Hardin; B-McKean, Glasgow; C-Macy Williams, Drummond, 2:38.38.
1,600 meters (4:43.51): Renae Parker, Jefferson, 5:21.05; Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 5:21.87; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 5:23.09; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 5:28.03; Stella Diaz, Missoula Hellgate, 5:30.11; Kaitlyn Skinner, Missoula Hellgate, 5:31.03; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 5:32.26; Isabel Munro, Missoula Hellgate, 5:35.46; Rose Wiltse, Missoula Hellgate, 5:36.31; Luci McCormick, Bozeman, 5:36.64.
AA-May, Missoula Hellgate; A-Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 5:41.61; B-Parker, Jefferson; C-Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 5:45.36.
3,200 meters (10:23.31): Renae Parker, Jefferson, 11:48.69; Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 11:57.36; Ali Keith, Billings West, 12:06.19; Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 12:07.77; Claire Rutherford, Bozeman Gallatin, 12:08.66; Penelope Macfarlane, Bozeman Gallatin, 12:12.17; Jayden Woodland, Three Forks, 12:22.45; Toree Manning, Billings Skyview, 12:31.4; Mya Green, Scobey, 12:37.93; Kate Galindo, Bozeman, 12:39.68.
AA-Keith, Billings West; A-Aragon, Hardin; B-Parker, Jefferson; C-Green, Scobey.
100 hurdles (14.11): Hailey Coey, Billings West, 15.37; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 15.58; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 16.09; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 16.11; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 16.53; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 16.78; Cienna Soens, Billings Skyview, 16.95; Tatum Hull, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 17.17; Rylee Armstrong, Lewistown, 17.22; Lexi Thornton, Great Falls CMR, 17.42.
AA-Coey, Billings West; A-McGree, Butte Central; B-Murphy, Huntley Project; C-Kaul, Plentywood.
300 hurdles (42.87): Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 46.94; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 47.23; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 49.45; Cienna Soens, Billings Skyview, 49.77; Kara Reed, Denton-Geyser-Stanford, 50.17; Rylee Armstrong, Lewistown; 50.2; Jasmyn Murphy, Three Forks, 50.49; Carly Cook, Laurel, 51.16; Samantha Shiuchetti, Lewistown, 51.2; Beatrice Bentler, Billings Senior, 51.31.
AA-Sheridan, Helena Capital; A-Armstrong, Lewistown; B-Bradley-Colstrip; C-Kaul, Plentywood.
400-meter relay (47.56): Billings West, 49.0; Helena, 49.95; Big Timber, 51.74; Lewistown, 51.83; Billings Skyview, 51.94; Laurel, 52.25; Billings Senior, 52.32; Dillon, 52.82; Huntley Project, 52.83; Kalispell Flathead, 52.95.
AA-Billings West; A-Lewistown; B-Big Timber; C-Drummond, 55.53.
1,600-meter relay (3:52.46): Billings West, 4:14.44; Missoula Hellgate, 4:18.71; Helena, 4:19.01; Missoula Sentinel, 4:22.49; Hamilton, 4:23.55; Huntley Project, 4:24.38; Helena Capital, 4:24.6; Billings Skyview, 4:24.75; Billings Senior, 4:24.88; Bozeman, 4:24.95.
AA-Billings West; A-Hamilton; B-Huntley Project; C-Whitewater, 4:39.66.
Shot put (47-6): Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 41-1; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 39-8; Jenavieve Lynch, Bozeman, 36-7.5; Trista Wililams, Florence, 36-4.5; Alison Jenkins, Billings Skyview, 36-1.5; Sadie Smith, Frenchtown, 36-0; Tesse Kamps, Bozeman Gallatin, 35-9.5; Raily Gliko, Belt, 35-9; Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 35-5; Jaida Green, Helena Capital, 35-1.5.
AA-Lynch, Bozeman; A-Lewis, Corvallis; B-Whitedirt, Colstrip; C-Gliko, Belt.
Discus (157-0): Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 124-1; Torie Jamieson, Billings Senior, 119-10; Kaiya Graves, Laurel, 118-1; Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip; 114-2; Alanna Auch, Corvallis, 113-8; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 112-8; Ahmia Lords, Belt, 112-8; Alison Jenkins, Billings Skyview, 112-5; Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 110-4; Jenavieve Lynch, Bozeman, 109-11.
AA-Jamieson, Billings Senior; A-Botkin, Frenchtown; B-Whitedirt, Colstrip; C-Lords, Belt.
Javelin (156-11): Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 126-10; Sorren Reese, Superior, 125-9; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 123-1; Clara Fox, Bozeman, 121-4; Keke Davis, Missoula Hellgate, 114-0; Emily Shumaker, Baker, 113-1; Ella Moodry, Butte Central, 113-0; Jaycee Erickson, Saco, 111-9; Ashley Carroll, Shepherd, 111-3; Jessie Struna, Drummond, 109-1.
AA-Fox, Bozeman; A-Winkler, Hamilton; B-Shumaker, Baker; C-Reese, Superior.
High Jump (5-9.5): Hannah Schonhoff, Bozeman, 5-7; Canzas HisBadHorse, Colstrip, 5-4; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 5-3; Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 5-2; Audrey Sampsen, Plentywood, 5-2; Emma Konen, Twin Bridges, 5-2; Whitney Schlender, Bozeman Gallatin, 5-1; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 5-1; Madiyn Todorovich, Helena, 5-1; Brenna Berghold, Bozeman, 5-1.
AA-Schonhoff, Bozeman; A-Claire Hutchinson, Stevensville, 5-0; B-HisBadHorse, Colstrip; C-Sampsen, Plentywood, Emma Konen, Twin Bridges.
Pole Vault (13-0): Breauna Erickson, Conrad, 10-7; Brynn Wandle, Huntley Project, 10-6; Austin Long, Billings West, 10-0; Libby Hansen, Helena Capital, 10-0; Charlie Ham, Frenchtown, 9-6; Grace Stoddart, Bozeman, 9-6; Madison Clause, Billings Skyview, 9-6; Hannah Moses, Missoula Hellgate, 9-6; Hannah Christman, Huntley Project, 9-0; Landrie Anderson, Missoula Sentinel, 9-0; Reghan Skogen, Helena, 9-0; Abbie Morledge-Hampton, Billings Senior, 9-0.
AA-Long, Bililngs West; A-Ham, Frenchtown, B-Erickson, Conrad; C-Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 8-6.
Long Jump (19-3.75): Logan Todorovich, Helena, 17-8; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 17-2.5; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 16-10.5; Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 16-10; Kiera Sullivan, Kalispell Glacier, 16-9; Maliyah Hicks, Great Falls, 16-8; Samantha Peila, Miles City, 16-7.5; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 16-7; Emma McCarthy, Great Falls CMR, 16-5; Hannah Schonhoff, Bozeman, 16-4.
AA-Todorovich, Helena; A-McGree, Butte Central; B-Cooley, Big Timber; C-Claire Bucklin, Sunburst, 16-3.75.
Triple Jump (39-9.25): Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 37-5; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 36-10; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 34-11.75; Mia Stephan, Kalispell Flathead, 34-3.5; Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 34-0.75; Zoey Morast, Dillon, 34-0.5; Tatum Hull, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 33-11.5; Abigail MacDonald, Great Falls, 33-10; Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 33-9.5; Annaleis Sloan, Miles City, 33-7.75.
AA-Coey, Billings West; A-Shipman, Dillon; B-Emma McCauley, Jefferson, 33-2.25; C-Hull, Chester-Joplin-Inverness.
