High school track and field
Top 10 rankings
Lists compiled from meet results submitted on athletic.net. State record times listed in parentheses.
(Through May 2)
BOYS
100 meters (10.5): Thomas Carter, Helena Capital, 10.83; Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 10.96; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 10.98; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 11.03; Carter White, Frenchtown, 11.05; Clint Ambuehl, Billings West, 11.09; Noah Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin, 11.1; Tanner Macy, Billings Senior, 11.17; Hudson Lembke, Missoula Sentinel, 11.17; Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 11.19.
AA-Carter, Helena Capital; A-Webinger, Laurel; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola; C-Ethan Triplett, Belt, 11.36.
200 meters (21.06): Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 22.04; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 22.06; Thomas Carter, Helena Capital, 22.24; Jackson Hensley, Kalispell Glacier, 22.49; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 22.51; Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 22.55; Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 22.71; Tanner Macy, Billings Senior, 22.84; Beau Dantic, Laurel, 22.88; Kaden Sager, East Helena, 22.89.
AA-Dowler, Billings West; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola; C-Hoag, Seeley-Swan.
400 meters (47.52): Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 49.73; Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 50.14; Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 50.2; Luca Dombrowski, Missoula Loyola, 51.01; Michael Swan, Manhattan, 51.09; Clay Oven, Billings Central, 51.2; Rafe Premo, Great Falls CMR, 51.21; Jake Turner, Kalispell Glacier, 51.22; Luke Sullivan, Helena Capital, 51.31; Nikolas Udstuen, Bozeman Gallatin, 51.32.
AA-Premo, Great Falls CMR; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola; C-Hoag, Seeley-Swan.
800 meters (1:50.22): Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 1:55.21; Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 1:56.69; Lane Cole, Hamilton, 1:57.15; Colter Kirkland, Hamilton, 1:57.21; Colin Shaules, Missoula Sentinel, 1:57.29; Nathan Neil, Bozeman, 1:57.79; Henry Ballinger, Helena Capital, 1:57.98; Luke Sullivan, Helena Capital, 1:58.12; Daniel Wiltse, Missoula Hellgate, 1:58.96; Jeremy Bockus, Browning, 1:59.00.
AA-Crosby, Missoula Sentinel; A-Cole, Hamilton; B-outside the top 25; C-outside the top 25.
1,600 meters (4:12.06): Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 4:25.13; Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 4:26.14; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 4:26.64; MacGwyer Palmer, Great Falls, 4:26.92; Lane Cole, Hamilton, 4:29.62; Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 4:30.36; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 4:32.43; Weston Brown, Bozeman, 4:32.95; Jaxon Straus, Billings West, 4:33.24; Carson Steckelberg, Bozeman Gallatin, 4:33.74.
AA-Ells, Kalispell Glacier; A-Wyche, Corvallis; B-Brandon Emineth, Red Lodge, 4:35.03; C-outside top 25.
3,200 meters (9:04.35): Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 9:30.89; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 9:32.7; Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 9:37.28; Carson Steckelberg, Bozeman Gallatin, 9:47.07; Weston Brown, Bozeman, 9:50.48; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 9:53.12; MacGwyer Palmer, Great Falls, 9:53.68; Jaxon Straus, Billings West, 9:54.28; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 9:57.37; Mason Moler, Billings West, 9:55.49.
AA-Ells, Kalispell Glacier; A-Wyche, Corvallis; B-Peyton Summers, Wolf Point, 10:08.7; C-Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 10:09.97.
110 hurdles (14.14): Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 14.36; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 14.84; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 14.99; Archie LaFurge, Great Falls CMR, 14.99; Garret Coley, Bozeman Gallatin, 15.24; Holt Downey, Butte, 15.29; Dylan Root, Jefferson, 15.34; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 15.37; Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, 15.42; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 15.46.
AA-Crews, Missoula Sentinel; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Root, Jefferson; C-outside of top 25.
300 hurdles (37.66): Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 39.35; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 40.23; Tyler Gilman, Bozeman Gallatin, 40.31; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 40.47; Colter Petre, Helena, 40.49; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 41.34; Bodie Smith, Whitefish, 41.68; Fogaa Fatupaito, Billings Skyview, 41.72; Gage Norslein, Lewistown, 41.73; Holt Downey, Butte, 41.73.
AA-Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, A-Anderson, Dillon, B-Morris, Jefferson, C-Chase Haines, Seeley-Swan, 42.21.
400-meter relay (41.48): Missoula Sentinel, 42.78; Laurel, 42.93; Kalispell Glacier, 42.97; Billings West, 43.0; Bozeman Gallatin, 43.55; Great Falls CMR, 43.57; Helena Capital, 43.57; Butte, 43.77; Billings Senior, 43.84; Jefferson, 44.03.
AA-Missoula Sentinel; A-Laurel; B-Jefferson; C-outside of top 25.
1600-meter relay (3:18.01): Dillon, 3:26.64; Helena Capital, 3:28.42; Missoula Sentinel, 3:29.33; Bozeman Gallatin, 3:29.95; Billings West, 3:30.56; Hamilton, 3:30.9; Columbia Falls, 3:33.72; Corvallis, 3:33.73; Whitefish, 3:33.93; Missoula Loyola, 3:34.0.
AA-Helena Capital; A-Dillon; B-Missoula Loyola; C-Seeley-Swan, 3:34.1.
Shot Put (68-0.5): Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 55-0.25; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 54-0; Talon Holmquist, Whitefish, 53-6; Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 52-3.5; Josh Goleman, Helena, 51-11; Stran Selman, Huntley Project, 50-9; Cash Salsbery, Malta, 49-10; Tommy Nilson, Missoula Hellgate, 49-9; Forrest Suero, Helena, 49-8.5; Chaise Meyer, Missoula Big Sky, 49-6.5.
AA-Goleman, Helena; A-Holmquist, Whitefish; B-Selma, Huntley Project; C-McDonald, Seeley-Swan.
Discus (193-7): Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 170-10; Callahan Hoffman, Dillon, 165-8; Tyler Gann, Valley Christian, 150-11; Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, 150-7; Dane Byle, Fort Benton, 150-0; Memphis Black, Belt, 150-0; Cash Salsbery, Malta, 149-4; Tommy Nilson, Missoula Hellgate, 148-3; Danny Sirmon, Missoula Sentinel, 145-10; Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 145-6.
AA-Claunch, Billings West; A-Hoffman, Dillon; B-Salsbery, Malta; C-McDonald, Seeley-Swan.
Javelin (213-4): Cameron Brusven, Plentywood, 197-6^; Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, 189-10; Kellan Beller, Stevensville, 180-0; Aiden Nichols, Missoula Hellgate, 178-1; Reuben Hornby, Kalispell Glacier, 175-6; Cole Sandberg, Missoula Big Sky, 172-11; Marcus Evans, Helena, 172-9; Tyson Rostad, Hamilton, 172-1; Fogaa Fatupaito, Billings Skyview, 169-4; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 168-2.
AA-Claunch, Billings West; A-Beller, Stevensville; B-Kellen McClure, St. Ignatius, 167-5; C-Brusven, Plentywood.
^ top 10 in the nation
High Jump (7-1.5): Porter Gibbs, Missoula Big Sky, 6-7; Rhett Reynolds, Shelby, 6-6; Toby Niederegger, Chinook, 6-4; Weston Means, Colstrip, 6-4; Payton Cates, Ronan, 6-4; George Bucklin, Bigfork, 6-4; Logan Nicholson, Deer Lodge, 6-4; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 6-4; Kyle Holter, Butte Central, 6-4; Jake Genger, Jefferson, 6-2; Payton Kokot, Livingston, 6-2; Nate Overby, Plentywood, 6-2.
AA-Gibbs, Missoula Big Sky; A-Cates, Ronan and Holter, Butte Central; B-Reynolds, Shelby; C-Niederegger, Chinook.
Pole Vault (16-4): Alex Brisko, Helena Capital, 15-0; Cole Storlie, Glendive, 14-9; Taylor Searle, Hamilton, 14-1; Carter Bartz, Livingston, 14-0; Corbin Luce, Helena, 14-0; Bridger Weirson, Missoula Big Sky, 13-6; Luke Donally, Huntley Project, 13-3; Stephen Bailey, Glasgow, 13-3.
AA-Brisko, Helena Capital; A-Storlie, Glendive; B-Donally, Huntley Project; C-Devon Southland, Scobey and J.P. Braut, Scobey, 13-0.
Long Jump (23-8): Carter White, Frenchtown, 22-6.5; Garret Coley, Bozeman Gallatin, 22-2.5; Scott Klinker, Great Falls, 21-10.75; Cameron Brusven, Plentywood, 21-10.25; Payton Kokot, Livingston, 21-9; Connor Sullivan, Kalispell Glacier, 21-8.5; Jase Applebee, Bozeman, 21-7.5; Colby Martinez, Columbus, 21-6; Porter Gibbs, Missoula Big Sky, 21-5.5; Skyler Peterson, Cut Bank, 21-5.5.
AA-Coley, Bozeman Gallatin; A-White, Frenchtown; B-Martinez, Columbus; C-Brusven, Plentywood.
Triple Jump (48-9.5): Gabe Menicke, Whitefish, 45-5.5; Holter Santos, Dillon, 44-11; Tate Kauffman, Kalispell Glacier, 44-7; Noah Wilson, Ennis, 44-5; Jasiah Hambira, Lustre Christian, 44-3; Carter White, Frenchtown, 44-1; Caiden Sekuterski, Cascade, 43-11; Dylan Zink, Kalispell Flathead, 43-11; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 43-8.25; Payton Kokot, Livingston, 43-8.
AA-Kauffman, Kalispell Glacier; A-Menicke, Whitefish; B-Seewald, Cut Bank; C-Wilson, Ennis.
GIRLS
100 meters (12.19): Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.06; Hannah Moses, Missoula Hellgate, 12.62; Logan Todorovich, 12.63; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 12.63; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 12.66; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 12.68; Jordan Cassidy, Belgrade, 12.72; Abby Thompson, Billings Senior, 12.8; Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 12.81; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 12.81.
AA-Wolff, Billings West; A-Zetooney, Whitefish; B-Boshart, Big Timber; C-Emilie Collins, West Yellowstone, 12.97.
200 meters (24.81): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 25.5; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 25.58; Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 25.93; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 26.19; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 26.31; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 26.33; Ally Sempf, Columbia Falls, 26.41; Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 26.46; Hailey Burger, Helena Capital, 26.55; Alyse Aby, Laurel, 26.63.
AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Sempf, Columbia Falls; B-Boshart, Big Timber; C-Emilie Collins, West Yellowstone, 26.81.
400 meters (54.62): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 57.4; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 58.93; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 59.12; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 59.46; Hailey Burger, Helena Capital, 59.8; Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 59.83; Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 59.9; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 1:00.44; Alyse Aby, Laurel, 1:00.72; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 1:00.76.
AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Ells, Whitefish; B-Chloe Raats, Bigfork, 1:01.4; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.
800 meters (2:05.65): Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 2:17.6; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 2:17.82; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 2:17.97; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 2:18.48; Emma Stolte, Townsend, 2:19.86; Ruby Lorenz, Missoula Sentinel, 2:20.07; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 2:20.48; Sophia Miller, Missoula Hellgate, 2:22.24; Kaitlyn Skinner, Missoula Hellgate, 2:22.61; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 2:22.69.
AA-Burns, Bozeman; A-Carly Cook, Laurel, 2:26.88; B-Stolte, Townsend; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.
1,600 meters (4:43.51): Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 5:05.33; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 5:06.19; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 5:08.18; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 5:09.04; Emma Stolte, Townsend, 5:14.03; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 5:15.48; Renae Parker, Jefferson, 5:21.05; Claire Rutherford, Bozeman Gallatin, 5:21.65; Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 5:21.87; Stella Diaz, Missoula Hellgate, 5:22.69.
AA-Burns, Bozeman; A-Siri Erickson, Columbia Falls, 5:26.13; B-Stolte, Townsend; C-Paulson, Belt.
3,200 meters (10:23.31): Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 10:33.36* (10:41.74), Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 10:43.38* (n/a), Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 11:06.49; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 11:14.55; Luci McCormick, Bozeman, 11:30.86; Renae Parker, Jefferson, 11:33.36; Ali Keith, Billings West, 11:35.28; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 11:35.76; Emma Stolte, Townsend, 11:44.11; Claire Rutherford, Bozeman Gallatin, 11:44.13.
AA-May, Missoula Hellgate; A-Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 11:57.36; B-Parker, Jefferson; C-Paulson, Belt.
*ran time at Arcadia Invitational in California, () best time in Montana
100 hurdles (14.11): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 14.64; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 14.96; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 15.26; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 15.38; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 15.4; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 15.81; Havyn Vandenacre, Townsend, 15.81; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 15.82; Rylee Armstrong, Lewistown, 16.02; Mikayla Hall, Helena Capital, 16.08.
AA-Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-Shipman, Dillon; B-Vandenacre, Townsend; C-Kaul, Plentywood.
300 hurdles (42.87): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 45.35; Havyn Vandenacre, Townsend, 45.35; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 45.43; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 45.7; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 46.32; Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 46.32; Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 46.37; Sidney Gulick, Kalispell Glacier, 46.79; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 46.89; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 46.94.
AA-Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-Shipman, Dillon; B-Vandenacre, Townsend; C-Claire Bucklin, Sunburst, 47.76.
400-meter relay (47.56): Billings West, 49.0; Helena, 49.06; Billings Skyview, 50.36; Laurel, 50.68; Whitefish, 50.75; Dillon, 50.84; Missoula Sentinel, 50.91; Helena Capital, 50.94; Kalispell Flathead, 51.03; Billings Senior, 51.18.
AA-Billings West; A-Laurel; B-Anaconda, 51.34; C-outside the top 25.
1,600-meter relay (3:52.46): Helena, 4:02.37; Whitefish, 4:07.35; Billings Skyview, 4:09.51; Missoula Hellgate, 4:11.31; Laurel, 4:11.66; Helena Capital, 4:12.81; Kalispell Glacier, 4:14.3; Billings West, 4:14.44; Billings Senior, 4:14.81; Seeley-Swan, 4:15.56.
AA-Helena; A-Whitefish; B-Big Timber, 4:17.26; C-Seeley-Swan.
Shot put (47-6): Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 41-5; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 40-3; Sydney Mattfeldt, Helena, 40-2; Tesse Kamps, Bozeman Gallatin, 39-9.75; Emma Brensdal, Plentywood, 39-1; Carolyne Christoffersen, Froid-Lake, 38-11.5; Talen Rogers, Colstrip, 38-7.75; Jenavieve Lynch, Bozeman, 37-8.5; Scout Nadeau, Bigfork, 37-8.
AA-Mattfeldt, Helena; A-Lewis, Corvallis; B-Whitedirt, Colstrip; C-Christoffersen, Froid-Lake.
Discus (157-0): Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 132-10; Torie Jamieson, Billings Senior, 123-9; Alanna Auch, Corvallis, 123-9; Emma Brensdal, Plentywood, 123-9; Kaiya Graves, Laurel, 122-1; Cloe Kalanick, Fort Benton, 119-3; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 118-5; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 118-0; Jenavieve Lynch, Bozeman, 117-3.5; Avari Batt, Missoula Big Sky, 116-3.
AA-Jamieson, Billings Senior; A-Botkin, Frenchtown; B-Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 114-2; C-Brensdal, Plentywood.
Javelin (156-11): Alyssa Keller, Billings West, 134-11; Daeja Fike, Laurel, 134-10; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 128-1; Jaycee Erickson, Saco, 128-0; Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 126-10; Ashley Carroll, Shepherd, 126-0; Sorren Reese, Superior, 125-9; Clara Fox, Bozeman, 124-9; Sadie Grove, Choteau, 121-10; Ella Moodry, Butte Central, 121-9.
AA-Keller, Billings West; A-Fike, Laurel; B-Carroll, Shepherd; C-Erickson, Saco.
High Jump (5-9.5): Hannah Schonhoff, Bozeman, 5-7; Audrey Sampsen, Plentywood, 5-6; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 5-5.5; Kennedy Moore, Kalispell Flathead, 5-5; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 5-4* (5-3), Canzas HisBadHorse, Colstrip, 5-4; Jayden Nash, Missoula Sentinel, 5-4; Teagan Erickson, Saco, 5-4; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 5-3 Whitney Schlender, Bozeman Gallatin, 5-3; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 5-3.
AA-Schonhoff, Bozeman; A-Wilde, Whitefish, 5-5.5; B-HisBadHorse, Colstrip; C-Sampsen, Plentywood.
*set mark at Arcadia Invitational in California, () best mark in Montana
Pole Vault (13-0): Libby Hansen, Helena Capital, 12-3; Hannah Moses, Missoula Hellgate, 11-1; Breauna Erickson, Conrad, 11-0; Madison Clause, Billings Skyview, 10-8; Brynn Wandle, Huntley Project, 10-6; Charlie Ham, Frenchtown, 10-6; Teigan Taylor, Fairview, 10-0; Austin Long, Billings West, 10-0; Grace Stodddart, Bozeman, 10-0; Matija Pellandini, Billings Senior, 10-0; Annika Nehring, Helena, 10-0; Alexis Dvorak, Billings West, 10-0; Hannah Sempf, Columbia Falls, 10-0.
AA-Hansen, Helena Capital; A-Ham, Frenchtown; B-Erickson, Conrad; C-Taylor, Fairview.
Long Jump (19-3.75): Hailey Coey, Billings West, 18-8.5; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 18-2.75* (18-2); Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 17-8; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 17-7.5; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 17-6.5; Emily Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 17-6.25; Perry Paffhausen, Missoula Hellgate, 17-5.5; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 17-4.75; Hadassah Wilson, Darby, 17-3; Akilah Kubi, Kalispell Flathead, 17-1.5; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 17-1.5; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 17-1.5.
AA-Coey, Billings West; A-Shipman, Dillon; B-Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 16-10; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.
*set mark at Arcadia Invitational in California, () best mark in Montana
Triple Jump (39-9.25): Hailey Coey, Billings West, 37-9; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 37-8; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 37-0.5; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 36-8; Teagan Erickson, Saco, 35-11.5; Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 35-8.25; Layne Kearns, Hamilton, 35-5.25; Mallory Tommerup, Plentywood, 35-2; Emma McCauley, Jefferson, 35-0; Rylee Armstrong, Lewistown, 34-11.5.
AA-Coey, Billings West; A-Shipman, Dillon; B-McCauley-Jefferson; C-Erickson, Saco.
