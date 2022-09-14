The Montana High School Association Executive Board met on Monday to discuss items on their agenda.
The board approved the movement of the 2023 MHSA State AA-B Track and Field Meet from Gallatin High School to Butte’s Bulldog Memorial Stadium.
Dates for the meet will be May 26-27.
The MSHA board and staff noted the size of the track and field facility at Gallatin High School as a chief concern for the move.
Basketball’s shot clock installation in MSHA gyms for the upcoming season was also discussed in the meeting.
Schools will use a shot clock for varsity and sub-varsity games for the 2022-2023. If a school does not a have a shot clock installed, the school is required to contact both the MSHA and the opponents. Those games can be played without a shot clock.
In gyms with shot clocks installed, those games are required to be played with shot clocks utilized. Starting in the 2023-2024 season, schools without a shot clock will not be allowed to host games.
Also starting in 2023-2023, there will be a change in the Master Basketball Schedule procedure. A maximum of 14 games for each school will be scheduled for each school by the Master Basketball Committee. Four remaining non-conference games will be scheduled by the each school.
They also approved a change to allow the sixth-place finishers from the Eastern C Divisional track meet to qualify for state.
