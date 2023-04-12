High school track and field

Top 10 rankings

Lists compiled from meet results submitted on athletic.net. State record times listed in parentheses.

(Through April 12)

BOYS

100 meters (10.5): Thomas Carter, Helena Capital, 10.93; Hudson Lembke, Missoula Sentinel, 11.12; Kash Goicoechea, Kalispell Glacier, 11.17; Tanner Macy, Bililngs Senior, 11.19; Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 11.2; Hayden Opitz, Helena Capital, 11.23; Karsen Beitz, Missoula Sentinel, 11.24; Adam Ryland-Davis, Helena, 11.25; Ryan Dierenfield, Billings Skyview, 11.25; Lance Baumgart, Helena Capital, 11.29.

AA-Carter, Helena Capital; A-Carter White, Frenchtown, 11.32; B-outside the overall top 25; C-Hoag, Seeley-Swan.

200 meters (21.06): Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan; 22.38; Thomas Carter, Helena Capital, 22.45; Lance Baumgart, Helena Capital, 22.79; Tanner Macy, Billings Senior, 22.87; Jared Felten, Billings Senior, 22.9; Malaki Simpson, Columbia Falls, 22.96; Carter White, Frenchtown, 23.03; Hayden Opitz, Helena Capital, 23.17; James Byron, Helena Capital, 23.26; Kort Lehman, Missoula Hellgate, 23.27.

AA-Carter, Helena Capital; A-Simpson, Columbia Falls; B-Luca Dombrowski, Missoula Loyola, 23.66; C-Hoag, Seeley-Swan.

400 meters (47.52): Jackson Tarver, Great Falls CMR, 51.13; Brady Kolendich, Missoula Sentinel, 51.43; Clay Oven, Billings Central, 51.5; Jeff Lillard, Kalispell Glacier, 51.52; Kohbe Smith, Glendive, 52.05; Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 52.42; Derek Criddle, Corvallis, 52.59; Jackson Walker, Kalispell Flathead, 53.11; Garrett Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin, 53.15; Randon Richman, Shelby, 53.19.

AA-Tarver, Great Falls CMR; A-Oven, Billings Central; B-Richman, Shelby; C-Hoag, Seeley-Swan.

800 meters (1:50.22): Henry Ballinger, Helena, 1:55.35; Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 1:56.5; Daniel Wiltse, Missoula Hellgate, 1:56.79; Aaron French, Helena, 1:57.24; Evan Bennett, Hamilton, 1:59.99; Hunter Bailey, Baker, 2:01.29; Tyler Avery, Kalispell Glacier, 2:01.87; Kasen Kastner, Kalispell Flathead, 2:02.64; Ben Shaules, Missoula Sentinel, 2:03.22; Aidan Brown, Belgrade, 2:04.01.

AA-Ballinger, Helena; A-Bennett, Hamilton; B-Bailey, Baker; C-Thomas Oylear, 2:05.4, Broadus.

1,600 meters (4:12.06): Weston Brown, Bozeman, 4:21.5; Nathan Neil, Bozeman, 4:22.28; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 4:24.83; Jaxon Straus, Bililngs West, 4:27.93; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 4:28.47; Carson Steckelberg, Bozeman Gallatin, 4:31.56; Mason Moler, Billings West, 4:32.88; Evan Bennett, Hamilton, 4:33.04; Tyler Inabnit, Missoula Sentinel, 4:37.27; Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 4:37.51.

AA-Brown, Bozeman; A-Bennett, Hamilton; B-Peyton Summers, Wolf Point, 4:42.78; C-Thomas Oylear, Broadus, 4:37.68.

3,200 meters (9:04.35): Weston Brown, Bozeman, 8:48.24*; Nathan Neil, Bozeman, 8:50.26*; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 9:14.7*; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 9:44.28; Carson Steckelberg, Bozeman Gallatin, 9:53.93; Quinn Newman, Missoula Sentinel, 9:59.03; Jaxon Straus, Billings West, 10:00.86; Mason Moler, Billings West, 10:01.08; Kenyon Popiel, Bozeman, 10:02.04; Luke Mest, Jefferson, 10:02.39.

*ran time at Arcadia Invitational in California, () best time in Montana

AA-Brown, Bozeman; A-Taylor Doleac, Hamilton, 10:04.67; B-Mest, Jefferson; C-Thomas Oylear, Broadus, 10:10.76.

110 hurdles (14.14): Merek Mihelish, Helena Capital, 14.55; Corbin Weltzien, Missoula Hellgate, 14.98; Nash Coley, Bozeman Gallatin, 15.06; Ethan Anderson, Kalispell Glacier, 15.31; Aiden Read, Corvallis, 15.43; Rowley Dupras, Missoula Big Sky, 15.64; Gavin Mow, Helena Capital, 15.8; Mitchell Fogelson, Billings West, 15.8; Evan Barnes, Kalispell Glacier, 15.91; Aidan Martin, Bozeman Gallatin, 15.91.

AA-Mihelish, Helena Capital; A-Read, Corvallis; B-Dylan Root, Jefferson, 16.18; C-Bergen Mysse, Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap, 16.03.

300 hurdles (37.66): Nash Coley, Bozeman Gallatin, 40.23; Colter Petre, Helena, 41.2; Merek Mihelish, Helena Capital, 41.55; Ethan Anderson, Kalispell Glacier, 41.73; Fogaa Fatupaito, Billings Skyview, 41.79; Evan Barnes, Kalispell Glacier, 42.35; Mitchell Fogelsong, Billings West, 42.44; Aiden Read, Corvallis, 42.51; Rance Hamilton, Manhattan Christian, 42.57; Brody Hardy, Frenchtown, 42.6.

AA-Coley, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Read, Corvallis; B-Caleb Stosich, Big Timber, 43.54; C-Hamilton, Manhattan Christian.

400-meter relay (41.48): Kalispell Glacier, 43.49; Dillon, 43.79; Frenchtown, 43.9; Bozeman Gallatin, 43.99; Billings Senior, 44.09; Billings West, 44.11; Hamilton, 44.28; Missoula Sentinel, 44.4; Great Falls, 44.49; Kalispell Flathead, 44.85.

AA-Kalispell Glacier; A-Dillon; B-Jefferson, 45.04; C-outside the overall top 25.

1600-meter relay (3:18.01): Bozeman Gallatin, 3:27.36; Hamilton, 3:32.76; Billings West, 3:33.55; Dillon, 3:34.75; Manhattan Christian, 3:35.16; Missoula Hellgate, 3:36.94; Kalispell Flathead, 3:37.05; Columbia Falls, 3:37.06; Missoula Big Sky 3:37.18; Helena Capital, 3:37.51.

AA-Bozeman Gallatin; A-Hamilton; B-Jeferson, 3:41.25; C-Manhattan Christian.

Shot Put (68-0.5): Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 56-1.5; Jacob Anderson, Billings West, 51-5; Jack Murray, Bozeman Gallatin, 50-3; Christian Wolfe, Lewistown, 50-2; Henry Sellards, Kalispell Glacier, 50-1.25; Cole Dawes, Helena Capital, 49-11.5; Hunter Gum, Stevensville, 49-3; Barrett Hageman, Helena Capital, 48-10; Alex Shields, Missoula Hellgate, 48-5; Dylan Christman, Helena, 48-4.5.

AA-Anderson, Billings West; A-Burrows, Hamilton; B-Beau Meyer, Missoula Loyola, 46-9.5; C-Memphis Black, Belt, 47-5.

Discus (193-7): Anthony Okes, Great Falls CMR, 165-4.5; Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 165-4; Bryce Grebe, Melstone, 160-2; Memphis Black, Belt, 155-4; Barrett Hageman, Helena Capital, 153-0; Aiden Krause, Kalispell Glacier, 150-5.5; Sean Zimmer, Lewistown, 147-6; Hunter Sharbono, Fairview, 146-7; Ben Parks, Missoula Hellgate, 142-0; Hunter Keys, Laurel, 141-11.

AA-Okes, Great Falls CMR; A-Burrows, Hamilton; B-outside the overall top 25; C-Grebe, Melstone.

Javelin (213-4): Aiden Nichols, Missoula Hellgate, 174-3; Levi Reynoso, Corvallis, 170-0; Gideon Boswell, Corvallis, 166-0; Shaun Liechty, Missoula Sentinel, 165-3; Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 163-8; Fogaa Fatupaito, Billings Skyview, 163-1; Vaughn Miller, Glasgow, 162-6; Timber Nilson, Missoula Hellgate, 161-5; Teagan Wahl, Glendive, 161-3; Tristian Hiller, Great Falls CMR, 160-7.

AA-Nichols, Missoula Hellgate; A-Reynoso, Corvallis; B-Miller, Glasgow; C-Andrew Tallon, Philipsburg, 151-1.

High Jump (7-1.5): Weston Means, Lockwood, 6-4; Hunter Preston, Missoula Hellgate, 6-4; Porter Gibbs, Missoula Big Sky, 6-4; Aayden Simmons, Helena, 6-4; Sam Henderson, Butte Central, 6-2; William Hollensteiner, Kalispell Flathead, 6-2; Rowley Dupras, Missoula Big Sky, 6-2; Derek Criddle, Corvallis, 6-2; Jaxan Lieberg, Helena, 6-2; Jasiah Hambira, Lustre Christian, 6-2.

AA-Preston, Missoula Hellgate and Gibbs, Missoula Big Sky and Simmons, Helena; A-Means, Lockwood; B-Quinn Lue, Florence, 6-0; C-Hambira, Lustre Christian.

Pole Vault (16-4): Taylor Searle, Hamilton, 14-1; Luke Donally, Huntley Project, 14-0; Joey Sandberg, Missoula Big Sky, 13-6; McKalester Johns, Billings West, 13-0; Nathan Adams, Manhattan Christian, 12-7; Blaine Downing, Saco, 12-6; Micah Dawe, Missoula Big Sky, 12-6; Andy Williams, Helena Capital, 12-6; Daniel Stevens, Sidney, 12-6; Ty Leischner, Scobey, 12-6; Cameron Tobiness, Butte, 12-6; Sean Kennedy, Billings Skyview, 12-6.

AA-Sandberg, Missoula Big Sky; A-Searle, Hamilton; B-Donally, Huntley Project; C-Adams, Manhattan Christian.

Long Jump (23-8): Kohbe Smith, Glendive, 22-2.5; Brody Thornsberry, Kalispell Flathead, 21-11; Scott Klinker, Great Falls, 21-8; Rafe Spring, Bozeman Gallatin, 21-6.5; Clay Oven, Billings West, 21-6.5; Kyle Holter, Butte Central, 21-6.25; Jasiah Hambira, Lustre Christian, 21-5.75; Carter White, Frenchtown, 21-5.5; Jeff Lillard, Kalispell Glacier, 21-1.5; Xander Pugh, Nashua, 21-0.

AA-Thornsberry, Kalispell Flathead; A-Smith, Glendive; B-outside the overall top 25; C-Hambira, Lustre Christian.

Triple Jump (48-9.5): Scott Klinker, Great Falls, 44-0; Sam Henderson, Butte Central, 43-11; Caiden Sekuterski, Cascade, 43-8; Porter Gibbs, Missoula Big Sky, 42-9; Jasiah Hambira, Lustre Christian, 42-8.75; Jacob Dolezal, Kalispell Flathead, 42-4; Kohbe Smith, Glendive, 42-3; Rowley Dupras, Missoula Big Sky, 42-3; Cameron Tobiness, Butte, 41-11; Carter White, Frenchtown, 41-10.5.

AA-Klinker, Great Falls; A-Henderson, Butte Central; B-outside the overall top 25; C-Sekuterski, Cascade.

GIRLS

100 meters (12.08): Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 12.3; Myley Bronaugh, Billings Skyview, 12.6; Olivia Collins, Bozeman Gallatin, 12.63; Grace Ekness, Shepherd, 12.71; Abby Thompson, Billings Senior, 12.77; Angel-lalelei Martin, Billings Skyview, 12.79; Brynn Wandle, Huntley Project, 12.83; Natalia Antonucci, Bozeman Gallatin, 12.84; Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 12.87; Malea Egan, Colstrip, 12.94.

AA-Roberts, Billings Skyview; A-Zetooney, Whitefish; B-Ekness, Shepherd; C-Brooke Reuter, Savage, 13.02.

200 meters (24.75): Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 26.15; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 26.16*; Olivia Collins, Bozeman Gallatin, 26.64; Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 26.71; Taylee Chirrick, Roberts, 26.8; Claire Hutchison, Stevensville, 26.96; Natalia Antonucci, Bozeman Gallatin, 26.98; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 27.01; Hailey Burger, Helena Capital, 27.06; Aby Thompson, Billings Senior, 27.09.

*ran time at Arcadia Invitational in California, () best time in Montana

AA-Roberts, Billings Skyview; A-Ells, Whitefish; B-Cori Coombe, Joliet, 27.21; C-Chirrick, Roberts.

400 meters (54.62): Breanna Smith, Missoula Sentinel, 59.61; Jenna Ellis, Hamilton, 1:01.06; Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 1:01.12; Alexis Brauer, Billings Skyview, 1:01.92; Leela Ormsby, Billings Senior, 1:01.93; Carly Cook, Laurel, 1:02.09; Peyton Walker, Kalispell Flathead, 1:02.43; Claire Hutchison, Stevensville, 1:02.54; Ashlyn Graham, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:02.6; Lillian Boyd, Seeley-Swan, 1:02.73.

AA-Smith, Missoula Sentinel; A-Ellis, Hamilton; B-Makenzie Sheils, Columbus, 1:03.28; C-VanDyken, Manhattan Christian.

800 meters (2:05.65): Sophia Miller, Missoula Hellgate, 2:22.03; Mia Handran, Scobey, 2:22.76; Kaitlyn Skinner, Missoula Hellgate, 2:23.37; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 2:24.59; Rose Wiltse, Missoula Hellgate, 2:25.17; Carly Cook, Laurel, 2:25.39; Grace Stewart, Belgrade, 2:25.75; Tanae Baker, Glasgow, 2:25.82; Ruby Lorenz, Missoula Sentinel, 2:26.65; Jamison Molloy, Missoula Hellgate, 2:26.67.

AA-Miller, Missoula Hellgate; A-Cook, Laurel; B-Baker, Glasgow, 2:46.75; C-Handran, Scobey.

1,600 meters (4:43.51): Claire Rutherford, Bozeman Gallatin, 5:21.62; Karis Brightwings-Pease, Hardin, 5:30.28; Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 5:31.19; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 5:35.54; Siri Erickson, Columbia Falls, 5:35.55; Nomi Friedman, Bozeman, 5:36.34; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 5:37.57; Emily See, Glasgow, 5:38.25; Malia Bradford, Missoula Sentinel, 5:38.27; Shelbi LaBrie, Whitewater, 5:38.63.

AA-Rutherford, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Brightwings-Pease, Hardin; B-See, Glasgow; C-Kaul, Plentywood.

3,200 meters (10:23.31): Claire Rutherford, Bozeman Gallatin, 11:26.71; Lucia McCormick, Bozeman, 11:8.45; Malia Bradford, Missoula Sentinel, 11:47.85; Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 11:52.07; Emily See, Glasgow, 12:04.11; Serena Sproles, Bozeman, 12:07.86; Madelaine Jellison, Kalispell Flathead, 12:13.63; Mya Green, Scobey, 12:14.68; Karis Brightwings-Pease, Hardin, 12:14.82; Amara Auch, Corvallis, 12:17.21.

AA-Rutherford, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Aragon, Hardin; B-See, Glasgow; C-Green, Scobey.

100 hurdles (14.11): Logan Todorovich, Helena, 15.4*; Cienna Soens, Billings Skyview, 16.02; Piper Jette, Billings Senior, 16.22; Alivia Rinehart, Kalispell Flathead, 16.51; Charlize Davis, Billings Skyview, 16.6; Mikayla Hall, Helena Capital, 16.63; Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 16.65; Gracelee Banna, Missoula Big Sky, 16.68; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 16.8; Myley Bronaugh, Billings Skyview, 16.91.

*ran time at Arcadia Invitational in California, () best time in Montana

AA-Todorovich, Helena; A-Lewis, Corvallis; B-Emma McCauley, Jefferson, 17.2; C-Kaul, Plentywood.

300 hurdles (42.87): Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 45.89; Taylee Chirrick, Roberts, 47.03; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 47.69; Aizalyn Flaten, Great Falls CMR, 48.51; Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 48.54; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 48.58; Bailey Gable, Kalispell Glacier, 48.59; Isabelle Berry, Missoula Loyola, 48.69; Cienna Soens, Billings Skyview, 48.75; Hope Gonsioroski, Baker, 48.84.

AA-Sheridan, Helena Capital; A-Lewis, Corvallis; B-Berry, Missoula Loyola; C-Chirrick, Roberts.

400-meter relay (47.55): Bozeman Gallatin, 49.94; Billings Skyview, 50.31; Billings West, 50.48; Whitefish, 50.52; Kalispell Flathead, 50.99; Lewistown, 51.32; Manhattan Christian, 51.7; Missoula Sentinel, 51.72; Kalispell Glacier, 51.8; Havre, 51.87.

AA-Bozeman Gallatin; A-Whtiefish; B-outside of the overall top 25; C-Manhattan Christian.

1,600-meter relay (3:52.46): Billings West, 4:08.52; Billings Skyview, 4:10.74; Corvallis, 4:12.37; Whitefish, 4:12.5; Bozeman Gallatin, 4:13.01; Laurel, 4:14.11; Kalispell Flathead, 4:17.86; Helena Capital, 4:18.71; Billings Senior, 4:18.77; Hamilton, 4:18.8.

AA-Billings West; A-Corvallis; B-Big Timber, 4:28.82; C-Scobey, 4:25.75.

Shot put (47-6): Tesse Kamps, Bozeman Gallatin, 38-11; Rae Smart, Billings Skyview, 38-10.5; Kai Johnson, Kalispell Glacier, 37-11; Sadie Smith, Frenchtown, 37-9; Scout Nadeau, Bigfork, 37-7; Natalie Ellis, Missoula Big Sky, 37-1; Natalie Fisher, White Sulphur Springs, 37-1; Maggie Hillis, Laurel, 37-0.5; Carolyne Christoffersen, Froid-Lake, 36-4.5; Talen Rogers, Colstrip, 36-4.5.

AA-Kamps, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Smith, Frenchtown; B-Nadea, Bigfork; C-Fisher, White Sulphur Springs.

Discus (157-0): Kaiya Graves, Laurel, 121-1; Torie Jamieson, Billings Senior, 118-2; Emma Brensdal, Plentywood, 114-6; Tesse Kamps, Bozeman Gallatin, 113-3.5; Alexis Deming, Plains, 113-3; Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 112-5.5; MaKenna Harmon, Billings Senior, 112-0; Abigail Barrett, Augusta, 109-9; Abby Thompson, Billings Senior, 109-8; McKenna Storment, Missoula Hellgate, 109-1.

AA-Jamieson, Billings Senior; A-Graves, Laurel; B-Deming, Plains; C-Brensdal, Plentywood.

Javelin (156-11): Alysa Keller, Bililngs West, 147-5^; Daeja Fike, Laurel, 141-2; Clara Fox, Bozeman, 137-2; Ashley Carroll, Shepherd, 133-0; Jaeli Jenkins, Bozeman Gallatin, 128-10; Ava Dierolf, Bozeman Gallatin, 123-10; Taliana Miller, Kalispell Flathead, 122-9; Jessie Struna, Drummond, 122-1; Brianna Linday, Laurel, 120-0; Bentley Bertolino, Roberts, 117-7.

AA-Keller, Billings West; A-Fike, Laurel; B-Carroll, Shepherd; C-Struna, Drummond.

^top 10 mark in the nation

High Jump (5-9.5): Audrey Sampsen, Plentywood, 5-4; Kennedy Moore, Kalispell Flathead, 5-4; Brenna Berghold, Bozeman, 5-2; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 5-2*; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 5-2*; Avery Gerdes, Huntley Project, 5-2; Rylee Boltz, Libby, 5-2; Emilee Searle, Hamilton, 5-1; Jaidyn Pevey, Kalispell Glacier, 5-1.

*mark recorded at Arcadia Invitational in California, () best jump in Montana

AA-Moore, Kalispell Flathead; A-Boltz, Libby; B-Gerdes, Huntley Project; C-Sampsen, Plentywood.

Pole Vault (13-0): Austin Long, Billings West, 11-0; Charlie Ham, Frenchtown, 10-6; Annika Nehring, Helena, 10-6; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 10-0; Chesnee Lawerence, Hamilton, 10-0; Megan Frank, Glendive, 10-0; Abbie Morledge-Hampton, Billings Senior, 10-0; Abigail Ingraham, Billings West, 10-0; Alexis Dvorak, Billings West, 10-0; Breauna Erickson, Conrad, 9-11.

AA-Long, Billings West; A-Ham, Frenchtown; B-Erickson, Conrad; C-Kaul, Plentywood.

Long Jump (19-3.75): Logan Todorovich, Helena, 18-2.75*; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 17-9*; Reghan Skogen, Helena, 17-2; Kyesha Farmer, Great Falls, 17-1; Karys Camp, Kalispell Glacier, 17-0; Emily Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 16-10.5; Zeason Schaffer, Broadus, 16-10; Saraya Afrank, Baker, 16-9.75; Akilah Kubi, Kalispell Flathead, 16-9; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 16-8.5; Taylee Chirrick, Roberts, 16-8.5.

*mark recorded at Arcadia Invitational in California, () best jump in Montana

AA-L. Todorovich, Helena; A-Kylie Konen, Dillon, 16-3.5; B-Afrank, Baker; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.

Triple Jump (39-9.25): Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 37-4.5; Afton Wride, Kalispell Flathead, 35-8.5; Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 35-4; Kyesha Farmer, Great Falls, 34-9; Macy Tjedle, Fairview, 34-8.25; Karys Camp, Kalispell Glacier, 34-8; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 34-6.25; Mia Stephan, Kalispell Flathead, 34-4.5; Taevyn Beaudin, Valley Christian, 34-3.5; Leina Ulutoa, Ronan, 34-3.

AA-Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel; A-Ulutoa, Ronan; B-Cori Coombe, Joliet, 34-0; C-VanDyken, Manhattan Christian.