BOZEMAN — Record-setting track and field athletes Weston Brown of Bozeman and Brooke Reuter of Savage are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for May for their dramatic performances at the state meets over Memorial Day Weekend.

They are the final Athletes of the Year for the 2022-23 high school sports year.

Brown, a Princeton University signee, capped his high school career by shattering a seven-year-old all-class state record in the 1,600 (4:10.68) and winning the 3,200-meter race as well. Brown also placed runner-up in the 800.

He carries a 4.1 grade-point average and was the 2022 Montana Gatorade honoree in boys cross country after securing the AA state title. He also raced to an eighth-place finish at Nike Cross Nationals in the fall. During the indoor season, he won the mile and 3,000 meters at the STCU West Coast Indoor Track & Field Championships and opened his outdoor season placing 14th in a personal best 3,200 time (8:48.24) at the annual Arcadia Invitiational in California against a national field of competitors.

Reuter, a junior at Savage, was equally dominant at the state meet, setting Class C girls records in the 100 (12.35) and 200 (25.33) meters as she swept both titles. It was her third consecutive victory in the 100 and second in three years in the 200, the same as the number of times she has lowered each respective record. At the 2023 meet in Laurel, Reuter actually had the second-best qualifying heat time in the girls 100, but the top time was wind-aided and Reuter backed up her performance by winning the final the next day.

The sprinter competed in seven events (100, 200, 400, long jump, triple jump, plus relays) over the weekend, making the podium in all of them and added 29 points from her individual events to Savage's third-place performance, earning the Warriors their first trophy.

For 406 MT Sports, it was a record-setting month in another way: We received an all-time high of 232 submissions for Athletes of the Month in May with many worthy nominees. The award will return in the fall.