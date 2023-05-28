Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

One of my favorite parts of a state track meet are the smiles — they're everywhere.

Yes, you see state champions smiling on top of the podium, but they aren't the only ones. Plenty of athletes that won't get much recognition came home with notable performances, whether it was a PR, earning all-state for the first time, or simply getting another medal.

Yet, one of the biggest smiles I saw on Saturday at the Class AA state track meet in Butte came from Gallatin's Jack Clark.

Clark finished as a decorated unified athlete winning three medals in all and after winning a 100-meter race on Saturday, it was smiles all around, especially as he was surrounded by his fellow medalists.

"I'm a state champion," Clark said. "I ran quick, like a flash. My friends did great too."

And how did it feel to stand atop the podium, in front of a packed Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte? "Like I'm No. 1. The No. 1 champion," Clark said.

I love attending state track meets because you know at some point, you'll see something special. But the unified events are my personal favorite and I sincerely hope to see the MHSA add even more events in the future.

The world can always use more opportunities to smile.

The best TEAMS win

Cliches are cliches for a reason, because they tend to be true. It might be cliche to say that culture is important, but as we saw this weekend, culture is everything.

Whether it was the Helena High girls, the Capital boys, or even the Jefferson boys in Class B — those teams which each won state titles — talked about track as a team sport, not a sport of individuals.

It's one thing to say. It's quite another to do it and the Bengals, Bruins, Panthers, and probably every other team that won a state title in track and field mastered it in some way, shape or form.

"Motivation is one thing," Helena girls head coach Jesse Zentz said. "Coaches can motivate all they want, but (kids) have to be inspired and that comes from within and not only on an individual level, but within a team and they (the Helena girls) truly inspire each other."

The inspiration Zentz is alluding too was on full display for the Bengals, and frankly, with the Capital Bruin boys. Capital won a state championship without a single individual champion.

Numerous individuals placed higher than expected. Barrett Hageman, who placed in the shot put and discus, finisher higher than expected in both events. The same is true for Cole Dawes who was projected sixth in the discus and got fifth after a PR. Hageman threw a PR to finish runner-up in the discus. Tyler Crum wasn't even expected to make the podium and took third in the javelin (167-04).

Talon Marsh also got points, earning his third all-state honor in a different sport this school year (football, wrestling, track) and still surpassed his expectation, as did Jeremiah Saari and Andy Williams, who got fourth in the long jump and pole vaut, respectively.

"We thought we had a bunch of kids that could give us something every day," Capital head coach Lon Carter said. "We knew if we worked together and spread out the events so that everybody had three events. We kept getting better and better and here we are. This is the best culmination of a team that you can even come close to explaining."

Clearing out the notebook

It was an action-packed Class AA state track meet, especially with the drama surrounding the team race. Yet, one of the notable things that happened on Saturday was Missoula Sentinel's Hudson Lembke defending his 100-meter dash title after running a 10.87 to edge out Reed Harris of Great Falls High.

"Last year, I was a little more nervous," Lembke said. "I wasn't quite sure what was going to happen. This year, I kind of knew what to look forward to and was able to be mentally prepared."

That preparation paid off and next year, Lembke will run for a third consecutive state title.

"I don't even know how to explain it," he said. "It just feels so great."

Harris, the Boston College signee for football, probably wouldn't have felt great if he ended his high school career without a state championship. He was among the favorites to win the 100 last year and was part of a state runner-up basketball team as a sophomore.

Yet, in his final high school event, Harris went out a state champion, taking home the 200-meter dash title with a time of 21.87.

"It's something I've been working for a long time," Harris said. "I didn't get it in the 100 but getting it in the 200, it's a great feeling."

Speaking of first-time state champions, the Glacier boys had two this weekend. One was discus thrower Aiden Krause, who had a throw of 174-10 to win the Class AA title, which was a few hours after sophomore Ethan Anderson narrowly won the 110 hurdles by .04 seconds over Capital's Merek Mihelish.

Of course, the race was so close, it was hard to tell who won at the finish line.

"(The wait) was the most stressful thing I've ever experienced," Anderson said. "I was waiting and waiting for the time to appear, but I got a PR and it felt really great."

Those state titles along with the title won by the 400-meter relay team got Glacier a third-place trophy when it was all said and done.

