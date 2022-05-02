BILLINGS — Through discomfort and fatigue, the crowning achievement for Big Timber track and field extraordinaire Alyssa Boshart — up to now, anyway — came last spring.
All Boshart did on the final weekend of the 2021 season was win the 100 meters, anchor a title-winning 400 relay performance and place in six overall events as the Sheepherders edged Huntley Project by a mere five points to win their first Class B championship.
It was a struggle, but Boshart willed her team across the proverbial finish line with a memorable performance.
“Obviously, the points she brought, we couldn't have come close to doing it without her,” said Big Timber coach Jen Wood.
Now a senior, Boshart doesn’t want to rest on last year’s success. She’s already qualified for state in six events — the 100, 200, 300 hurdles, the long jump and both relays. Boshart is likely to qualify in the 400 soon, and that will give her a whopping seven events for the state meet May 27-28 in Great Falls.
First on her agenda, though, is an appearance at the Midland Roundtable's Top 10, which is Tuesday in Laurel. Boshart is expected to compete in the 100, 200, 300 hurdles and both relays.
The meet, a staple in these parts since the late 1980s, gathers the region’s highest-ranking track and field athletes to serve as a midseason primer. Right now, Boshart is among the 10 best statewide in both the 100 (12.81) and 200 (26.31).
Tuesday’s Top 10 will provide the kind of competition Boshart craves.
“I'm feeling pretty good going in there,” said Boshart, who has signed to join the track and field program at Montana State next year. “I know there's a lot of fast people from the AA and A schools, but I’m just going to try to use that to my advantage.
“I've been having a lot of fun this season, just trying to enjoy my last year with my team. My times are good. I wish they were a little bit faster, but I'm sure I'll get there by state.”
Boshart is feeling considerably better now than she was toward the end of last season, when tightness in her legs, particularly on her left side originating at the Achilles tendon, caused her fits.
In the 200-meter finals at state, Boshart could feel herself losing speed on the final stretch, and she was clipped at the line by Wolf Point’s Jewel Olson by seven-hundredths of a second (26.03 to 26.1). That loss, coupled with the soreness, left Boshart feeling like she might be done.
But she didn’t wallow. Despite the pain, Boshart anchored Big Timber’s 1,600 relay team to a fourth-place showing in 4:13.42, which gave the Sheepherders enough cushion to win the state title.
On another day she might have sat out. But not with so much on the line.
“I wasn't going to run the 4-by-4 because of my leg. And then our coach told us that we have a fighting chance, that if I run it that we could possibly win state,” Boshart recalled. “I just didn't want to let my team down. I just really wanted to push for us to win a state title and bring it back home.
“It was definitely difficult, but I feel like a lot of the adrenaline I had helped ease it out a little bit.”
Of her team’s 67 points, Boshart had a hand in 40 of them. Additionally, she won the 100 in 12.9 seconds (after running a PR of 12.52 in the prelims), anchored teammates Emily Cooley, Aley Aller and Bailey Finn to the 400 relay title in 50.38, took third in the 400 (1:00.62), and grabbed fifth in the 100 hurdles (16.83).
Boshart said winning the 100 put her “on cloud nine.” Winning the 400 relay and the overall team crown was no different.
“It definitely meant a lot that I was able to do so many events and push myself and do well,” she said. “Not only just push myself but also set an example for other people on my team to push themselves and help get us the points we needed.”
Wood said Boshart is being more judicious with her event schedule this season as not to experience the same muscle and tendon tightness she did in 2021.
Until state, that is.
And by undertaking seven events there this year, Boshart will try to provide a similar end-of-the-season lift for Big Timber, which returns all of its point-scorers from a year ago. A second team title is among her top goals.
But the Top 10 meet comes first. The 100 and 200 meters will be interesting, as Boshart is likely to go up against some of Class AA’s top sprinters, like Billings West’s Jaeden Wolff, Hailey Coey and Taylee Chirrick, Billings Skyview’s Ave Roberts and Billings Senior’s Abby Thompson.
Wolff ran a blistering 12.06 in the 100 last week at the Gary Benson Border War in Sheridan, Wyoming, the state’s top time. Wolff, incidentally, will be Boshart’s freshman roommate at Montana State.
Consider this a little healthy competition among friends.
“She's a great runner. She's very fast,” Boshart said of Wolff. “It definitely helps me to push myself to try keep up with her.”
Certainly, Boshart’s objective is to win every event she’s in, be it a Top 10 meet or not. The big picture, though, is for her to be at her best at the end of the season.
“I'd like to see her get faster times, and they're already pretty fast,” Wood said. “I know what she's going to do at state. I'm confident with how she'll perform there. So I would love to see her just continue to keep setting PRs and get faster and be ready for state. But I am 100% sure her goal is to win.
“That's what makes her the competitor she is.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.