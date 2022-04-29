BUTTE — State qualifications aren't the only measure of success at a regular season track meet.
Butte Bulldogs head coach Arie Grey said this week "the best thing about track and field is improving yourself every day."
That being said, it's undeniable the more athletes a team has in postseason meets, and the more events in which those athletes can compete, the better a team can optimize its talents and point-scoring.
So when 18 schools from Western AA, A, B and C converge on Charlie Merrifield Track in Butte for the John Tomich Invitational on Saturday, a lot will be at stake.
Host Butte Central has two varsity meets following the John Tomich and before divisionals, as do the Bulldogs, Anaconda Copperheads and Jefferson Panthers. The Dillon Beavers and Deer Lodge Wardens each have three meets remaining before divisionals.
By or before that time, most teams will know where their qualifications are and the focus will shift to health and playing to strengths.
"We mix and match (events) throughout the season to keep them fresh, but we're still working really hard," Central head coach Dan McGree said. "Right before divisionals we'll taper off the workouts and get them a little fresher."
The Maroons have a handful of athletes, including two reigning state champions, within striking distance of qualifying on their home track.
Senior Rileigh McGree has been hampered by injuries this season and has yet to record an official mark in the 300-meter hurdles. The 2021 hurdles champion needs a time of 48.50 seconds to qualify. She is also closing in on the 200-meter dash, in which she's run a 27.19 this season and needs a 26.90.
Ella Moodry could add the high jump after competing in the event for the first time on April 21. She cleared 4'10" and needs to add 2 inches to qualify. Moodry proved to be a quick learner in 2021 when she became the State A champion in her first year throwing the javelin.
"She trusts the process and that’s what worked for her last year too," Dan McGree said.
Kinley Hamilton is 17.5 inches shy of the girls' 35'2" standard in shot put and Riley Gelling needs to throw 10'5" further to qualify in the boys discus.
Dan McGree said Kyle Holter will contend in the high jump and long jump, and Jack Keeley is "more than capable" of qualifying in the long jump as well.
A couple Bulldogs are on the brink of qualifying in their respective events, none closer than Mollee Conlan, who needs to improve her time in the 100-meter dash by one one-hundredth of a second to hit the Class AA mark of 13.00.
Jonas Sherman is 1" short of a berth in the high jump, Jaric Sparks is 6" shy in the pole vault, Hailey Pack can qualify in the shot by adding 19" to her season-best throw of 33'8" and Morgan McClernan's recent PR of 43.18 is 1.68 seconds away from a qualification in the 300 hurdles.
While Grey wants the qualifications for his team, he wants his athletes to let them come naturally rather than let the pressure of a mark negatively impact a performance.
“In today’s day and age, we’ve become such an outcome-oriented society," he said. "We run into situations where we’re going to press.”
Once athletes accrue the qualifications they reasonably expected to earn for the season, they can look to compete in new events or shed events they would be unlikely to score in come state.
"We start looking to add events for kids, (or) sometimes it's taking away events from kids," Grey said. "This last month of the year we get to hone in on the athletes' skills."
The first time she ran the 100-meter dash in a high school meet, Dillon freshman Kylie Konen was .2 seconds shy of the Class A mark (13.20). She's also .21 seconds away from the mark in the 200 meters.
"She's definitely one to watch for as the season progresses," Beavers head coach Jeremy Anderson said.
Sydney Peterson ran the 100-meter dash in 13.52 in the season-opening meet, leaving her .32 seconds slow of the Class A mark, and her season-best in the 100 hurdles is .4 seconds behind the 16.4 needed for a state berth. Sophomore Quincee Anderson set her PR in the triple jump (33'1.5") as a freshman, and her 2022 season-best of 33' puts her 7 inches away from state.
Treyton Graham and Caden Hansen both have a chance in the 300 hurdles and Kee Christiansen's 23.64 at the Seeley-Swan Invite suggests he could qualify in the 200-meter dash soon.
The John Tomich might as well be a home meet for the Beavers, who have been racking up the miles all season.
“I like to call ourselves the road warriors," Jeremy Anderson said. "We’ve been on the road, three- and four-hours trips every weekend since the end of March. To have a 45-minute bus ride down to Butte is something we’re looking forward to.”
Anaconda's Camy Hoiland and Cora Pesanti are both within a quarter-second of qualifying in the 100.
Deer Lodge senior Natalie Spring has matched her PR of 8'6" in the pole vault the Wardens' last two meets, and needs to clear 9' to reach the State B for the first time in her career.
Jefferson's Tom Meyer has twice ran the 100 in less than 11.6 this season, but needs an 11.5 or better to reach the Class B boys mark. Teammate Mike Emter is .3 seconds away from making it in the 200.
Saturday's meet is named in memory of John Tomich, Dan McGree's father-in-law and the grandfather to Central's Riliegh McGree and Butte's Ryan Tomich.
